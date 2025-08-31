Nevermind 9/11, Martina Navratilova Claims Trump Is the 'Worst Thing' to Happen to...
The New York Times Solidifies Its Status As Fish Wrap With MAJOR LIE About Zohran Mamdani's Socialism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 31, 2025
Instagram

Remember when the slogan of the New York Times was 'all the news that's fit to print' and they, you know, actually printed news.

It's been a long time since they've done that because, like most media outlets, the New York Times is now nothing more than a propaganda wing for the DNC, and its so-called journalists are simply glorified stenographers.

Case in point, this column, which makes the most outlandish claim about Zohran Mamdani -- an avowed Democratic Socialist:

Here's more from the New York Times:

Neither, actually, is Mr. Mamdani: He is a democratic socialist, which means his beliefs are similar to those of socialists but not exactly the same. He is a member of both the national Democratic Socialists of America and its local New York City chapter.

On Thursday, however, Mr. Mamdani said that his mayoral platform was not the same as that of either the local or national D.S.A.

...

Asked if Mr. Mamdani considered himself a socialist, a campaign spokeswoman said on Friday that he had consistently identified as a democratic socialist.

Mr. Mamdani’s plan to pay for his proposals borrows from a traditional Democratic method: increase taxes on the rich. He would also increase the top corporate tax rate, but has proposed nothing remotely close to a socialist-like takeover of private companies.

The closest Mr. Mamdani gets to socialism is in his belief in treating people more equitably.

When did the New York Times turn into a fiction publication?

That 'equitable' treatment includes bringing back the projects, creating government-run grocery stores that are doomed to fail, decriminalizing everything, and racist tax brackets.

The entire article makes this very clear. It's scary and disgusting.

It is not.

Just a bit.

He's (D)ifferent.

It's socialism.

And the New York Times knows this.

They have to lie because they'd lose if they told the truth.

From his family compound. In Uganda.

He sure is.

Bank on this.

That's an insult to five-year-olds, frankly.

YUP.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

