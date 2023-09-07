Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show, sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape

A Hollywood star AND a Scientologist has to pay the consequences of their actions? WE ARE SHOCKED!

BREAKING: “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago. https://t.co/ZpTsibTbcV — The Associated Press (@AP) September 7, 2023

Seeing someone convicted of 2 counts of rape in HOLLYWOOD actually have to pay a serious consequence does make us a little bit happy and we are only a tiny bit ashamed. That small bit of shame is just there in case it was not a clean conviction.



We will be honest and tell you we did not follow the case really closely but there were a lot of comments saying it may not have been the cleanest of convictions and there were a few people who brought up a couple of points regarding evidence after so many years have passed since the crimes.

People should face consequences for their actions, but this happened *in his house* over 20 years ago and he’s getting 30 to life? How did they prove that? Must have had some really amazing evidence.



I’ve seen people get less time for murder. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) September 7, 2023

That’s a nice one but hope they won’t come back in the next 30 years to say it was a mistake because we’ve seen a lot of false judgment lately. — Cansu Hanim (@Karelyrios134) September 7, 2023

Of course, there were PLENTY of 70s show references and GIFS to go around.

He’s no longer going to Hyde form the consequences of his actions. — Bot bot (@KY4Bot) September 7, 2023

His character on That 70s show was named Hyde for those of you who avoided the show.

If we go by how long Cosby spent in prison, this guy should be out by next Tuesday. — Colin (@colin_knutson) September 7, 2023

Hmmm. He has a point. Will the show get the same treatment as Cosby as well? No more re-runs?

They already had a spin-off called that 90s show on Netflix, but Masterson's character was not included, will it get removed?

He’ll be imprisoned into his 70s. Seems fitting. https://t.co/UL1NtnN7Zy — Matt Linn (@Mattlinn01) September 7, 2023

WELP, We got nothing that can top that as a wrap-up for this piece.

Hopefully, this is the 1st step for Scientology, AND Hollywood starting to pay consequences for things like this.

