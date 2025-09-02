After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administration

Over the Labor Day weekend, more than 50 people were shot, and seven were killed in Chicago. It's as bad as it gets, and for a blue city in a blue state, it's not surprising.
Chicago is also one of the cities that has vehemently opposed President Trump's plan to crack down on crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson called jailing criminals racist and immoral and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker claimed Trump's plan is to really 'interfere' with the 2026 elections. A Democratic councilman in Chicago broke ranks with his party and said Johnson should take Trump up on the offer (don't hold your breath).
Johnson also threatened riots if President Trump tries to clean up the streets of the Windy City, and he's doubling down on the violent rhetoric.
WATCH:
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is nuts: “Are you prepared to defend this land that was built by slaves? A land that was built by indigenous people?”— TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 2, 2025
🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/pkCcZsKq0Q
He knows exactly what he's doing.
Over 50 people were shot this past weekend in Chicago and Mayor Brandon Johnson took to protest against Trump sending in federal resources:— johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 2, 2025
“Are you prepared to defend this land that was built by slaves — a land that was built by indigenous people”
Send them in right now. pic.twitter.com/i1ZvIH9qBv
Yep. This is an insurrection, isn't it?
Johnson is a low-IQ individual. pic.twitter.com/doak8YKe1n— I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) September 2, 2025
We'd almost forgotten about that, but he sure did blame Richard Nixon for the crime in Chicago.
Just in case you were wondering, Richard Nixon died in 1994.
He’s so out of his mind.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 2, 2025
That, too.
“A land built by indigenous people”— Not Panican (@FlamenDia1is) September 2, 2025
Literally they didn’t build a single thing.
Thats why the land was here and it was conquered so marvelously.
THIS.
Chicago is in northern Illinois, a place with no slaves and very few Native Americans at the time. it was even called the White City well into the mid 20th century— Number Talker 1️⃣4️⃣3️⃣❤️6️⃣3️⃣7️⃣ (@numbertalker) September 2, 2025
Correct. Geography wasn't his strong suit, either.
Is the wildly unpopular Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson calling for an insurrection against the federal government?— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 2, 2025
This is quite literally how you get the National Guard to show up in your city, Mr. Mayor. This communist clown should be prosecuted for inciting violence. https://t.co/x8NUMqMNiO
Bingo.
The Marxist-Leninist’s rewriting history.— Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) September 2, 2025
Chicago Mayor Johnson: “Are you prepared to defend this land that was built by slaves? A land that was built by indigenous people?” https://t.co/DqwWTN1HUu
History began yesterday.
The mayor of Chicago is inciting violence against the government and calling for an insurrection.— Exposing Absurdity (@ExposingAbsurd) September 2, 2025
But it’s okay… he’s a Democrat. https://t.co/pKqkSKI8cM
It's (D)ifferent when they do it.
"Are you prepared to defend this land that was built by slaves"— White Monster Pepe (@Cringepilled) September 2, 2025
What does this mean? Don't libtards think this is a bad thing that makes the country not worth defending? https://t.co/bPYDVeHAOj
Oh, don't expect them to be consistent on this.
Slavery was prohibited in Illinois. See: The Northwest Ordinance of 1787.— TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 2, 2025
Pretty sure the natives didn’t build it, either.
Look at that: facts.
Don’t know who needs to hear this but the “land” wasn’t built any anyone.— Nichole Liza (@nicholelizaq) September 2, 2025
It was not.
Every Democrat giving a speech https://t.co/dFOQx56Wvx pic.twitter.com/AFDlKTY34t— LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) September 2, 2025
+1000 for the Dwight Schrute gif.
Here are the men who built Chicago: https://t.co/ouu39Py5AV pic.twitter.com/KRI1N0nvuG— Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 2, 2025
More facts.
So let me see if I understand this— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 2, 2025
He’s calling for (I guess) armed uprising even though he seems to think that the land was stolen from other people and he felt the need to point that out while calling for the defense of the property? I mean usually when you call to defend a… https://t.co/iYsErOgFae
The entire post reads:
I mean usually when you call to defend a place you emphasize your claim to ownership. You don’t typically emphasize that it was stolen from someone else.
And this would be in a town and state famously hostile to the second amendment? am I getting this right?
You are correct on all points.
Guns are suddenly good again. Or something.
