Biden's Farewell Letter Is a Gaslighting Doozy
A Man Of Peace: Jesse Kelly Wants Mace and Crockett to 'Hug it...

DeSantis Takes Charge: Florida Gov Leads Charge with Groundbreaking Proposal to Back Trump's Policies

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:20 PM on January 15, 2025
AP Photo/Christopher O'Meara

Ron DeSantis hit the ground running with plans to support the Trump immigration agenda on the statewide level.

It would be huge if states could start deporting and stop waiting on federal officials to act.

America wishes there was a Ron DeSantis in every state.

Grady is America's favorite sheriff.

Imagine that.

A lethal combination for good.

It will be up to Blue states to say enough is enough.

It's time to ensure America is safe for its actual citizens, particularly women and children who are most at risk from violence by illegals.

That's also a great idea!

Tags: FLORIDA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RON DESANTIS

