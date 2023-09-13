Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY

Vile Teachers Union President Randi Weingarten compares school choice supporters to segreg...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:34 PM on September 13, 2023
AngieArtist

The internet is often a miserable and lonely place, but every so often it becomes a place of magic and hilarity and TODAY was one of those days. An account posted video and images that are allegedly alien corpses that were retrieved from Peru and the internet went wild. When we tell you that we snorted and laughed so much that it took over an hour to write this story we are not kidding. 

Let the fun begin!

Ewww and LOL 

ET-related posts were VERY popular 

ET may have looked more realistic but what do we know, aliens can probably look like anything they like and chose the ET form to come across as friendly! We can only hope they bring Reese's pieces with them to hand out as a treat as well. 

The X-files music is playing on a loop in our brain as we type this. It is probably stuck in your head now as well. You are welcome. 

HAHAHAHA! We are not fans of the unboxing videos BUT this one is pretty cool. 

*SNORT* Would a wall have prevented this? 

THEY DO! When the internet is fun it is VERY fun. 

We are with the airplane lady on this one. Those things are NOT real. 

We believe in science too! We just do not necessarily believe in those sculptures being real aliens!

For real though, the dude on the right looks very much like Gary Busey. No offense to the alien dude. 

We agree. Our scientific analysis is we are not saying it was aliens, BUT it was aliens. 
GO FORTH AND BE GOOD STEWARDS OF THE TRUTH YOU HAVE BEEN GIVEN. 

