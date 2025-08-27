President Trump, FBI Leaders Issue Statements After Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School

There's horrific news coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota this morning about a shooting at a Catholic school which took place during a Mass.

As of this time no more information is available about possible casualties or fatalities, but the shooter has reportedly been "contained":

🚨BREAKING: The Minneapolis Shooter who opened fire at a Catholic School mass has been contained. https://t.co/nz5iEjHmw8 pic.twitter.com/7P3TXxFKDp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

President Trump has been informed and put out this statement on social media:

FBI leadership posted these to X a little while ago:

We are aware of reports of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota.



FBI agents are on scene, and we ask everyone to keep potential victims, civilians or law enforcement in harm’s way in your prayers.



The @FBI will provide updates as more information becomes available. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 27, 2025

FBI is aware of the reports coming out of @FBIMinneapolis and our agents are en route to the scene. We will provide more updates as able. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) August 27, 2025

Just terrible.

Indeed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.