BIG LAUGHS at SLATE for being SHORT on substance in HIT piece on Martin Short

It is a normal day so SLATE has decided to try and do a hit piece on Martin Short. YES. Martin Short.



Short is mostly unproblematic and in 2018 in an interview with 'The Daily Beast' he went as far as to say he avoided Trump jokes because he did not want ONLY a liberal audience. Short obviously has opinions and we probably disagree on some politics but we can agree that funny is funny and appreciate him as a person who at least understands he needs to not alienate 50% of his audience.

Of course, being funny and unwilling to push an agenda in everything he does is probably the reason SLATE decided to make a little noise. That tactic did not go over well with most people on X (Twitter).

Welcome to the Martin Shortaissance. https://t.co/HDIa1u4Fui — Slate (@Slate) September 8, 2023

We will give you a summary so you do not need to click the article or give them traffic. We are givers that way.

The article goes over the history of Short, and his most famous characters: Grimley and Glick as well as his latest role as Oliver on 'Only Murders in the Building'. The writer basically says he thinks Short is annoying and not really funny but he seems to be a decent human being so he deals with him. It also kind of gives a dig at Short for not saying Chevy Chase is a jerk. Overall, it was not as mean to Short as people on X seem to think it was, but it was not a glowing review either.

We did like watching people get mad at SLATE though and that is why we are here, to poke fun at Leftists and Leftist media types at all times. X (Twitter) did not disappoint us in regards to pointing and laughing at the author.

I am happy to see much of the internet joining my since-1996 war on Slate, a publication that appears to mostly exist to find and publish the dumbest possible hot takes. (Even by their standards, though, "Martin Short sucks, actually" is surprisingly bad.) — Andrew Bucholtz (@AndrewBucholtz) September 8, 2023

Indeed. We are happy participants in that war. JOIN US!

Saw the Slate thing about Martin Short,



i gotta say that writer clearly and concisely let everyone know they're insufferable and are not to be invited to parties. — BillyWayneDavis (@BillyWayneDavis) September 8, 2023

It is like they tattooed it on their forehead.

The internet rallying behind Martin Short and bringing out the pitchforks for the Slate writer who wrote the hit piece? a beautiful display of unity ❤️ — cherie (@cheriejamison) September 8, 2023

Who knew Martin Short was the way to UNIFY not only Left and Right but Americans AND Canadians!

Sod off, Slate, Martin Short is hilarious and awesome! — Howard ✡. 🟦 (@HowardA_AtLaw) September 8, 2023

It seems that any type of insult toward Short is the same as saying you hated Betty White. That Slate dude may need to go into hiding.

Can confirm that Martin Short rules, was super lovely the one time I interviewed him and that this nasty Slate essay is worth absolutely no one’s time pic.twitter.com/RpAoF8fTVc — Joshua Axelrod (@jaxelburgh) September 8, 2023

It is not worth your time. Our summary above gives the whole gist of the piece.

Comedy is subjective. Martin Short is one of my idols and a genius. Why pay someone to write a *really* long essay about why he can't stand his decades of work? If it's just for clicks because nobody really talks about Slate anymore, okay. YOU JUST MADE US LOVE HIM MORE! — Anthony DeVito 💰 (@AnthonyDeVito) September 8, 2023

We talk about SLATE sometimes but only when writing about something stupid they did or said. :)

Slate Editor 1: "We need something click-baitish to the max"



Editor 2: " How about 'Has Biden abandoned Real White Americans?'"



Editor 1: "No, both the NYT and CNN have already done that."



Editor 2: "I know! Let's do an attack on Martin Short!"



Editor 1: "Brilliant!" — Larry Felton Johnson (@larryfeltonj) September 8, 2023

HA! The saddest part of that post is that we can imagine it actually happening that way!

Not trying to brag, but in my house, Martin Short has been trending since 1981. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) September 8, 2023

Short is an ICON. There has to be at least ONE time he made you laugh over all of the years and if there is not you probably need to check on your sense of humor. We are talking about a SLATE writer though so chances are they lost their sense of humor a long time ago.

The Slate article about Martin Short has baited hundreds of people to share Martin Short clips, and I must therefore thank the writer of the article from the bottom of my heart. This is how bait should work and I stand by that. — Shane Davis (@ThatShaneDavis) September 8, 2023

On this, we must agree. Short is getting some much-earned attention and if you have not yet watched Only Murders In The Building it is worth a shot. Short is funny without taking the spotlight in every scene and the relationship between the 3 main stars is fun to watch as they learn to trust each other.

