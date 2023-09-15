'This is why America Runs on Dunkin': Starbucks Barista films himself putting whipped cream in his diaper

Just when we think we have seen it all a Starbucks barista decides to document himself putting whipped cream in his diaper. YUP, we did say diaper.

BREAKING: The Missouri Department of Health is investigating a @Starbucks barista with a diaper fetish after he filmed himself dispensing whipped cream into his diaper at work.



Full story here!https://t.co/kcR7pCPi33 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2023

OK, the whole diaper thing is weird enough, but then you are going to put whipped cream in it, AND THEN you film it, AND THEN you decide to put that on display for others. People are just gross and strange. You would think he may have stopped at any one of those steps but he did not.

The good news is the Missouri Department of Health is investigating the incident but we can not stop thinking how glad we are that we are nowhere near Missouri.

People on X (Twitter) were brewing up a lot of hilariousness in the replies.

Looks like a Venti. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 15, 2023

Thinking about Rome again, I see... — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) September 15, 2023

HA! If you are not aware of the Roman Empire joke go here but trust us, both of those posts are funny. :)

That’s known as the Portland special. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) September 15, 2023

Remind us NEVER to go anywhere near Portland.

And this is why America Runs on Dunkin.😂 — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) September 15, 2023

If we had been drinking coffee we would have spit it out. Dunkin should look the Redneck Doctor up for a brand deal ASAP. It would be a better investment than Dylan Mulvaney and Bud Light!

As if I needed another reason to avoid Starbucks... — Tokyo_Tengu (@Tokyo_Tengu) September 15, 2023

Right? Starbucks is a little overrated. You drive up and get 2 of something that ends up being a crap ton of sugar and a tiny bit of coffee and pay like 40 bucks and you can never figure out why it cost so much.

Someone pls click the link and explain to us 🙏 — Big ola✨ (@bigOla_mide) September 15, 2023

HA! They had a really good idea because we can NOT unsee what we saw and we really wish we could. We here at Twitchy go above and beyond to help you out though so we suggest you just read this story and DO NOT click the link and view the video. We are givers that way.

May the full weight of the law fall upon such blatant disregard for food safety regulations. — Western Exile (@westernexile) September 15, 2023

Jail time please 💀 — Michael Dias 𝕏 (@iammichaeldias) September 15, 2023

Honestly, that does not seem like an unreasonable request.

Hopefully Starbucks is looking into it as well😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/P8y6RfhVQH — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) September 15, 2023

Can we all agree this is one time it IS perfectly acceptable to ask to speak to a manager?

crappacino with extra whipped cream https://t.co/klpQWNgJR7 — Steve Grandinetti (@SteveeGeeVee) September 16, 2023

That how they make the unicorn frap? — A sensible person (@Dr_Mantis619) September 15, 2023

Crapacino ... We can not stop laughing and as for the unicorn drink, we hope not! We are never going to be able to order that drink. We have heard about it many times, but nope, we can not take the risk now.

I… I understand these words individually but as a sentence… https://t.co/08mWf8yAmR — 𝓁𝒶𝓊𝓇𝑒𝓃 🎃 🍁 ☕️ (@FletchMatlock) September 15, 2023

HA! They do not belong together at all!

Probably end up being Bidens new head of sanitation...🤣 https://t.co/qWHs9esG4v — Rise up (@RiseUpOhio) September 16, 2023

Indeed and they will have some kind of social media campaign about how EXTREME MAGA REPUBLICANS are kink-shaming others and that makes us all Nazis or something.

Keep safe and stay caffeinated but try to avoid the 'Demented Diaper Baristas'!

