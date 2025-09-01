Smart Chicago Democrat Pressures Mayor Brandon Johnson to Drop Politics and Accept Trump’s Help on Crime

Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Sh...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on September 01, 2025
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

What is this? A sane Democrat in Chicago of all places? Well, this is a bit shocking. A Chicago City Council member is telling fellow Democrat, Mayor Brandon Johnson, to accept President Donald Trump’s offer to help curb rampant crime in the Windy City.

Here’s more background. (READ)

WOW! A DEMOCRAT Chicago City Council member is now SLAMMING Mayor Brandon Johnson for refusing to cooperate with President Trump to crack down on crime, and instead is trying to DEFY Trump in favor of crime.

Democrats have officially lost the plot.

RAY LOPEZ (15th ward): "Why can't we push with Donald Trump's help? How many victims are we comfortable with? Because that's ultimately the subtext of what the mayor and the governor are saying - is that, 'we are comfortable with the amount of victims we have right now, we don't need to improve!'"

It's getting BAD.

We can’t believe our eyes and ears. (WATCH)

‘Common sense’ is the right word, but that is something lacking outside this lone, sane Democrat voice.

It’s the rejection of common sense among voters that has landed Chicago and other blue cities in the predicament they’re in.

Something’s got to give. Trump says he’s on the verge of bringing National Guard troops to Chicago, whether the mayor or governor likes it or not.

At least one Democrat is willing to put politics aside to save his fellow Chicagoans.

We can only hope that Democrat voters wake up to their party wishing continued harm to them. Because, as it stands, the Democrats they voted for are perfectly okay sacrificing their very lives if it means not agreeing with Trump.

