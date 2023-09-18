IT'S WHATEVER: Gen Z is VERY lonely and Gen X is forgotten ... Again

Ummm ... WAT?! John Fetterman finally breaks his silence on how he dresses...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:35 PM on September 18, 2023
AngieArtist

The generation wars are always being fought. Gen Z and Millennials hate the Boomers, the Boomers hate them back and Gen X just hates everyone. So when someone posted some statistics about how LONELY everyone is but left out Gen X we were not surprised.

Advertisement

Gen X is often called the forgotten and with that chart leaving us out completely, it looks like the description is perfect. Honestly, Gen X does not care if you forget about us, many of us even prefer it that way. 

True. Many of us were left alone for hours when we got home from school just waiting for an adult to show up. We often had to start dinner or do other chores before 'the adult' got home. If we finished all of that early then we entertained ourselves. 

We are a generation who LIKES to be left alone!
Gen X as children: If we are quiet they will leave us alone and we will not have to do extra chores
Gen X as teenagers: Leave us alone we are just drinking underage in an abandoned field nothing can go wrong. 
Gen X as young adults: Give me a job where everyone leaves me alone. 
Gen-X as parents: Leave our kids alone
Gen X as old people: LEAVE US ALONE AND GET OFF OUR LAWN! 

This is true. We were told to sit down and be quiet when the 'grown-ups' were talking and we did. Nobody paid attention to us then OR now and that is fine! 

HA! WE HAVE FEELINGS! We just don't broadcast them on the internet 24/7 like the rest of y'all. 

It is almost like they FORGOT an entire generation of people. So weird. 

Not to get all serious on you in the middle of a sarcastic story BUT he has a point. Gen Z is supposedly connected and more social than any other generation. They had social media since elementary or middle school and are supposed to be enlightened about political correctness and safe spaces. 

Maybe screen interactions and internet relationships are not a good substitute for REAL human interaction. 

Advertisement

We are not saying that the internet is awful and trash all of your social media. We are just saying that maybe Gen Z missed some of the balance of real human interaction. 

We will end it there with what has to be the perfect Gen X response! WHATEVER!

