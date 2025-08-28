Serial Carjacker Says It’s Pointless to Arrest Him as He’ll Just Be Released...
Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Church Shooting

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on August 28, 2025
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

The father of one of the two elementary school-age children who died in Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis is publicly remembering his son. Jesse Merkel, the grieving father of eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel, eulogized his son Thursday, just one day after he lost him.

Here’s more. (READ)

The father of eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel speaks out after his son's life was taken by 23-year-old Robin Westman."Yesterday, a coward decided to take our eight-year-old son, Fletcher."

"While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim's family can find some semblance of the same."

Let’s listen. (WATCH)

Truly heartbreaking.

Commenters were amazed by Jesse Merkel's resilience during his loving tribute to his young son, Fletcher.

Indeed.

As Merkel mentioned, adults and children acted bravely and quickly to get everyone to safety when bullets entered the church. Their heroism was caught on video, showing that many of the older children assisted their younger classmates during their hasty exit. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...fleeing from Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis," NBC reported.God bless these children.

This tragedy could have been so much worse if not for these young heroes.

Mourners are also remembering the second victim, Harper Moyski. She was also fatally shot during the attack. She was just ten years old.

We hope the families of the two victims receive comfort and healing in the difficult days to come from their families, friends, and faith. No parents should ever have to bury their children.

