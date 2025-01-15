The Party of Women! Rep. Pramila Jayapal Explains Why She Voted to Harm Girls and Girls' Sports (WATCH)

Yesterday, we told you how the House passed a ban on men in women's sports. 206 Democrats -- you know, members of the supposed 'party of women' -- voted against the measure. New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went on an unhinged rant about women 'bleeding out in parking lots across the country' (they are not).

Now Rep. Pramila Jayapal took to X to explain to parents across the nation why she voted for allowing boys to compete against their daughters in sports, putting their daughters at risk for serious injury, and for forcing girls to change in front of those boys in locker rooms.

WATCH:

Today, I voted NO on categorically banning transgender girls from school sports.



How do you verify “reproductive biology?” By subjecting every high school girl to examinations? I don’t think so. This invasive legislation harms ALL girls. pic.twitter.com/TK974fNgZ1 — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 14, 2025

Why is it the Left's default response to these bans is to argue we'd have to look at everyone's genitals? That says a lot more about them and their twisted thinking than reality.

We know which athletes are not actually women without looking at their private parts.

“Transgender girls” are boys and they are more than welcome to follow the same rules as every other boy and compete in boys sport.



Furthermore, everyone knows who is male and who is female. If you claim otherwise, you’re telling an obvious lie. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) January 15, 2025

All they do is lie.

Ummm what is on their Birth Certificate when they enter middle school. Also every athlete has to get a physical from a doctor. Male athletes have to get a hernia check which involves checking the testicules. Do they need that exam to be safe? Sounds pretty self explanatory how… — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) January 15, 2025

Or how about what is on their birth certificate from birth?

Why are you wackos so determined to pretend people born with a penis are women? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 14, 2025

Because they're wackos.

They sure are.

This made us laugh out loud.

No one voted to "categorically ban" trans identified boys from sports. They can compete in the boys category. They are boys. https://t.co/OwVTOGDVc2 — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) January 15, 2025

Exactly.

They can compete with boys.

Will our legislators simply repeat the mindless copypasta made up by the most extreme trans activists without regard for whether any of it is true, could possibly be true, or whether any normal person will believe such brazen bulls**t?



Yes. Yes they will. https://t.co/iaBzmaCUYa — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) January 15, 2025

Without fail.

Save yourself the time and energy and just say you hate women lol https://t.co/tIoYVbRsTZ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 15, 2025

That's basically what they are saying.

“Removing men from women’s sports hurts all women!”



We’re at the point where Democrats just say the hilarious opposite of objective truth and half their base goes along with it. https://t.co/w1zXCULxFS — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) January 15, 2025

We have to wonder what color the sky is in their world.