Rep. Rashida Tlaib Now Thinks That Even the LIBS on the Supreme Court Are 'Illegitimate'?

As we told you yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump can move forward with large scale federal workforce reductions.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday backed President Donald Trump’s effort to carry out mass firings and reorganizations at federal agencies, putting on hold a lower court order that had temporarily blocked the president from taking those steps without approval from Congress. The decision is the latest in a series of significant wins for Trump at the Supreme Court, including an opinion making it more difficult to challenge executive orders and rulings backing the administration’s deportation policies.

It was an 8-1 ruling with Ketanji Brown Jackson being the lone dissenter (as you probably would have guessed).

The Left likes to call SCOTUS "illegitimate" whenever the rulings don't go their way, but that's usually after 5-4 or sometimes 6-3 decisions. But this 8-1 ruling isn't stopping Rep. Rashida Tlaib from continuing to make that claim:

This illegitimate SCOTUS continues to do Trump’s bidding, allowing him to take a wrecking ball to federal agencies and fire thousands of federal workers who provide the services our families rely on. We need to end this court’s corrupt grip on our democracy. https://t.co/gnafo3JOW8 — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) July 9, 2025

Senator Mike Lee diagnosed Tlaib's actual problem:

Your quarrel is not with the Supreme Court



It’s with the Constitution



Article II puts the president in charge of the executive branch https://t.co/CWGwgHH0U6 — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 9, 2025

It's always the "we must protect our democracy" people who don't like the Constitution or institutions like the Supreme Court when they don't rule the way they want.

The vote was 8-1.

And the 1 is not very bright. — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) July 9, 2025

Tlaib believes the Supreme Court is "illegitimate" when in fact it's just that she's an insane leftist.

8-1 decision by the Supreme Court.



At a certain point you gotta self reflect and accept that your position is not in line with 95% of Americans. https://t.co/eS76Wq2oSz — Sir Walter Raleigh (@AmericanWalter) July 9, 2025

Tlaib will never accept that.