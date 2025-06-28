White Privilege? NYC Mayoral Candidate Vows to Hike Property Taxes Based on Race

As Democrats and Leftist voters fawn over the possible next mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, it's clear he's coming into office with a radical and racist agenda that will destroy the Big Apple.

He's vowing to hike property taxes in the already expensive city for only certain neighborhoods:

Socialist NYC mayoral contender Zohran Mamdani wants to hike property taxes for ‘richer and whiter neighborhoods.’ Read today's cover here: https://t.co/UhaYfEBPKY pic.twitter.com/dP6hfZKdCe — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2025

Here's more from the New York Post:

Socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to hike property taxes for “richer and whiter neighborhoods” in an eyebrow-raising proposal that aims to ease the burden on homeowners in the outer boroughs. The soak-the-rich proposal is buried in Mamdani’s campaign platform that calls to fix the city’s notoriously skewed property tax system, in which ritzy brownstones are hit at lower rates than homes and rentals in lower-income neighborhoods. 'Shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods,' the proposal reads.

How does Mamdani plan to keep those who live in the richer, whiter neighborhoods to stay in NYC and pay for his socialist fantasies?

And his mostly white voters agree with him. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 28, 2025

Because they're stupid, and think this makes them moral and noble.

Socialism is built upon resentment of the successful. It’s economic in practice, but it really just reflects an attitude of the heart.



It thrives on bitterness, resentment, envy, and childish entitlement. — Ryan (@HawkeyeRye) June 28, 2025

It really does.

Not a word from real racists like Obama about this racism. Disgusting. — Hakim (@kareemjeanjr) June 28, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Sure. None of the people in "white" neighborhoods will: 1. fight back; 2. sell. In either case, they will not be wealthy "white" neighborhoods any longer. — Grace Kane (@ExpansiveGraces) June 28, 2025

Bingo.

They'll all leave and then who'll pay the extra taxes?

Why are Democrats struggling with white men?



Such a mystery. https://t.co/msJIufcmKV — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) June 28, 2025

Total mystery.

This is all it has ever been about. Their hatred for white people is so strong there’s no way to hide it, and every policy is centered around “white man bad, dark skin good.” I pray every white liberal in NYC gets exactly what they voted for. Morally reprehensible. https://t.co/aljvwV1q6T — Ty Williams (@tywilliams_12) June 28, 2025

Seems like they're well on their way to getting exactly what they voted for.

If they’re insane enough to vote for this communist lunatic, they deserve everything he brings their way. https://t.co/jk9wedBRxc — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) June 28, 2025

Yep.

The Democrat. Every time. Without fail.

#ZohranMamdani is not only an antisemite but he’s also a racist. This is a dangerous man. https://t.co/Bba1dcL85c — Jeffrey Zimmerman (@Zimmlaw175) June 28, 2025

New York is going to suffer if he wins.

