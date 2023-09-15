How often do you think about the Roman Empire trend is taking over social media

The internet is so weird. We saw a trend taking over Tik Tok and it has spread far enough to make it onto the Today Show. It is a trend where women are asking their boyfriends, husbands, and significant others how often they think about the Roman Empire and the answers are HILARIOUS.

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Our TODAY family is weighing in on the TikTok debate — and they all have very different opinions 😂 pic.twitter.com/RcA7Cp0dUt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023

We did ask a few men in our life this question and the answers varied but many of them did say they thought about the Roman Empire. WHAT!?!?! We are pretty well versed in sarcasm here at Twitchy but we honestly can not tell if these guys are serious or not.

If you go to church or read the New Testament, you probably think about the Roman Empire more than you think https://t.co/0P6XfIZAaM — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 15, 2023

This writer's husband said he thought of it at least 2 times a month and possibly more if he is thinking about 'church stuff'. LOL

And one of our close buddies told us he thinks of the Roman Empire every time he watches the news.

"I'm pretty sure I was a Roman centurion in my past life. That's why I can't resist shouting 'Hail Caesar!' every time I conquer the last slice of pizza!" 🍕🗡️#RomanEmpire pic.twitter.com/d72PjvoE7E — TheAIArtist -WARPED (@WantWhatYouHave) September 15, 2023

3 times a day? We sometimes forget to think about FOOD 3 times a day.

Interesting that they didn't bring up the obvious historical parallels at this time between Rome and modern America. Some would say (that'd be me) that we're following the same path as the Romans in the first century BC. — ManInLowCastle (@maninlowcastle) September 15, 2023

Good point. America has been given so much that they are doing stupid things, some of the same stupid things that led to the fall of the Roman Empire. Corruption at the highest levels of government and division among the citizens were both huge factors in the fall. WAIT! NOW WE ARE THINKING ABOUT THE ROMAN EMPIRE! We are actually discussing the Roman Empire right now in a serious manner. The internet is so weird.

Lads. Rome is being discussed. We are so back. https://t.co/2E5C6NbGFC — Daily Roman Updates (@UpdatingOnRome) September 15, 2023

EL-OH-EL!!! We are happy for them! Daily Roman Updates were not the only accounts that wanted to use this trend to their advantage.

For anyone thinking about the Roman Empire daily, Emperor Tiberius felt that addressing food insecurity was an imperial duty and that a failure to do so would lead to. "the utter ruin of the state." https://t.co/MTnzFIklCq — No Kid Hungry (@nokidhungry) September 15, 2023

We also saw several people who saw it as a Left versus Right thing.

I think about the glory of Rome and the fall of Constantinople, every few hours.



You can tell the left doesn’t think about Rome and her greatness—for Rome is a testimony that the left, is in fact, on the wrong side of history. https://t.co/6NbSSYAoeU — Scott Hagan (@jeffreyscott88) September 15, 2023

Look how these emasculated men struggle to grasp with the Roman Empire.



SPQR. https://t.co/c0aQJ1MdVO — Hot Rod LincolnPhilo (@LincolnPhilo) September 15, 2023

So do people on the Right think about the Roman Empire more often than those on the Left? We have no idea but we are laughing at all of it. No matter who is thinking about it.

Try not thinking about the Roman Empire



You can't do it — Zonkey (@Zonkeyhote) September 15, 2023

Well, he is right. Now we can't NOT think about it. How often do YOU think about the Roman Empire? Our answer would have been hardly ever but now it might be maybe once a day at least.

The Roman Empire is not something to joke about guys.

