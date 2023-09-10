Rebekah Jones claims 'Community Notes' is involved in CRIMINAL activity for fact-checking her posts

Rebekah Jones is no stranger to Twitchy readers. She likes to be known as a 'whistle blower' but we all know her as a serial liar and nutcase. Her recent post on X (Twitter) proves that she is not only a liar but possibly delusional.

My stalkers use @CommunityNotes to try to post disinformation on just about everything I post, or any post that mentions me, within seconds of being published.



Is @x @Safety cool with being used in criminal activity? pic.twitter.com/nUfqObxfwW — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) September 10, 2023

You DID read that correctly. She is saying fact-checking her is CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. It seems we can add delusions of grandeur and paranoia to her list of obnoxious attributes. *SNORT*

Jones was upset there were notes waiting to be rated on her post. At the time of writing this piece there were not enough yes votes for the notes to show but below is a screenshot of the suggested notes. We did rate them helpful so hopefully, they get enough ratings to show up on the post soon.

Suggesting a Community Note be added to a tweet that has misinformation in it is not "criminal activity".

The simplicity of the fact-checking in those suggested notes is AMAZING! We love to see it. One Poster did find a small loophole in the community notes feature.

I can't help moderate this note because the account being noted has me blocked. This seems like a massive loophole that could be exploited by people who don't want to have Community Notes on their tweets.



This needs to be addressed, @elonmusk @X @CommunityNotes. https://t.co/a1G6Yur94f — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 10, 2023

This is absolutely correct and it is exploited by the most prolific misinformation brokers on X. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 10, 2023

That could be a problem. We hope Elon and X get on that pretty quickly.

Now, let's move on to the best part of this story. Posters on X (Twitter) had a field day of fun with her accusations.

Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones says that it is illegal to fact check her. @BadLegalTakes pic.twitter.com/qZJjsWUdiN — Max-a-Lago X (@MaxNordau) September 10, 2023

Do you mean it is NOT in fact illegal to fact check Jones? WE ARE SHOCKED!

Consider not posting misinformation in the future ma’am https://t.co/rAegJbvmSI — Tweeting from 30,000 feet (@shakes2011) September 10, 2023

Is it really disinformation if she honestly believes it? EL-OH-ELL!

Please explain which specific laws I just broke by giving feedback on a community note. — Tito Libido (@TitoLibido) September 10, 2023

How are Community Notes on social media violating the law exactly? — TempleOfPain.tv (@TempleTTV) September 10, 2023

Please do not bother Rebekah with such petty details. She does NOT have to answer your questions, you are just supposed to accept her statement, cheer her on, and move along. HOW DARE YOU!

Fact checking Rebekah Jones is a crime that doesn't pay https://t.co/PtL1ZT2r7s — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) September 10, 2023

OK, it does not pay actual money but it DOES pay very well if you pretend laughter is a valid currency.

Rebekah, never stop being you because we do LOVE the laughs.

