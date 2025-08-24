Erasing Crime: Zohran Mamdani to Reportedly End Misdemeanor Charges in NYC If Elected Mayor

Democrat Party NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani has an interesting way to deal with crime - ignore it and let it spiral out of control. The New York Post reports that Mamdani wants to end charges for misdemeanor crimes or ‘non-serious crimes,’ as he calls them. How is the person a serious candidate?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨 JUST IN: It has been revealed that Zohran Mamdani wants to end all misdemeanor charges in New York City, should he be elected mayor. Many of these, he calls, "non-serious crimes," and should NO LONGER be enforced. pic.twitter.com/UA0lBRpMN2 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

Zohran Mamdani wants to end all misdemeanor charges: ‘E-ZPass for criminals’ https://t.co/scK0ObuIZI pic.twitter.com/ZKingPw0if — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2025

That would be a disaster. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 24, 2025

Of course it will be. Maybe that’s the goal.

Mamdani is an admitted Democratic Socialist. The DSA’s platform is pretty specific about eliminating misdemeanor charges. The following quote is from The New York Post’s article.

The misdemeanors the DSA wants to erase aren’t minor slip-ups. In the Empire State, they include theft or shoplifting up to $1,000, drug possession, assault without a weapon and even driving while intoxicated.

Among these misdemeanors is:



Theft of property valued at $1,000 or less (e.g., shoplifting, stealing a phone).



Imagine - end all charges under this Communist!



Many other crimes are considered misdemeanors but are serious. — Kathy - Just a Patriotic American (@Kathy_Arizona) August 24, 2025

Don't know if most people know this, but most domestic violence crimes are charged as "misdemeanors."



Mamdani would be a disaster for every potentially vulnerable population in NYC. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) August 25, 2025

Criminals will be empowered, and it will be open season on law-abiding citizens in the Big Apple.

Businesses won’t be spared either.

YEA! Open season on retailers — Bobwan (@BobHumphreys) August 24, 2025

If I was a NY business owner, I'd be looking elsewhere before it's too late. — MitchZ (@DinkFrink) August 24, 2025

Yep, time to escape from New York.

Commenters say they’ve seen this scenario play out in other Democrat cities, and it always ends the same way.

Every time I've seen a city makes a staunch “left on crime” take, they end up having to reverse course. San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Austin, and many others have had to shift course after horrible policy decisions



This is ridiculous. — Trey Angstadt (@TreyAngstadt) August 24, 2025

That law change in San Francisco is why they have a get someone to unlock toothpaste — br0therj0e (@br0therj0e) August 24, 2025

Advertisement

Win win.

Actual crime goes up, but reported crime rates go down. — Tom Selhorst (@Exasperational1) August 24, 2025

We get the sarcasm. Democrats and the legacy media will use this ‘no misdemeanor charges’ approach to claim crime is down. The reality is that crime will soar, but since no one is recording it, Democrats and the media will act like it’s not happening. Yes, that’s insane, but 'insane' is the Democrat Party’s brand after all.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.