DeSantis Takes Charge: Florida Gov Leads Charge with Groundbreaking Proposal to Back Trump's Policies

Ron DeSantis hit the ground running with plans to support the Trump immigration agenda on the statewide level.
🚨 #BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new law that will allow LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT to DEPORT illegal aliens if Trump signs off on it.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025
He is also going to appoint a "State Immigration Enforcement Officer" that coordinates with Trump. THIS IS A HUGE proposal.… pic.twitter.com/pbAB7e5Zwe
January 15, 2025
It would be huge if states could start deporting and stop waiting on federal officials to act.
Wish we had a Ron deSantis here in the UK https://t.co/jzE19DmoJM— Just Jane (@jutsum_jane) January 15, 2025
America wishes there was a Ron DeSantis in every state.
God bless Florida. This is the way. https://t.co/gjdDYcRgS2— Michael Seifert (@realmichaelseif) January 15, 2025
Right up front my sheriff @PolkCoSheriff 👍🏻 https://t.co/C5DnciNjqT— Pat0715🇺🇸 🌴🐊 (@patp358) January 15, 2025
Grady is America's favorite sheriff.
Very clever move. https://t.co/dpoGLdyzdP— Swamp Fyxe 🦊 (@DC_SwampFyxe) January 15, 2025
Sometimes, you can just do things.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 15, 2025
Imagine that.
Wow the brashness and determination of Trump with the unparalleled executive competence of DeSantis -- we are going to see interesting things in Florida. I hope a filmmaker undertakes a FL vs CA project. @shellenberger perhaps— Tres Leches (@eneldiluvio) January 15, 2025
A lethal combination for good.
The quality of life difference between Red and Blue states will continue.— Ezra (@EzraEpizon) January 15, 2025
No other western country allows democracy to play out like this. Yes, Switzerland but it’s on a tiny scale.
It will be up to Blue states to say enough is enough.
This is how you win. Other governors should take notes.— The Red Post (@RedPosted) January 15, 2025
Is it wrong that I’m jealous of the FL governor? Wish he was mine— DOGE Cheerleader (@DOGECheerleader) January 15, 2025
DeSantis is not messing around. Good! Deport them all!— Mike (@PartayCaptain) January 15, 2025
It's time to ensure America is safe for its actual citizens, particularly women and children who are most at risk from violence by illegals.
It will help unburden the system for the taxpayer.— Kenny Hazlett (@KennethHazlett_) January 15, 2025
Every state needs a program like this.
Biden should be deported as well ♥ Ty— 𝗢𝗠𝗚𝗶𝗻𝗮.𝗲𝘁𝗵 ♡ (@OMGinaeth) January 15, 2025
So should Kamala Harris 🔥— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 15, 2025
That's also a great idea!
