Tricky Dick: Watch Chicago's Mayor Blame Richard Nixon for Crime in Chicago (No, Really)

Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/File

We've seen politicians grasping at straws in the past, but this is a stretch. A big stretch. Then again, it's coming from the commie mayor of Chicago, so it's not a surprise.

Brandon Johnson -- who is actually worse than former mayor Lori Lightfoot -- actually blamed Richard Nixon for present-day crime in Chicago.

WATCH:

Just so we're all on the same page, Nixon died in April of 1994. Thirty years ago.

Wowza.

He's a commie, so that's a given.

So did we.

Poppycock is a grossly underused word.

That would've been more accurate.

Our question exactly.

Real short.

Because big, bad Republicans.

Or something.

Of course he does.

She really does.

This made us chuckle.

Brandon Johnson is the mayor. This is his responsibility.

It really is leftism in a nutshell.

And all the mayor can do is blame a president who died thirty years ago.

It's what the Left does best.

Deflect and blame.

It really is a thing to behold.

