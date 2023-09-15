“Forget it, he’s rolling:” Twitter and Amazon reviewers mock a history book with...
'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped cream in his diaper

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:03 PM on September 15, 2023
AngieArtist

Just when we think we have seen it all a Starbucks barista decides to document himself putting whipped cream in his diaper. YUP, we did say diaper. 

Advertisement

OK, the whole diaper thing is weird enough, but then you are going to put whipped cream in it, AND THEN you film it, AND THEN you decide to put that on display for others. People are just gross and strange. You would think he may have stopped at any one of those steps but he did not. 


The good news is the Missouri Department of Health is investigating the incident but we can not stop thinking how glad we are that we are nowhere near Missouri. 

People on X (Twitter) were brewing up a lot of hilariousness in the replies. 

HA! If you are not aware of the Roman Empire joke go here but trust us, both of those posts are funny. :) 

Remind us NEVER to go anywhere near Portland. 

If we had been drinking coffee we would have spit it out. Dunkin should look the Redneck Doctor up for a brand deal ASAP. It would be a better investment than Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light! 

Right? Starbucks is a little overrated. You drive up and get 2 of something that ends up being a crap ton of sugar and a tiny bit of coffee and pay like 40 bucks and you can never figure out why it cost so much. 

Advertisement

HA! They had a really good idea because we can NOT unsee what we saw and we really wish we could. We here at Twitchy go above and beyond to help you out though so we suggest you just read this story and DO NOT click the link and view the video. We are givers that way. 

Honestly, that does not seem like an unreasonable request. 

Can we all agree this is one time it IS perfectly acceptable to ask to speak to a manager? 

Crapacino ... We can not stop laughing and as for the unicorn drink, we hope not! We are never going to be able to order that drink. We have heard about it many times, but nope, we can not take the risk now. 

Advertisement

HA! They do not belong together at all! 

Indeed and they will have some kind of social media campaign about how EXTREME MAGA REPUBLICANS are kink-shaming others and that makes us all Nazis or something.

Keep safe and stay caffeinated but try to avoid the 'Demented Diaper Baristas'! 

============================================================

