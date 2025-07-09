Ex '60 Minutes' Journo's Explanation for Why CBS Settled the Trump Lawsuit Overheats BS Detectors

Paramount and CBS recently settled an election interference lawsuit filed by Donald Trump. This was a move that angered many self-described "journalists," and not for the reason they should have found it concerning:

Paramount Global and CBS agreed on Tuesday to pay President Donald Trump a sum that could reach north of $30 million to settle the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network. Trump will receive $16 million upfront. This will cover legal fees, costs of the case, and contributions to his library or charitable causes, to be determined at Trump’s discretion. There is an expectation that there will be another allocation in the mid-eight figures set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network, Fox News Digital has learned.

Because many "journalists" these days seem to be the least self-aware people on the planet, former CNN reporter Jim Acosta called the settlement "horrible news from the world of decaying corporate media." Somebody hand that guy a mirror!

On "The Daily Show" this week, former "60 Minutes" journo Steve Kroft said the settlement was a "shakedown":

Why did Paramount pay Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit? Former "60 Minutes" correspondent Steve Kroft says, "It was a shakedown." pic.twitter.com/f1c0GwJLig — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 8, 2025

A "shakedown"?

There's a much more likely explanation, Mr. Kroft:

To be clear:



60 Minutes edited their interview with Kamala Harris to make her seem less ridiculous, and then refused to release the unedited tape or transcript.



They interfered to help one side and then settled to avoid discovery, when it really would’ve gotten embarrassing. https://t.co/zLLN9OvJbB — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 9, 2025

That's the most likely explanation and these media types will never admit that.

Yes, by all means, let’s turn to Steve Kroft for lessons on journalism and objectivity. Because his interviews were so slobbering with Barack Obama, he literally released an audio book about all of them. https://t.co/WPWiTKLqMM pic.twitter.com/4hkQazA58N — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 9, 2025

Yet another "journalist" with zero self-awareness and even less shame.

You can’t get shaken down if you aren’t actually guilty of something. https://t.co/yDQiLpryLY — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 9, 2025

Yeah, Kroft didn't really think that one through, did he?

This is one of the most pathetic justifications for selective editing I’ve ever seen. @CBSNews has a long history of problems with accuracy in their reporting.



Steve Kroft is simply toting water for the network. https://t.co/HEANmcnwn7 — KnightRider (@fdknight) July 9, 2025

CBS News' attempted election interference on behalf of Democrats is well documented (for some reason we're thinking of Dan Rather right now).