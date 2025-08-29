WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning Mass Shooting

L.A. Councilwoman Brags About Affordable Housing Only to Prove She Doesn't Understand Basi...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on August 29, 2025
meme

Earlier this week, the nation was horrified by a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis. Two students -- ages eight and ten -- died, and many more were injured.

The alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was trans and clearly had mental health issues going back years. Police had prior contact with Westman in 2016 for a 'criminal offense' and again in 2018 for 'mental health.'

Democrats made it very clear they weren't going to 'demonize' the trans community over this shooting (gun owners, on the other hand, didn't get such consideration). But there's a pattern here. For the past decade, trans/non-binary persons have committed mass shootings at rates significantly higher than any other demographic.

Given that background, this story came to our attention yesterday, and it caught our interest. Les Paul Middle School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, expelled a 'trans' student last year for actively plotting a school shooting.

The thread continues:

In Madison, Wisconsin, 'trans' student Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow shot and killed two people at Abundant Life Christian School back in December. Six others were injured in that shooting. She took the weapons from her father, who was arrested in May in relation to the shooting.

Just like Rupnow, who was a girl who 'identified' as a boy. As did Audrey Hale, the Covenant school shooter in Tennessee.

There's a pattern here.

This is so scary.

That is what the Columbine shooters wore.

Wow.

They admitted it.

And videos were filmed in the school library.

Very alarming.

Incredible.

Here's the scariest part of this:

The entire post reads:

At no point did the Waukesha School District inform families of the ongoing threat the student posed, and multiple whistleblowers have come forward with fears that this was because she is transgender and district officials “were worried about backlash against the transgender community.”

If this sounds familiar, it should. After the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee, LGBTQ groups opposed the release of Hale's manifesto on the grounds that it would have 'serious consequences' for the trans community.

And Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he didn't want the murder of Catholic schoolchildren to cause harm to the trans community.

The post concludes:

If there is a safety concern, our district policies and procedures are followed to address the matter. We do not comment on any student disciplinary matters.

As Scott Jennings said the other day, it is time to have a serious discussion on the dangers of 'affirming' trans identities and mental illness. It's clear there's a pattern of violence here and it's also clear the Left will do whatever it can to run interference for these violent attackers.

