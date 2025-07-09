Brent Gardner Talks Social Security, Border Funding & Entitlement Reform After OBBB
Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats BS Detectors

Doug P. | 10:05 AM on July 09, 2025
Journalism meme

Paramount and CBS recently settled an election interference lawsuit filed by Donald Trump. This was a move that angered many self-described "journalists," and not for the reason they should have found it concerning: 

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. 

Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

Because many "journalists" these days seem to be the least self-aware people on the planet, former CNN reporter Jim Acosta called the settlement "horrible news from the world of decaying corporate media." Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

On "The Daily Show" this week, former "60 Minutes" journo Steve Kroft said the settlement was a "shakedown":

A "shakedown"?

There's a much more likely explanation, Mr. Kroft:

That's the most likely explanation and these media types will never admit that.

Yet another "journalist" with zero self-awareness and even less shame. 

Yeah, Kroft didn't really think that one through, did he?

CBS News' attempted election interference on behalf of Democrats is well documented (for some reason we're thinking of Dan Rather right now). 

