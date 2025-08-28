NEGLIGENT: Tim Walz Ignored Requests for School Security Funding for YEARS Prior to...
Horrifying Regret: Minneapolis Shooter’s Manifesto Reveals Despair Over Transition

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

This is just another example of how appeasing mental illness does not solve the issue.

Transgender mass shooter Robin Westman confessed that he “was tired of being trans” and wished he “never brain-washed” himself in a manifesto posted online before he slaughtered two children and wounded dozens more at a Minneapolis church.

In a twisted handwritten journal he shared on YouTube before the massacre — much of which is encrypted in a homespun code of Russian Cyrillic script and English words — Westman groaned about his long hair and his decision to transition.

“I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself,” he wrote, according to a translation by The Post. “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

Yes, they need treatment and support, not puberty blocking drugs and medication. 

The crazy part is they will continue to go even harder about it. They won't even consider they have approached this all so wrong. 

Many unhappy kids think this is the solution to their issue. The only problem is at the end of it all, you're still stuck with yourself. 

If only he had appropriate mental health support, this may have ended much differently. 

Parents should also be encouraged to get help and not just demand they accept whatever notion their child embraces that week.

