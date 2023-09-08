Vet asks if you judge someone for being a BIDEN supporter and the answers are GOLD

Most of you reading this are kind decent human beings and you probably try not to judge people BUT let us all be honest with each other. There are times when we judge people and it can not be avoided. For example, a dude in short shorts wearing socks with sandals, if you do not judge him we may not be able to be friends.



WE KID ... kinda.



Anyway, back to the meat of this story. A veteran posted a question on X (Twitter) asking if we judge people for being Biden supporters and the answers were GOLD!

Do you judge someone if they’re a Biden supporter? pic.twitter.com/RPY9UckzVV — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 8, 2023

Oh boy. We try really hard not to but even if they are the smartest person in the room, if we find out they not only voted for but still support Biden, we lose some respect for them and think they have become the DUMBEST person in the room.

We were not alone in that thinking.

I’m definitely judging these people https://t.co/cFgqgeZPrq — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) September 8, 2023

YUP!

HA! We think dismissing them is judging them to be not worthy of conversation and we agree. ;)

Yea but their character worries me 😂 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 8, 2023

We are all for trying to judge a person on character, BUT we have to agree with the original poster here, the character of a person who honestly still supports Joe Biden worries us. A LOT!

Hey, if we are all honest with ourselves, we ALL judge everyone every day. As a matter of fact, this writer is judging that person for choosing to use a CAT gif in the response as we type.

Yes 💯 — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) September 8, 2023

Yes — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) September 8, 2023

Simple and effective answer. YES! We do too.

Yes…and not silently… — Totally not a bot (@TxMemeTheif) September 8, 2023

If you are going to judge, saying it to their face is definitely the best option, and posting it on Twitter (X) for us to find and write about is a BONUS!

I don’t think there’s a better reason to judge someone lol — Michael Wilson (@sirmichaelwill) September 8, 2023

They have a point, and when we think about it there are people out there being judged for liking candy corn or eating pineapple on pizza. Supporting Joe Biden is way worse than any of those things.

I try to sell them Al Sharpton tee shirts; I figure they can be sold anything. — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) September 8, 2023

That is a solid business strategy right there. We wish we had thought of it.

Hard not to. They’re sitting outside wearing masks 😂 — 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) September 8, 2023

Sometimes they are even sitting ALONE in a car or in their own homes.

(cough ... WHOOPI ... Cough)

We hope the Biden supporters continue to make themselves known easily so we can judge them. It is a lot of fun. If you haven't tried it yet, you should!

====================================================

Related: Danny Masterson sentenced

Nobody is buying what 'The Nation' is selling

Police officer shortage is NOT shocking

====================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!