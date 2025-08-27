Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doesn't know when to quit. Earlier, he got dragged for mocking the prayers of victims of the horrific school shooting in his city.

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, was trans. That's another high-profile mass shooting committed by a trans individual in the last few years, and people are noticing.

Advertisement

Frey is mad about that, though.

WATCH:

🚨 BREAKING: Democrat Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey SLAMS people who are pointing out the Catholic School Shooter was TRANS



"I have heard about a whole lot of HATE being directed to our trans community."



HOW ABOUT THE HATE DIRECTED TOWARD CHRISTIAN KIDS, @MayorFrey?!



We will… pic.twitter.com/8gBGIypYYL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 27, 2025

Democrats have no shame.

It's hard for leftists to condemn one of their own, because many have substituted the God-sized hole in their hearts with politics. To admit the smallest error is literal blasphemy in their worldview. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) August 27, 2025

THIS.

Not even 24 hours. What a piece of trash. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 27, 2025

The Left is already calling for gun control. Trash is too kind a word.

It isn't hateful to notice patterns.

It is hateful to dismiss people noticing patterns and do nothing about it. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) August 27, 2025

Nothing hateful about it.

The Left has no problem pointing out who the shooter is when he's a White male.

A trans person did this. Are we supposed to ignore that? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 27, 2025

Frey thinks so.

We will not.

If you villainize the trans community for a half dozen mass killings you're bad. If you villainize islamists for killing 4000 people on 9/11, youre bad. But.....every time a psycho with a gun kills school kids, im somehow to blame because im a law abiding gun owner? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) August 27, 2025

And that's why these arguments fall flat.

Wait isn’t this the same guy that said we don’t need prayers



Yet as soon as we get to being critical of trans shooters, he says we shouldn’t politicize this or attack members of the community



And instead need to come together and hug the kids



Why push for hugs and condemn… https://t.co/hOoYazfv4g pic.twitter.com/Wsv4yLhyDW — Rob Noerr (@robnoerr) August 27, 2025

Consistency isn't the Left's strong suit.

There are few bigger ways to show hatred to a trans person than to endorse them being trans. https://t.co/qbkLF4qWx4 — Doug TenNapel (@DougTenNapel) August 27, 2025

Correct.

This is the same man that was sobbing in front of the George Floyd casket. Cries for a wife beating felon, but lectures you about children being murdered as they prayed. https://t.co/D0U6vyDFUK pic.twitter.com/Wk4rbF9Vip — Rock Flag and Eagle 🇺🇸 🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@BballMichael) August 27, 2025

Advertisement

It's breathtaking isn't it?

With EVERY mental illness, we know the danger of supporting/ validating delusions, yet when it comes to Gender Dysphoria, it has become the primary therapy; this is only made worse thru pumping wrong hormones into these patients. https://t.co/A3DVcgj0pC — Philosophy4Life (@Philosophy4Lif) August 27, 2025

YUP.

He has no problem pointing fingers at gun advocates even though they had nothing to do with buying the gun or pulling the trigger! https://t.co/Ap1S7j7v33 — Liberty Lady (@libertylady1819) August 27, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.



