NOBODY is buying what 'The Nation' is selling in regards to decoupling housing from profit

The Nation has shown up in a few Twitchy stories because they often have some really stupid takes on matters of the day. Welp, SURPRISE they have another stupid idea and we are here to shed some light on it for you.

The root of the problem is that housing is treated as an instrument of profit. The sole solution is to decouple housing from profit and make it a human right.https://t.co/x4LaA6i79y — The Nation (@thenation) September 5, 2023

Yes, you read that right. They think housing should not be for profit. They begin the story talking about gentrification and go on to talk about how good neighbors should put their own interests to the side and not sell to the highest bidders to protect the neighborhoods. Never sell to corporate entities or people who already own properties they rent out. Basically, no profits in the housing market.

How exactly will that work?

The people who design the house, the workers who build the house, the original owners of the land, none of these people involved get any profit or compensation for their work?

Do the people who live in the houses not have to pay property taxes now since it is a FREE human right?

Do we not allow some people to have different types of houses, how do the mansions get allotted? Do we tear down all houses and make everyone have the same house? Are we still allowed to decorate as we like or that has to be evenly distributed by the collective as well?



There are so many questions to this stupid idea and 'The Nation' does not offer any solutions. As a matter of fact they never even asked any of those questions.

Many on X (Twitter) had questions as well.

It's all fun and games until all 350 million Americans want to exercise their "human right" to housing by living in a mansion on Maui.



Then how will this little fantasy work? — Diane Yap (@RealDianeYap) September 6, 2023

Without profit?

Should farming be without profit, too?

How about taxi driving, truck driving and air transport?

Are you brain damaged?

Oh, you're Marxists. That explains it entirely. — Ian (@Libertyworld) September 7, 2023

Great questions. They will have no answers.

And once you make it a human right, you will have less of it than ever — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) September 6, 2023

If there's no profit, what makes you think the supply will grow? Treating it as a right and therefore a duty ensures a shortage, the opposite of what you claim to want. — Kage no Mishi (@KageNoMishiDesu) September 6, 2023

We are pretty positive the author never took Economics 101 so we are not surprised they do not understand supply and demand.

Who then, pays for it? — Danny Anderson (aka: Abuelo de la Spoopy) (@danander11) September 6, 2023

Questions. Questions. We are just supposed to say YEAH! and pretend that none of these questions matter.

How do you make someone else's labor and expense a right for everyone?



Doing so would create a new form of slavery. — PhinsJ3ST3R (@PhinsJ3ST3R) September 6, 2023

This is the most hilarious thing I’ve seen today.



If housing is a right then the people who build and maintain them must become slaves. As well as others.



A right is something that exists simultaneously for all people and requires nothing from anyone else except for… — 🅷🆃 🅱🆄🅻🅻🅸🅾🅽 Chief Disruptor 🥩🩸🚛⚛️🇺🇸 (@HTBullionSpeaks) September 6, 2023

YUP. We are dealing with loony Leftists though, so the idea everything belongs to the collective for the greater good is going to be an ongoing issue.

I'm old enough to remember when @thenation made at least a pretense of being economically literate - despite being socialist at heart.



Now you seem to have hired a bunch of writers& editors who don't understand anything. whatsoever, about supply, demand, & innovation. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) September 5, 2023

We actually do not remember 'The Nation' having any pretense of being literate on any subject, but we are glad somebody does. They also seem to have moved from being socialist at heart to almost having a communist core.

If housing is not "treated as an instrument of profit" why would anybody build a house? You'd have to force them, either with taxes or at gunpoint.



There's only 3 options: Profit, slavery, or do without. https://t.co/iijHi61IJ0 — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) September 6, 2023

He is right. The Nation will never think through those options because people like that only think of the ideal, live in fantasy worlds, and never look through consequences. We will stick with profits.

Maybe we should decouple 'The Nation' from writing crap for profit. Nah, we like pointing out the flaws too much.

