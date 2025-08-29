WI School Kept Parents In the Dark After Expelling 'Trans' Student for Planning Mass Shooting

Earlier this week, the nation was horrified by a shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and school in Minneapolis. Two students -- ages eight and ten -- died, and many more were injured.

The alleged shooter, Robert (Robin) Westman, was trans and clearly had mental health issues going back years. Police had prior contact with Westman in 2016 for a 'criminal offense' and again in 2018 for 'mental health.'

Democrats made it very clear they weren't going to 'demonize' the trans community over this shooting (gun owners, on the other hand, didn't get such consideration). But there's a pattern here. For the past decade, trans/non-binary persons have committed mass shootings at rates significantly higher than any other demographic.

Given that background, this story came to our attention yesterday, and it caught our interest. Les Paul Middle School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, expelled a 'trans' student last year for actively plotting a school shooting.

EXCLUSIVE: A transgender 13-year-old was arrested and expelled from Les Paul Middle School in Waukesha, Wis. last year for plotting a school shooting eerily similar to that committed by a biological male who identified as a woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday. 🧵🧵🧵 pic.twitter.com/bkVgKpyw0L — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

The thread continues:

In Madison, Wisconsin, 'trans' student Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow shot and killed two people at Abundant Life Christian School back in December. Six others were injured in that shooting. She took the weapons from her father, who was arrested in May in relation to the shooting.

The student, a girl who identifies as a boy, sent texts and Discord messages to other Les Paul students that “referenced a hit list and history repeating itself related to the Columbine High School shooting.” — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

Just like Rupnow, who was a girl who 'identified' as a boy. As did Audrey Hale, the Covenant school shooter in Tennessee.

There's a pattern here.

According to a notice of expulsion proceedings obtained by “The Dan O’Donnell Show,” the suspect told fellow students for months that she had access to a gun and “hundreds of rounds” of ammunition. In one chilling message on October 28, 2024, the suspect and a suspected… pic.twitter.com/OQd5QbSVRx — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

This is so scary.

Three days later, on Halloween, Student A posted a TikTok video in which the suspect “wore a long black trench coat, a black shirt with a red logo on it, sunglasses and had changed her hair color to blond” in what concerned classmates told a school resource officer reminded them… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

That is what the Columbine shooters wore.

In that video, the suspect made multiple references to guns and “said that if they really needed something, she could have easy access to guns because she could find the code to the locked office somewhere in their house.” — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

Wow.

Both students were apparently suspended over this video but continued with their plot to commit a mass shooting. On November 6, a school resource officer discovered more videos and pictures of the suspect making threats against classmates. When confronted, both students “admitted… pic.twitter.com/geKEJ9wsE5 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

They admitted it.

Five days later, the resource officer discovered a number of videos the two made at the Les Paul Middle School Library. In one of them, they harass a classmate and taunt him with pictures of fellow students while informing him that “those are actually our hit list” and that “no… pic.twitter.com/7WZL65EKNN — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

And videos were filmed in the school library.

Waukesha Police conducted a forensic search of the suspect’s phones, which revealed searches for “school shooting targeted list,” “keeping a kill list,” “trans kill hit list” and “can 13-year-olds be arrested” among other alarming terms and phrases. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

Very alarming.

The student was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats and referred to juvenile authorities. It is unclear what, if anything, she was charged with and convicted of as juvenile records in Wisconsin are sealed. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

Incredible.

The Waukesha School District initiated expulsion proceedings against the girl, and she was expelled from Les Paul Middle School at the end of last school year. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

Here's the scariest part of this:

At no point did the Waukesha School District inform families of the ongoing threat the student posed, and multiple whistleblowers have come forward with fears that this was because she is transgender and district officials “were worried about backlash against the transgender… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

The entire post reads:

At no point did the Waukesha School District inform families of the ongoing threat the student posed, and multiple whistleblowers have come forward with fears that this was because she is transgender and district officials “were worried about backlash against the transgender community.”

If this sounds familiar, it should. After the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee, LGBTQ groups opposed the release of Hale's manifesto on the grounds that it would have 'serious consequences' for the trans community.

And Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he didn't want the murder of Catholic schoolchildren to cause harm to the trans community.

The Waukesha School District declined to comment on the story, saying in a statement to “The Dan O’Donnell Show” that “student safety is our number one priority in the Waukesha School District. If there is a safety concern, our district policies and procedures are followed to… — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) August 28, 2025

The post concludes:

If there is a safety concern, our district policies and procedures are followed to address the matter. We do not comment on any student disciplinary matters.

As Scott Jennings said the other day, it is time to have a serious discussion on the dangers of 'affirming' trans identities and mental illness. It's clear there's a pattern of violence here and it's also clear the Left will do whatever it can to run interference for these violent attackers.

