Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Those Who Want Criminals Locked Away Are Unholy, Immoral, and Racist

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is angrier at law-abiding Americans than he is at violent criminals. If you believe in punishing criminals and protecting the innocent, then you’re racist and unholy, per the Democrat leader. He thinks you’re stupid, too. Bravo, Brandon!

Advertisement

Here’s the Democrat Party insanity we've come to expect. (WATCH)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson: Putting people in prison is racist, unholy and doesn’t lower violent crime rates.



Please stick with this message, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/1cNsImGxJS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 25, 2025

Do the Democrats breed their candidates to be this stupid, or do they recruit at mental health facilities? — Mister Sugar (@ScottWi92107364) August 25, 2025

It’s a combination. They breed them at mental health facilities.

Posters are amazed that Johnson wants to shame voters, who are often victims of crime, as immoral for wanting relief. Is this truly the message the Democrats want to send?

I can't imagine why Johnson's approval is so low.... 😉

Is this the message the Dems are going with now? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 25, 2025

“Putting criminals in prison is immoral"



Vote Democrat 2026! — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 25, 2025

It's a winning message for certain. They should print bumper stickers and T-shirts. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) August 25, 2025

That could absolutely be a bumper sticker. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 25, 2025

Your car would be stolen in Chicago before you could ever apply it.

Commenters say Johnson doesn’t understand how justice works. His ignorance is getting adults and children hurt and even murdered.

This is insanity. The mayor of one of America’s deadliest cities says putting violent criminals in prison is “racist” and “unholy.” No wonder Chicago is drowning in blood every weekend. Prison isn’t racist… it’s justice. It’s where murderers, rapists, and predators belong so innocent families can walk the streets without fear. What’s unholy is watching children die in crossfire while politicians protect criminals instead of citizens. Johnson isn’t a mayor…. he’s a defense attorney for filth and savage thugs. And the people paying the price are law-abiding Chicagoans. — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 25, 2025

The dude is obviously not a student of history. Here's an idea: look at what's going on in El Salvador! — RD (@rodericdeane) August 25, 2025

He’s racist and dumber than a bag of hammers. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 25, 2025

They never learn

Or they don’t want to learn

Whichever!

Both work for me! — 🇺🇸SusyKool🇺🇸 (@sianetta) August 25, 2025

Just let Mr. 19% keep talking. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 25, 2025

This is horrible for Chicago residents, but this is what they voted for. Johnson needs to keep talking, though, so the entire nation knows Democrats are the pro-criminal party.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.