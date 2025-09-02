Didn't Have Popehat Being In Favor of Arresting Himself for Incitement on Our...
As a Former Public Servant I Can Tell You (and The Atlantic) NO,...
MSNBC Analyst Whining About National Guard in D.C. Was Singing a Different Tune...
Ground ZERO in Woke Army's War on America: Asra Nomani's Deep Dive on...
Scott Jennings Triggers CNN Dems by Saying Illegal Aliens and Criminals Should Be...

After Violent Labor Day Weekend, Chicago's Mayor Calls for Uprising Against Trump Administration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on September 02, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Over the Labor Day weekend, more than 50 people were shot, and seven were killed in Chicago. It's as bad as it gets, and for a blue city in a blue state, it's not surprising.

Chicago is also one of the cities that has vehemently opposed President Trump's plan to crack down on crime. Mayor Brandon Johnson called jailing criminals racist and immoral and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker claimed Trump's plan is to really 'interfere' with the 2026 elections. A Democratic councilman in Chicago broke ranks with his party and said Johnson should take Trump up on the offer (don't hold your breath).

Johnson also threatened riots if President Trump tries to clean up the streets of the Windy City, and he's doubling down on the violent rhetoric.

WATCH:

He knows exactly what he's doing.

Yep. This is an insurrection, isn't it?

We'd almost forgotten about that, but he sure did blame Richard Nixon for the crime in Chicago.

Just in case you were wondering, Richard Nixon died in 1994.

That, too.

THIS.

Correct. Geography wasn't his strong suit, either.

Bingo.

History began yesterday.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Oh, don't expect them to be consistent on this.

Look at that: facts.

It was not.

+1000 for the Dwight Schrute gif.

More facts.

The entire post reads:

I mean usually when you call to defend a place you emphasize your claim to ownership. You don’t typically emphasize that it was stolen from someone else.

And this would be in a town and state famously hostile to the second amendment? am I getting this right?

You are correct on all points.

Guns are suddenly good again. Or something.

