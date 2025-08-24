VIP
Erasing Crime: Zohran Mamdani to Reportedly End Misdemeanor Charges in NYC If Elected Mayor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:43 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Democrat Party NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has an interesting way to deal with crime - ignore it and let it spiral out of control. The New York Post reports that Mamdani wants to end charges for misdemeanor crimes or ‘non-serious crimes,’ as he calls them. How is the person a serious candidate?

Here’s more. (READ)

Of course it will be. Maybe that’s the goal.

Mamdani is an admitted Democratic Socialist. The DSA’s platform is pretty specific about eliminating misdemeanor charges. The following quote is from The New York Post’s article.

The misdemeanors the DSA wants to erase aren’t minor slip-ups. In the Empire State, they include theft or shoplifting up to $1,000, drug possession, assault without a weapon and even driving while intoxicated.

Criminals will be empowered, and it will be open season on law-abiding citizens in the Big Apple.

Businesses won’t be spared either.

Yep, time to escape from New York.

Commenters say they’ve seen this scenario play out in other Democrat cities, and it always ends the same way.

We get the sarcasm. Democrats and the legacy media will use this ‘no misdemeanor charges’ approach to claim crime is down. The reality is that crime will soar, but since no one is recording it, Democrats and the media will act like it’s not happening. Yes, that’s insane, but 'insane' is the Democrat Party’s brand after all.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

