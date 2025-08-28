Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition

This is just another example of how appeasing mental illness does not solve the issue.

This is a major development from the shooting yesterday at the Catholic school in Minneapolis



Expect the media to start shifting coverage away from this tragedy... pic.twitter.com/50FJBeT2py — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 28, 2025

Minneapolis school shooter Robin Westman confessed he was ‘tired of being trans’: ‘I wish I never brain-washed myself’ https://t.co/P74W8e0JjM pic.twitter.com/pEHbUOmRFu — New York Post (@nypost) August 28, 2025

Transgender mass shooter Robin Westman confessed that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself in a manifesto posted online before he slaughtered two children and wounded dozens more at a Minneapolis church. In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre — much of which is encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words — Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition. “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post. “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Trans is 100% mental illness.

They need help, not lies and empty affirmations. https://t.co/YZETrOj8gj — Amnesiac Jack (@amnesiac_jack) August 28, 2025

Yes, they need treatment and support, not puberty blocking drugs and medication.

The Left 100% owns this. They created this mess. They indoctrinate & indulge this madness.



Stay away from the children! #perverts #freaks https://t.co/PjeDXANLYY — MAGA (@BrokenDemocrats) August 28, 2025

The crazy part is they will continue to go even harder about it. They won't even consider they have approached this all so wrong.

How many children (or adults) believe “transitioning” will eliminate their unhappiness, being a victim of bullying, depression, sense of not belonging to peer groups?



Gender reassignment surgeries:

2016 - 4,552

2019 - 13,011

2024 estimates - 197,300,000

2033 estimates -… https://t.co/fO0allrSKq — DCall (@Dcall1951) August 28, 2025

Many unhappy kids think this is the solution to their issue. The only problem is at the end of it all, you're still stuck with yourself.

This is the real reason why the media desperately wants to stop talking about this shooting. Robert was clearly mentally ill but managed to somehow have moments of clarity before doing what he did, which isn't surprising since more people detransition than transition each year. https://t.co/Oqh02zOnEP — The Midwest Conservative (@TheMidwestGuy29) August 28, 2025

If only he had appropriate mental health support, this may have ended much differently.

Given this, @NYT ought to stop misgendering him as "her." https://t.co/KYNiHtfACs — Schwabcycler (@schwabcycler) August 28, 2025

Definitive proof that the trans agenda is toxic child abuse. All trans ideology should be immediately banned. Anyone pushing a trans agenda should be imprisoned https://t.co/0QUxXyWbOq — JP (@JMPFreedom) August 28, 2025

Parents should also be encouraged to get help and not just demand they accept whatever notion their child embraces that week.

