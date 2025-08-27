Prayer Likened to Letting a House Burn Down With a Fire Hose in...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Is Mad We Noticed the Gender Ideology of Alleged Catholic School Shooter

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:40 PM on August 27, 2025
Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey doesn't know when to quit. Earlier, he got dragged for mocking the prayers of victims of the horrific school shooting in his city.

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, was trans. That's another high-profile mass shooting committed by a trans individual in the last few years, and people are noticing.

Frey is mad about that, though. 

WATCH:

Democrats have no shame.

THIS.

The Left is already calling for gun control. Trash is too kind a word.

Nothing hateful about it.

The Left has no problem pointing out who the shooter is when he's a White male.

Frey thinks so.

We will not.

And that's why these arguments fall flat.

Consistency isn't the Left's strong suit.

Correct.

It's breathtaking isn't it?

YUP.

That's (D)ifferent.

