Smart Chicago Democrat Pressures Mayor Brandon Johnson to Drop Politics and Accept Trump’s Help on Crime

What is this? A sane Democrat in Chicago of all places? Well, this is a bit shocking. A Chicago City Council member is telling fellow Democrat, Mayor Brandon Johnson, to accept President Donald Trump’s offer to help curb rampant crime in the Windy City.

Here’s more background. (READ)

We can’t believe our eyes and ears. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! A DEMOCRAT Chicago City Council member is now SLAMMING Mayor Brandon Johnson for refusing to cooperate with President Trump to crack down on crime, and instead is trying to DEFY Trump in favor of crime. pic.twitter.com/naEn3nhz2v



I wonder if this guy is as a victim of crime. It seems to be the only thing that can break them out of their bubble. — FlyGirl (@FlyGirlaviatrix) September 1, 2025

Good for you...finally someone with some common sense...yes, you shd be working with the President... — Holly Derco (@Cathy789) September 1, 2025

‘Common sense’ is the right word, but that is something lacking outside this lone, sane Democrat voice.

It’s the rejection of common sense among voters that has landed Chicago and other blue cities in the predicament they’re in.

If you have high crime rates and the federal government offers to help, it is common sense to accept it and work with them instead of against them,



Then again, the people in Chicago vote for these radical leftists all the time, so they get what they vote for. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) September 1, 2025

They have high crime rates, because of their far left policies. — John Doe (@JohnDoe1441922) September 1, 2025

An AP-NORC poll found that 81% of Americans believe crime in large cities is a "major problem." Chicago is one of them. If the mayor actually gave a damn about his people, he'd call President Trump and work with him on how the Feds can help. — Department 2702 (@Dept_2702) September 1, 2025

Basic function of government is safety of its citizens. If they can't, someone must. If they would do their job this would never be an issue for them. Pretty common sense. Ask the mother's of the dead if they want more or less safety. — Mark Powell (@Flatlander007) September 1, 2025

Something’s got to give. Trump says he’s on the verge of bringing National Guard troops to Chicago, whether the mayor or governor likes it or not.

At least one Democrat is willing to put politics aside to save his fellow Chicagoans.

Kudos to Alderman @ChiAldermanRay for putting Chicago's safety first and advocating for federal help to tackle the crime crisis. It's refreshing to see a Democrat prioritize residents over partisan defiance—real leadership in action! #ChicagoStrong — Argos of Xi (@e77evidence77) September 1, 2025

Wait. There is a smart and sensible democrat? Who'd a thunk it... 🤣 — George L (@Rat_BoyGL) September 1, 2025

some democats see where the party is heading and are trying to right the ship.



However, they will not be enough. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) September 1, 2025

We can only hope that Democrat voters wake up to their party wishing continued harm to them. Because, as it stands, the Democrats they voted for are perfectly okay sacrificing their very lives if it means not agreeing with Trump.

