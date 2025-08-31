The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE About Zohran Mamdani's Socialism

Remember when the slogan of the New York Times was 'all the news that's fit to print' and they, you know, actually printed news.

It's been a long time since they've done that because, like most media outlets, the New York Times is now nothing more than a propaganda wing for the DNC, and its so-called journalists are simply glorified stenographers.

Case in point, this column, which makes the most outlandish claim about Zohran Mamdani -- an avowed Democratic Socialist:

This is an actual sentence in a news report from The New York Times.



Truly insane. pic.twitter.com/agtBmEprVm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 31, 2025

Here's more from the New York Times:

Neither, actually, is Mr. Mamdani: He is a democratic socialist, which means his beliefs are similar to those of socialists but not exactly the same. He is a member of both the national Democratic Socialists of America and its local New York City chapter. On Thursday, however, Mr. Mamdani said that his mayoral platform was not the same as that of either the local or national D.S.A. ... Asked if Mr. Mamdani considered himself a socialist, a campaign spokeswoman said on Friday that he had consistently identified as a democratic socialist. Mr. Mamdani’s plan to pay for his proposals borrows from a traditional Democratic method: increase taxes on the rich. He would also increase the top corporate tax rate, but has proposed nothing remotely close to a socialist-like takeover of private companies. The closest Mr. Mamdani gets to socialism is in his belief in treating people more equitably.

When did the New York Times turn into a fiction publication?

That 'equitable' treatment includes bringing back the projects, creating government-run grocery stores that are doomed to fail, decriminalizing everything, and racist tax brackets.

Wow. They really have no idea about history or the horrors of socialism. Truly disgusting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 31, 2025

The entire article makes this very clear. It's scary and disgusting.

The NYTs is not a newspaper by any sense of the original meaning of that word. — Theresa (@frogaustin) August 31, 2025

It is not.

Gosh, maybe they are a tad left-wing. — Serenely Tenacious (@SerenelyMyself) August 31, 2025

Just a bit.

He's (D)ifferent.

I mean, this seems way closer than just "treating people more equitably."



But then again, I'm not an esteemed journalismer at the @nytimes 🤷‍♂️https://t.co/smQh9hJfKO — mark (@rhapsodyboard) August 31, 2025

It's socialism.

And the New York Times knows this.

This is actually a fairly common rhetorical move—characterizing socialism in completely benign, unobjectionable terms (“treating people equally,” “giving everyone a fair share”) instead of accurately describing it as the forcible collectivization of productive property https://t.co/rfTSGy0udA — Chris Freiman (@cafreiman) August 31, 2025

They have to lie because they'd lose if they told the truth.

I heard that his biggest flaw is that he cares too much. https://t.co/OGX1C9HrLk — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) August 31, 2025

From his family compound. In Uganda.

To be fair, @ZohranKMamdani is not a socialist



He’s a communist https://t.co/uJoEEqD6bX — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 31, 2025

He sure is.

If Mamdani wins and fails, they will ditch him as "not real socialism" in 10 seconds.



The bit of rhetorical slight of hand is amazing. https://t.co/KWFRbn3Vbb — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 31, 2025

Bank on this.

I’ve seen this several times now and more incredible than the lie about Mamdani is the Times’ association of socialism with fairness. It’s like a five-year old’s understanding of how economies work. https://t.co/s3WhGQBSSl — Bearded Miguel (@beardedmiguel) August 31, 2025

That's an insult to five-year-olds, frankly.

They're all just pushing propaganda https://t.co/8bI1Ln2B56 — Eleanor McArthur 🦅 (@EleanorMcArthu4) August 31, 2025

YUP.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

