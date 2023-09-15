How often do you think about the Roman Empire trend is taking over social media

The New Yorker attempts to redefine the meaning of "Truth" in article about...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:30 PM on September 15, 2023
AngieArtist

The internet is so weird. We saw a trend taking over Tik Tok and it has spread far enough to make it onto the Today Show. It is a trend where women are asking their boyfriends, husbands, and significant others how often they think about the Roman Empire and the answers are HILARIOUS. 

We did ask a few men in our life this question and the answers varied but many of them did say they thought about the Roman Empire. WHAT!?!?! We are pretty well versed in sarcasm here at Twitchy but we honestly can not tell if these guys are serious or not. 

This writer's husband said he thought of it at least 2 times a month and possibly more if he is thinking about 'church stuff'. LOL

And one of our close buddies told us he thinks of the Roman Empire every time he watches the news. 

3 times a day? We sometimes forget to think about FOOD 3 times a day. 

Good point. America has been given so much that they are doing stupid things, some of the same stupid things that led to the fall of the Roman Empire. Corruption at the highest levels of government and division among the citizens were both huge factors in the fall. WAIT! NOW WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THE ROMAN EMPIRE! We are actually discussing the Roman Empire right now in a serious manner. The internet is so weird. 

EL-OH-EL!!! We are happy for them! Daily Roman Updates were not the only accounts that wanted to use this trend to their advantage. 

We also saw several people who saw it as a Left versus Right thing. 

So do people on the Right think about the Roman Empire more often than those on the Left? We have no idea but we are laughing at all of it. No matter who is thinking about it. 

Well, he is right. Now we can't NOT think about it. How often do YOU think about the Roman Empire? Our answer would have been hardly ever but now it might be maybe once a day at least. 

The Roman Empire is not something to joke about guys. 

