Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and recording

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!

We can not think of a more Beetlejuice thing to do than to go to a Beetlejuice musical, vape, be loud, attempt to record the show, and then be kicked out. That is allegedly what happened to Lauren Boebert in Denver, Colorado.

All accounts of the incident say she was asked to leave, refused, and was escorted out. Some accounts also say she asked 'Do you know who I am?'

What Lauren Boebert reportedly told staff as she was escorted out of the “Beetlejuice” musical performance for vaping and causing a disturbance:



“Do you know who I am?”



“I am on the board!”



“I will be contacting the mayor!”



🔗https://t.co/5j95ouzK16 pic.twitter.com/yfa8QGUM9N — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) September 13, 2023

We can get on board with being loud and obnoxious if you are channeling Beetlejuice and trying to give an authentic experience to those around you but when you ask if they know who you are, we can no longer support the behavior because that is just gross and obnoxious. LOL

WOW 🤣….surveillance footage of Bobo getting tossed out of the Beetlejuice musical in Denver for vaping and whatever else is hilarious



H/t @MeidasTouch pic.twitter.com/ozPb8xQ7dM — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 13, 2023

The footage looks pretty bad for Boebert.

Having a little too much fun at a performance of Beetlejuice, and vaping 🤔 That’s kind of funny,

But

Telling a bunch of little Black children at a pool “That you got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun. And the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down… — Suzanne 🇺🇸♥️ (@snoopsmom123) September 13, 2023

She has a point. One we think we should take a look at. If Boebert was a Democrat, the Leftists would not only support this behavior, they would tell all of us we need to support AND cheer for it or we are sexist. The Right does not do that. As a matter of fact, we saw many on the Right calling out the behavior as gross.

Lauren Boebert getting kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver for being loud, disruptive, vaping, and video recording after being asked multiple times to stop is embarrassing and disrespectful behavior from a sitting Congresswoman.



Good grief Republicans, do better.… — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) September 13, 2023

Am I the only one embarrassed for our party that we have now twice elected this woman to represent us in Congress? This appears to be the part of the video where @laurenboebert is probably saying “Do you know who I am?”



Resign, clown. pic.twitter.com/sTOiLabMsx — Real Man of Genius (@realmanofgenius) September 13, 2023

Boebert is apparently being accused of vaping, recording, and causing a disturbance during a performance of “Beetlejuice”.



I’m sick and tired of seeing these punks dragging the party down… https://t.co/svV0bagNFd — Publius (@TheAnonReport_) September 13, 2023

Look, we agree the behavior is not really becoming of a sitting congresswoman, BUT why do we feel the need to pile on when the Left is doing it just fine? Yes, they are a bunch of hypocrites and we are supposed to be a party with principles. We are not saying stop having principles, we are just asking if MAYBE we can just let the Left run and not add to it once in a while.

She was recording the performance, being loud and vaping and would not stop when asked so she was escorted out. Lauren Boebert can't even attend a show without being a loon. How do these people even get elected to office?! https://t.co/N0qjPkDuc0 — Ruth (@AnneofKingston) September 13, 2023

OK, again we get it BUT let's not pretend the Left has high morals and decorum. The Left had a person running for the state senate in Rhode Island twerking in her own campaign ad. The Left lays claim to Mr. Cigar in the Oval Office and Carlos Danger, so take a seat there, Miss Mam.

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

Boebert acknowledged the 'scandal' while keeping it FUN. If you are going to go out and act a little nutty, a Beetlejuice musical seems the perfect place for a little irreverent behavior.

While we are not endorsing breaking the rules, recording a show, or being loud when others did pay for a ticket to see the show and not Lauren Boebert, we are going to say, that maybe we can laugh a little because that story is FUNNY.

