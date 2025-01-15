Corrupt to the Core: Stacey Abrams Nonprofit Led by Ralph Warnock Admitted to...
Biden's Farewell Letter Is a Gaslighting Doozy
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it...

The Party of Women! Rep. Pramila Jayapal Explains Why She Voted to Harm Girls and Girls' Sports (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Yesterday, we told you how the House passed a ban on men in women's sports. 206 Democrats -- you know, members of the supposed 'party of women' -- voted against the measure. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an unhinged rant about women 'bleeding out in parking lots across the country' (they are not).

Now Rep. Pramila Jayapal took to X to explain to parents across the nation why she voted for allowing boys to compete against their daughters in sports, putting their daughters at risk for serious injury, and for forcing girls to change in front of those boys in locker rooms.

WATCH:

Why is it the Left's default response to these bans is to argue we'd have to look at everyone's genitals? That says a lot more about them and their twisted thinking than reality.

We know which athletes are not actually women without looking at their private parts.

All they do is lie.

Or how about what is on their birth certificate from birth?

Because they're wackos.

They sure are.

This made us laugh out loud.

Exactly.

They can compete with boys.

Without fail.

That's basically what they are saying.

We have to wonder what color the sky is in their world.

