Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No, Really)

We've seen politicians grasping at straws in the past, but this is a stretch. A big stretch. Then again, it's coming from the commie mayor of Chicago, so it's not a surprise.

Brandon Johnson -- who is actually worse than former mayor Lori Lightfoot -- actually blamed Richard Nixon for present-day crime in Chicago.

WATCH:

Over 100 people were shot in Chicago last weekend, including 18 fatally.



Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed it on Richard Nixon in his press conference today.



No, that is not a joke. pic.twitter.com/dorETLl5os — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 8, 2024

Just so we're all on the same page, Nixon died in April of 1994. Thirty years ago.

Wowza.

He's even dumber than I thought. — ℝ𝕠𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 (@rdbrewer4) July 8, 2024

He's a commie, so that's a given.

I thought it was Gary, Indiana's fault. — IronJawedAngel (@AngelJawed) July 8, 2024

So did we.

From beyond the grave... pic.twitter.com/MXdDuYXlIA — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) July 8, 2024

Poppycock is a grossly underused word.

If he felt the need to blame a president, he’d have been more accurate to blame LBJ. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) July 8, 2024

That would've been more accurate.

Dafuq? — We are screwed...from a distance (@PornPops69) July 8, 2024

Our question exactly.

It was a short drive from "defund the police" to "no cash bail" to "I blame Richard Nixon" https://t.co/S4UuVvrWhe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 8, 2024

Real short.

Can you tell me why the Mayor of Chicago is blaming Richard Nixon for his city’s rampant black on black violence? https://t.co/NvOUYgebAn — Liberty Belle (@ArmisDei) July 8, 2024

Because big, bad Republicans.

Or something.

104 shot

19 fatally



This is so damn terrible I’m not even going to make a nascar was there joke.



But the Mayor blames…..Nixon?? https://t.co/NLuKbNjGFE — Dado (@SloppyYellow) July 8, 2024

Of course he does.

Yep, the 100 people shot this weekend in Chicago is Nixon’s fault. Sounds about right for this mayor. Lori Lightfoot seems like Maggie Thatcher compared to this guy. https://t.co/O46ZozpzHz — Mike Gallagher Show (@radiotalkermike) July 8, 2024

She really does.

Brandon Johnson when he accidentally lets one loose in polite company. "Richard Nixon did it." https://t.co/X8wQSWYG5d — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) July 8, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Black communities will continue being a war zone until their leaders stop playing blame game and take some responsibility https://t.co/KIU9ZMEpWo — The American Debunk (@americandebunk) July 8, 2024

Brandon Johnson is the mayor. This is his responsibility.

Brandon Johnson was faced with a dilemma.



1. Empower police officers to stop the shootings, but put more criminals in jail.



OR



2. Allow them to run free and blame Nixon’s 1968 electoral victory.



You’ll never guess which one he chose. Leftism in a nutshell. https://t.co/h5RGIj8wRV — Nick Dokoozlian (@NickDokoozlian) July 8, 2024

It really is leftism in a nutshell.

You would think this many shot and killed is the major story everywhere. But it doesn’t fit a narrative. This is more than most mass shootings. Ridiculous response from the mayor. Worse is the fact it happens almost every weekend. https://t.co/8pqU2hsjNP — Old Guy Running (@MichaelTaricani) July 8, 2024

And all the mayor can do is blame a president who died thirty years ago.

This fool is in a position of power that would allow him to put an end to the violence plaguing his community, instead of doing something about it, he rants about old presidents & other nonsense to avoid accountability. https://t.co/ygaYIPCE72 — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) July 8, 2024

It's what the Left does best.

Deflect and blame.

I’ve seen nonsequitur answers before, but this is perhaps the nonsequiturest ever. https://t.co/q2rUkSDvEM — Quadruple-Plus Unvaccinated™ (@SniggihNire) July 8, 2024

It really is a thing to behold.