Totally realistic ALIEN bodies revealed ... SERIOUSLY

The internet is often a miserable and lonely place, but every so often it becomes a place of magic and hilarity and TODAY was one of those days. An account posted video and images that are allegedly alien corpses that were retrieved from Peru and the internet went wild. When we tell you that we snorted and laughed so much that it took over an hour to write this story we are not kidding.

Scientists unveiling two alleged alien corpses took place in Mexico, which are retrieved from Cusco, Peru. pic.twitter.com/rjfz9IMf37 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 13, 2023

1000 year old alien corpses shown to Mexican congress as UFO expert are forced to testify. pic.twitter.com/TP5roZbGvT — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) September 13, 2023

The bodies of two dead aliens have been unveiled in Mexico pic.twitter.com/FBNl494dP9 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 13, 2023

Let the fun begin!

Pretty sure those are Whoopi Goldberg’s feet. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 13, 2023



Ewww and LOL

ET-related posts were VERY popular

All E.T. wanted to do is phone home 😆 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dqPlP6AVZf — TheÐogeGlory (@GloryDoge) September 13, 2023

ET may have looked more realistic but what do we know, aliens can probably look like anything they like and chose the ET form to come across as friendly! We can only hope they bring Reese's pieces with them to hand out as a treat as well.

No way pic.twitter.com/4j3untMFdx — Holistic X ƉOGE (@Doge4Faithful) September 13, 2023

The X-files music is playing on a loop in our brain as we type this. It is probably stuck in your head now as well. You are welcome.

These unboxing videos are getting out of hand! — Prankit Gupta (@PrankitGupta) September 13, 2023

HAHAHAHA! We are not fans of the unboxing videos BUT this one is pretty cool.

Interesting that Mexico has an illegal alien problem — David Roberts (@davidrlroberts) September 13, 2023

*SNORT* Would a wall have prevented this?

Bro they literally made it look like the alien from “Men in black” pic.twitter.com/llXamMQpzM — Tiger Cillionaire (@wwwcryptocom) September 13, 2023

THEY DO! When the internet is fun it is VERY fun.

We are with the airplane lady on this one. Those things are NOT real.

We believe in science too! We just do not necessarily believe in those sculptures being real aliens!

Some pictures have emerged from when they were living among us. Pretending to be human. pic.twitter.com/GSblv4mHum — Pete trains FSD 🤖🚕 (@kylaschwaberow) September 13, 2023

For real though, the dude on the right looks very much like Gary Busey. No offense to the alien dude.

Those aliens are obviously real and also friendly. Unfortunately they landed in pre-Columbian Peru. Most of them were slaughtered as sacrifices right after getting off their ship. The two survivors fled to a cave and died from rattlesnake bites. This is my scientific analysis. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 13, 2023

We agree. Our scientific analysis is we are not saying it was aliens, BUT it was aliens.

GO FORTH AND BE GOOD STEWARDS OF THE TRUTH YOU HAVE BEEN GIVEN.

===========================================

===========================================

