DeSantis Takes Charge: Florida Gov Leads Charge with Groundbreaking Proposal to Back Trump's Policies

Ron DeSantis hit the ground running with plans to support the Trump immigration agenda on the statewide level.

🚨 #BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces a new law that will allow LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT to DEPORT illegal aliens if Trump signs off on it.



He is also going to appoint a "State Immigration Enforcement Officer" that coordinates with Trump. THIS IS A HUGE proposal.… pic.twitter.com/pbAB7e5Zwe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2025

It would be huge if states could start deporting and stop waiting on federal officials to act.

America wishes there was a Ron DeSantis in every state.

Wow the brashness and determination of Trump with the unparalleled executive competence of DeSantis -- we are going to see interesting things in Florida. I hope a filmmaker undertakes a FL vs CA project. @shellenberger perhaps — Tres Leches (@eneldiluvio) January 15, 2025

The quality of life difference between Red and Blue states will continue.



No other western country allows democracy to play out like this. Yes, Switzerland but it’s on a tiny scale. — Ezra (@EzraEpizon) January 15, 2025

It will be up to Blue states to say enough is enough.

It's time to ensure America is safe for its actual citizens, particularly women and children who are most at risk from violence by illegals.

It will help unburden the system for the taxpayer.



