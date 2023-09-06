NBC alerts us that there is a police officer shortage and everyone is in SHOCK (not).

Senators Blackburn and Hawley Are Left Stunned by Soft on Crime Nominee
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  11:50 AM on September 06, 2023
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Police officers as a whole have faced A LOT of backlash over the past few years. The Left has called to defund and people in general are not the most polite to the profession. We get it, There are police officers who make it difficult to like them. 

Many of them followed orders by the governors to shut down gatherings and businesses during the pandemic and that has created a strained relationship even with some people on the Right. 

With all of that, the Left is STILL the major contributor to poor working conditions and pay for police departments and NBC recently posted a story about how we have a shortage of officers, as if we are supposed to be shocked! LOL

We had to chuckle and put on our pretend shocked faces when reading that summary. If your job started being even more dangerous and difficult, would you keep at it or find another career? The fact there is a shortage should not be shocking. Most people on X (Twitter) were in agreement with us. 

Only the most clairvoyant among us for sure! 

BINGO! Of course, there have always been people who had a distrust of police, but to say that the Left pushed it beyond reason, particularly with the DEFUND POLICE campaign is being polite. 

The Left will NEVER admit they helped cause this. They are a party full of unintended consequences, this is just one in a line of many. You would think we would be used to this by now but the only thing that still surprises us is how brazen the Left is about being SURPRISED when things they push for create consequences we tell them will happen. 

We would not be doing our job if we did not point out that the article clearly states they think George Floyd was murdered. The toxicology report may say differently. Did the officer act with extreme force? Maybe, but the idea he murdered Floyd is not as cut and dry as the media wanted everyone to believe and NBC seems to be still pushing that narrative. 

YUP! There are a few other factors at play but the biggest one IS the Defund the Police movement. Who wants to do a job where they are already not getting paid enough for less? Who wants to do a job where people hate them? Writing about politics and culture is not the best gig for making lifelong friends either but if we had the chance of getting shot, killed, and ambushed as we write, there is no way we would keep doing it! 

Keep being predictable Leftists. We can not wait for the next time we have to pretend to be shocked by the consequences of your own actions. 

