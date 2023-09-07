'CULT!' Covid-positive Whoopi Goldberg calls into 'The View' wearing a mask all alone
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of...
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make...
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Can 'Human Engineering' Make Us Intolerant to Meat to Save the Planet?
Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants...
Thomas Massie shifts into 'sassy mode' and obliterates a former competitor in one...
Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off...
Just WOW: Reverend shares THREAD calling abortion life-saving and HOLY and HELLOOO Biblica...
Secretary of Navy says Sen. Tommy Tuberville is 'aiding and abetting communists'
Antony Blinken assures Ukraine that we stand with them, for as long as...
Judge orders Texas to remove floating barriers aimed at deterring migrants
Tucker on X, Episode 22: Did Obama have a drug-fueled, gay tryst?
Vice President Kamala Harris has no doubt she could step into President Biden's...

NOBODY is buying what 'The Nation' is selling in regards to decoupling housing from profit

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  10:12 AM on September 07, 2023
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

The Nation has shown up in a few Twitchy stories because they often have some really stupid takes on matters of the day. Welp, SURPRISE they have another stupid idea and we are here to shed some light on it for you. 

Yes, you read that right. They think housing should not be for profit. They begin the story talking about gentrification and go on to talk about how good neighbors should put their own interests to the side and not sell to the highest bidders to protect the neighborhoods. Never sell to corporate entities or people who already own properties they rent out. Basically, no profits in the housing market. 

How exactly will that work? 

The people who design the house, the workers who build the house, the original owners of the land, none of these people involved get any profit or compensation for their work? 

Do the people who live in the houses not have to pay property taxes now since it is a FREE human right? 

Do we not allow some people to have different types of houses, how do the mansions get allotted? Do we tear down all houses and make everyone have the same house? Are we still allowed to decorate as we like or that has to be evenly distributed by the collective as well? 

There are so many questions to this stupid idea and 'The Nation' does not offer any solutions. As a matter of fact they never even asked any of those questions. 

Recommended

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors
Sam J.

Many on X (Twitter) had questions as well.  

Great questions. They will have no answers. 

We are pretty positive the author never took Economics 101 so we are not surprised they do not understand supply and demand. 

Questions. Questions. We are just supposed to say YEAH! and pretend that none of these questions matter. 

YUP. We are dealing with loony Leftists though, so the idea everything belongs to the collective for the greater good is going to be an ongoing issue. 

We actually do not remember 'The Nation' having any pretense of being literate on any subject, but we are glad somebody does. They also seem to have moved from being socialist at heart to almost having a communist core. 

He is right. The Nation will never think through those options because people like that only think of the ideal, live in fantasy worlds, and never look through consequences. We will stick with profits. 

Maybe we should decouple 'The Nation' from writing crap for profit. Nah, we like pointing out the flaws too much. 

==========================================================
Related: Police Officer shortage? SHOCKER
VIP: Gamers and pronouns? 

==========================================================
Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: ECONOMICS FREE FREEDOM HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors
Sam J.
Gun safe manufacturer's backpedal after giving FBI a customer's access code misfires
Doug P.
'Trump. Was. RIGHT!' Biden dragged for bragging about steps he's taking to make our economy even SUCKIER
Sam J.
Mayor Eric Adams lets the mask SLIP in xenophobic rant about illegal immigrants taking NYC over (watch)
Sam J.
Ummm ... WAT?! Scientists create embryo model that ‘looks like textbook example of 14-day-old embryo'
Amy Curtis
Thomas Massie shifts into 'sassy mode' and obliterates a former competitor in one tweet
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Victor Shi's INSPIRING tale of a convenient pro-Biden plane passenger hilariously sets off BS detectors Sam J.