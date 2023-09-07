Reporter Embarrasses KJP Over CDC Guidelines
Danny Masterson, star of That 70s Show, sentenced to 30 years in prison for rape

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  3:40 PM on September 07, 2023

A Hollywood star AND a Scientologist has to pay the consequences of their actions? WE ARE SHOCKED! 

Seeing someone convicted of 2 counts of rape in HOLLYWOOD actually have to pay a serious consequence does make us a little bit happy and we are only a tiny bit ashamed. That small bit of shame is just there in case it was not a clean conviction. 

We will be honest and tell you we did not follow the case really closely but there were a lot of comments saying it may not have been the cleanest of convictions and there were a few people who brought up a couple of points regarding evidence after so many years have passed since the crimes. 

Of course, there were PLENTY of 70s show references and GIFS to go around. 

His character on That 70s show was named Hyde for those of you who avoided the show. 

Hmmm. He has a point. Will the show get the same treatment as Cosby as well? No more re-runs? 

They already had a spin-off called that 90s show on Netflix, but Masterson's character was not included, will it get removed? 

WELP, We got nothing that can top that as a wrap-up for this piece.
Hopefully, this is the 1st  step for Scientology, AND Hollywood starting to pay consequences for things like this. 

