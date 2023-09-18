IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ... Again

The generation wars are always being fought. Gen Z and Millennials hate the Boomers, the Boomers hate them back and Gen X just hates everyone. So when someone posted some statistics about how LONELY everyone is but left out Gen X we were not surprised.

Imagine being Gen X and being left out in a poll about feeling lonely. 😭 pic.twitter.com/hkN0buHciJ — Kelly ツ🌊 Kellwoohoo (@kellwoohoo) September 17, 2023

Gen X is often called the forgotten and with that chart leaving us out completely, it looks like the description is perfect. Honestly, Gen X does not care if you forget about us, many of us even prefer it that way.

I mean, we never really feel lonely due to the way we were raised, so I understand them leaving us out of this. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — House of Remi (@HouseofRemi1) September 18, 2023

True. Many of us were left alone for hours when we got home from school just waiting for an adult to show up. We often had to start dinner or do other chores before 'the adult' got home. If we finished all of that early then we entertained ourselves.

We are a generation who LIKES to be left alone!

Gen X as children: If we are quiet they will leave us alone and we will not have to do extra chores

Gen X as teenagers: Leave us alone we are just drinking underage in an abandoned field nothing can go wrong.

Gen X as young adults: Give me a job where everyone leaves me alone.

Gen-X as parents: Leave our kids alone

Gen X as old people: LEAVE US ALONE AND GET OFF OUR LAWN!

Considering no one knew we were there while growing up, this doesn’t surprise me. — Cheri (@Arecheri) September 18, 2023

This is true. We were told to sit down and be quiet when the 'grown-ups' were talking and we did. Nobody paid attention to us then OR now and that is fine!

Cause we are Gen X and we don't feel lonely...

We don't feel much of anything really. — Colonel_Frosty (@Colonel_Frosty) September 18, 2023

HA! WE HAVE FEELINGS! We just don't broadcast them on the internet 24/7 like the rest of y'all.

The ultimate Gen X thing to happen to us…we were left out of a poll on what generation is the loneliest. https://t.co/bQK8snbRmw — Dawn M. (@dawn_macc) September 18, 2023

This is hilarious and accurate. Gen x gets no love https://t.co/FpIgcTHOwn — Pete Marek (@PeteMarek) September 18, 2023

They should consider adding a generation between Boomers and Millenials. — Tommy Preson Phillips🧵 (@PresonPhillips) September 18, 2023

It is almost like they FORGOT an entire generation of people. So weird.

Isn’t it ironic that younger generations who have only known being “fully connected all the time” are the loneliest?



Parents really have to buck this trend and not allow their kids to get addicted to cell phones and social media at such young ages. https://t.co/DsyiJqxJlE — Bill Peguillan (@BillPegs) September 18, 2023

Not to get all serious on you in the middle of a sarcastic story BUT he has a point. Gen Z is supposedly connected and more social than any other generation. They had social media since elementary or middle school and are supposed to be enlightened about political correctness and safe spaces.

Maybe screen interactions and internet relationships are not a good substitute for REAL human interaction.

We are not saying that the internet is awful and trash all of your social media. We are just saying that maybe Gen Z missed some of the balance of real human interaction.

GenX is the most adjusted generation because nobody cares about us and we don't care that nobody cares about us. https://t.co/RRaTHNZdAI — Jon Deutsch (@jdeutsch) September 18, 2023

Whatever — Jonathan Goldman (@akjakalope) September 18, 2023

We will end it there with what has to be the perfect Gen X response! WHATEVER!

