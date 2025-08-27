VIP
President Trump, FBI Leaders Issue Statements After Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School

Doug P. | 11:18 AM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Vancleave

There's horrific news coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota this morning about a shooting at a Catholic school which took place during a Mass. 

As of this time no more information is available about possible casualties or fatalities, but the shooter has reportedly been "contained": 

President Trump has been informed and put out this statement on social media: 

FBI leadership posted these to X a little while ago:

Just terrible. 

Indeed.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

