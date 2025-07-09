'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took...
When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How...
Brent Gardner Talks Social Security, Border Funding & Entitlement Reform After OBBB
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats...
Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack...
VIP
‘I Just Don’t Understand’: SC Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Shocked How Much People...
Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When...
Tom Homan Blames Extreme Rhetoric from Democrats for Attack on ICE Agents and...
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size...
VIP
The No-Longer-Rhetorical Question of Democrat Violence
NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional

Rep. Rashida Tlaib Now Thinks That Even the LIBS on the Supreme Court Are 'Illegitimate'?

Doug P. | 11:10 AM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As we told you yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that President Trump can move forward with large scale federal workforce reductions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday backed President Donald Trump’s effort to carry out mass firings and reorganizations at federal agencies, putting on hold a lower court order that had temporarily blocked the president from taking those steps without approval from Congress. 

The decision is the latest in a series of significant wins for Trump at the Supreme Court, including an opinion making it more difficult to challenge executive orders and rulings backing the administration’s deportation policies.

Advertisement

It was an 8-1 ruling with Ketanji Brown Jackson being the lone dissenter (as you probably would have guessed). 

The Left likes to call SCOTUS "illegitimate" whenever the rulings don't go their way, but that's usually after 5-4 or sometimes 6-3 decisions. But this 8-1 ruling isn't stopping Rep. Rashida Tlaib from continuing to make that claim: 

Senator Mike Lee diagnosed Tlaib's actual problem: 

It's always the "we must protect our democracy" people who don't like the Constitution or institutions like the Supreme Court when they don't rule the way they want. 

Recommended

When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How Dumb KBJ Is
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Tlaib believes the Supreme Court is "illegitimate" when in fact it's just that she's an insane leftist. 

Tlaib will never accept that. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How Dumb KBJ Is
Grateful Calvin
'It's Now Clear There Was a Conspiracy': Rep. Comer Says Biden's Doc Took the 5th (Then QUICKLY Left)
Doug P.
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats BS Detectors
Doug P.
Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack on ICE Agents
Doug P.
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Brett T.
ALL ABOARD! Florida Man Makes His Triumphant Return to Glory With Daring Hijacking in Key West
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

When You've Lost the 'Wise Latina' ... Even Justice Sotomayor Cannot Believe How Dumb KBJ Is Grateful Calvin
Advertisement