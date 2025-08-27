President Trump, FBI Leaders Issue Statements After Shooting at Minneapolis Catholic School

There's horrific news coming out of Minneapolis, Minnesota this morning about a shooting at a Catholic school which took place during a Mass.
As of this time no more information is available about possible casualties or fatalities, but the shooter has reportedly been "contained":
🚨BREAKING: The Minneapolis Shooter who opened fire at a Catholic School mass has been contained. https://t.co/nz5iEjHmw8 pic.twitter.com/7P3TXxFKDp— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025
President Trump has been informed and put out this statement on social media:
August 27, 2025
FBI leadership posted these to X a little while ago:
We are aware of reports of a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 27, 2025
FBI agents are on scene, and we ask everyone to keep potential victims, civilians or law enforcement in harm’s way in your prayers.
The @FBI will provide updates as more information becomes available.
FBI is aware of the reports coming out of @FBIMinneapolis and our agents are en route to the scene. We will provide more updates as able.— Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) August 27, 2025
Just terrible.
We pray for everyone 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JCo29CHhcR— Jack's 🇺🇲✝️ 🎗 (@jackisaidit27) August 27, 2025
Indeed.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
