Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
'Good evening, Vietnam!' Here are three clips of President Biden's speech in Hanoi,...
Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY...
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling,...
Infectious disease center pushes ‘study’ suggesting you’re DUMB if you didn’t rush to...
New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts
Dana Loesch DROPS gun-grabbing Lefties (Hogg) pushing anti-Grisham talking points to SAVE...
‘An honorable father defending his daughter’: Twitter reacts to Scott Smith’s pardon
Farewell and good riddance to Chuck FRAUD ... er, we mean Chuck Todd
Jake Tapper pushes Blinken to PUNISH Elon Musk for DARING to refuse to...
WTH?! Megyn Kelly LEVELS Facebook for censoring detransitioner claiming the account is 'to...
Youngkin pardons Loudoun Cty dad arrested for standing up to the school board...
TOOL bag Wajahat Ali taken down in a BIG WAY in BRUTAL back...

Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking her posts

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:18 PM on September 10, 2023

Rebekah Jones is no stranger to Twitchy readers. She likes to be known as a 'whistle blower' but we all know her as a serial liar and nutcase. Her recent post on X (Twitter) proves that she is not only a liar but possibly delusional. 

You DID read that correctly. She is saying fact-checking her is CRIMINAL ACTIVITY.  It seems we can add delusions of grandeur and paranoia to her list of obnoxious attributes. *SNORT*

Jones was upset there were notes waiting to be rated on her post. At the time of writing this piece there were not enough yes votes for the notes to show but below is a screenshot of the suggested notes. We did rate them helpful so hopefully, they get enough ratings to show up on the post soon. 

Suggesting a Community Note be added to a tweet that has misinformation in it is not "criminal activity".

The simplicity of the fact-checking in those suggested notes is AMAZING! We love to see it. One Poster did find a small loophole in the community notes feature. 

Recommended

Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
Aaron Walker

That could be a problem. We hope Elon and X get on that pretty quickly. 

Now, let's move on to the best part of this story. Posters on X (Twitter) had a field day of fun with her accusations. 

Do you mean it is NOT in fact illegal to fact check Jones? WE ARE SHOCKED! 

Is it really disinformation if she honestly believes it? EL-OH-ELL!

Please do not bother Rebekah with such petty details. She does NOT have to answer your questions, you are just supposed to accept her statement, cheer her on, and move along. HOW DARE YOU! 

OK, it does not pay actual money but it DOES pay very well if you pretend laughter is a valid currency.

Rebekah, never stop being you because we do LOVE the laughs. 

====================================================

related:  A HIT piece on Martin Short? 

Do you judge people for being BIDEN supporters?

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years for rape.

====================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FACT CHECK FACT CHECKER FACT CHECKING FACTS TWITTER FACT CHECKERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban
Aaron Walker
Oilfield Rando invites us to remember the overblown Covid enforcement
Gordon Kushner
Twitter users argue the best decades to be alive ... and it's TOTALLY AWESOME, DUDE
justmindy
Infectious disease center pushes ‘study’ suggesting you’re DUMB if you didn’t rush to get the jab
Laura W.
Climate Change is WORSE than all-out Nuclear War says President Biden in rambling, semi-incoherent speech
Coucy
New York politicos argue immigration and Zaid Jilani SWOOPS in with the receipts
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Read about the legal challenge to Gov. Grisham’s unconstitutional gun ban Aaron Walker