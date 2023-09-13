Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden'...
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange v...
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
ND Governor Doug Burgum's devotees hilariously try to 'force-meme' his campaign into compe...
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital...
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Fugitive murderer/prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, PA State Police anno...
Does Harry Sisson EVER SLEEP?! Day 3 of the never-ending 'LEAVE BIDEN ALONE'...
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment...
Paul Krugman STILL can't get why folks don't think the economy is doing...
Dems not happy with Axios for deviating from 'no evidence' talking points about...
Hilarious 'affirm your child's pirate identity' thread points out our absurd era
A deep dive into the legal issues surrounding the Susanna Gibson scandal
AP: Republicans have claimed 'without evidence' that the Bidens have sold influence

Lauren Boebert channels Beetlejuice and is removed from show for allegedly vaping and recording

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:49 PM on September 13, 2023
AngieArtist

Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! 

We can not think of a more Beetlejuice thing to do than to go to a Beetlejuice musical, vape, be loud, attempt to record the show, and then be kicked out. That is allegedly what happened to Lauren Boebert in Denver, Colorado. 

All accounts of the incident say she was asked to leave, refused, and was escorted out. Some accounts also say she asked 'Do you know who I am?' 

We can get on board with being loud and obnoxious if you are channeling Beetlejuice and trying to give an authentic experience to those around you but when you ask if they know who you are, we can no longer support the behavior because that is just gross and obnoxious. LOL

The footage looks pretty bad for Boebert.

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin

She has a point. One we think we should take a look at. If Boebert was a Democrat, the Leftists would not only support this behavior, they would tell all of us we need to support AND cheer for it or we are sexist. The Right does not do that. As a matter of fact, we saw many on the Right calling out the behavior as gross. 

Look, we agree the behavior is not really becoming of a sitting congresswoman, BUT why do we feel the need to pile on when the Left is doing it just fine? Yes, they are a bunch of hypocrites and we are supposed to be a party with principles. We are not saying stop having principles, we are just asking if MAYBE we can just let the Left run and not add to it once in a while. 

OK, again we get it BUT let's not pretend the Left has high morals and decorum. The Left had a person running for the state senate in Rhode Island twerking in her own campaign ad. The Left lays claim to Mr. Cigar in the Oval Office and Carlos Danger, so take a seat there, Miss Mam. 

Boebert acknowledged the 'scandal' while keeping it FUN. If you are going to go out and act a little nutty, a Beetlejuice musical seems the perfect place for a little irreverent behavior.  

While we are not endorsing breaking the rules, recording a show, or being loud when others did pay for a ticket to see the show and not Lauren Boebert, we are going to say, that maybe we can laugh a little because that story is FUNNY. 

===========================================

related: Community Notes is Criminal Activity?

A HIT piece on Martin Short? Really? 

Do you judge people for supporting Biden?
===========================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DEMOCRAT MUSIC REPUBLICAN REPUBLICANS SCANDAL SCANDALS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status
Grateful Calvin
Jonathan Turley spots NY Times making 'another valiant effort to extricate Joe Biden' from trouble
Doug P.
WH adviser says Biden attended Hunter's business meetings because he loves his son
Doug P.
Ukrainian 'trans' spokesperson threatens to hunt down 'Russian propagandists' in strange video
justmindy
POLITICO journo leaks marching orders from WH on how to cover Biden impeachment inquiry in thread
Sam J.
House Oversight lists 20+ examples of Biden’s involvement for the 'no evidence' crowd
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
We can't try to date her anymore? AOC in ethics quandary over marital status Grateful Calvin