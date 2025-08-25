'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Those Who Want Criminals Locked Away Are Unholy, Immoral, and Racist

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on August 25, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is angrier at law-abiding Americans than he is at violent criminals. If you believe in punishing criminals and protecting the innocent, then you’re racist and unholy, per the Democrat leader. He thinks you’re stupid, too. Bravo, Brandon!

Here’s the Democrat Party insanity we've come to expect. (WATCH)

It’s a combination. They breed them at mental health facilities.

Posters are amazed that Johnson wants to shame voters, who are often victims of crime, as immoral for wanting relief. Is this truly the message the Democrats want to send?

Your car would be stolen in Chicago before you could ever apply it.

Commenters say Johnson doesn’t understand how justice works. His ignorance is getting adults and children hurt and even murdered.

This is insanity. The mayor of one of America’s deadliest cities says putting violent criminals in prison is “racist” and “unholy.” No wonder Chicago is drowning in blood every weekend.

Prison isn’t racist… it’s justice. It’s where murderers, rapists, and predators belong so innocent families can walk the streets without fear. What’s unholy is watching children die in crossfire while politicians protect criminals instead of citizens.

Johnson isn’t a mayor…. he’s a defense attorney for filth and savage thugs. And the people paying the price are law-abiding Chicagoans.

— A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) August 25, 2025

This is horrible for Chicago residents, but this is what they voted for. Johnson needs to keep talking, though, so the entire nation knows Democrats are the pro-criminal party.

