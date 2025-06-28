White Privilege? NYC Mayoral Candidate Vows to Hike Property Taxes Based on Race

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on June 28, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Democrats and Leftist voters fawn over the possible next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, it's clear he's coming into office with a radical and racist agenda that will destroy the Big Apple.

He's vowing to hike property taxes in the already expensive city for only certain neighborhoods:

Here's more from the New York Post:

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to hike property taxes for “richer and whiter neighborhoods” in an eyebrow-raising proposal that aims to ease the burden on homeowners in the outer boroughs.

The soak-the-rich proposal is buried in Mamdani’s campaign platform that calls to fix the city’s notoriously skewed property tax system, in which ritzy brownstones are hit at lower rates than homes and rentals in lower-income neighborhoods.

'Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,' the proposal reads.

How does Mamdani plan to keep those who live in the richer, whiter neighborhoods to stay in NYC and pay for his socialist fantasies?

Because they're stupid, and think this makes them moral and noble.

It really does.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Bingo.

They'll all leave and then who'll pay the extra taxes?

Total mystery.

Seems like they're well on their way to getting exactly what they voted for.

Yep.

The Democrat. Every time. Without fail.

New York is going to suffer if he wins.

