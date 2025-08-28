Minneapolis Mourns: Father Remembers Young Son Tragically Lost in Wednesday's Catholic Church Shooting

The father of one of the two elementary school-age children who died in Wednesday’s shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis is publicly remembering his son. Jesse Merkel, the grieving father of eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel, eulogized his son Thursday, just one day after he lost him.

Here’s more. (READ)

The father of eight-year-old Fletcher Merkel speaks out after his son's life was taken by 23-year-old Robin Westman."Yesterday, a coward decided to take our eight-year-old son, Fletcher." "While the hole in our hearts and lives will never be filled, I hope that in time, our family can find healing. I pray that the other victim's family can find some semblance of the same."

Let’s listen. (WATCH)

Truly heartbreaking.

Commenters were amazed by Jesse Merkel's resilience during his loving tribute to his young son, Fletcher.

I can’t believe how well he held himself together during this



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and others — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) August 28, 2025

Zero chance I would be able to speak for at least a month after. — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 28, 2025

God bless Fletcher and his family. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) August 28, 2025

Indeed.

As Merkel mentioned, adults and children acted bravely and quickly to get everyone to safety when bullets entered the church. Their heroism was caught on video, showing that many of the older children assisted their younger classmates during their hasty exit. (WATCH)

Older children at Annunciation Catholic Church were spotted helping and guiding the younger children out of the church yesterday following the horrific shooting.



The footage was reportedly captured by a parent who shared it with NBC.



"A parent filmed students and churchgoers… pic.twitter.com/pdFPDLbQAs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2025

(post continues) ...fleeing from Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis," NBC reported.God bless these children.

God bless these children! These are children of God and their lives were literally flipped upside down by the devil! — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) August 28, 2025

Heroes.



May God bless them. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) August 28, 2025

Guardian angels — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) August 28, 2025

This tragedy could have been so much worse if not for these young heroes.

Mourners are also remembering the second victim, Harper Moyski. She was also fatally shot during the attack. She was just ten years old.

This is Harper Moyski. She was killed while sitting in mass at Annunciation Church. Waiting for the school day to begin. Her family says she was a "bright, joyful, and deeply loved 10-year-old whose laughter, kindness, and spirit touched everyone who knew her."



Remember Harper. pic.twitter.com/TjCTJtPxXy — Seth Kaplan 📺 (@Seth_Kaplan) August 28, 2025

Pray for the families of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski.



Gone too soon. Murdered while they were praying. pic.twitter.com/vedNjBLlyF — Rep. Harry Niska (@HarryNiska) August 28, 2025

We hope the families of the two victims receive comfort and healing in the difficult days to come from their families, friends, and faith. No parents should ever have to bury their children.