PLEASE, Run With This! Ron Filipkowski Really Likes This New 'Unleashed' Version of Tim Walz

Sometimes you read a post and think it absolutely has to be a parody, because it's so outlandish and stupid that it couldn't possibly be serious.

But then you see who wrote the post and you realize that, yeah, they're totally serious.

Which makes it even funnier.

Ron Filipkowski is the king of opening his mouth and inserting his foot, like the time he accidentally admitted Jussie Smollett lied about the 'Trump supporter attack.'

And he's done it again, giving praise to the 'unleashed' version of Tim Walz that we're seeing:

Tim Walz Unleashed > Tim Walz shackled by consultants and handlers. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 19, 2025

We're fine with this, because let's recap what this version of Walz has said recently:

He's cheered the decline of Tesla stock, threatening the jobs of tens of thousands of Tesla workers (some of whom had to vote for Kamala Harris).

Challenged Trump supporters to a WWE-style match, because he thinks he can kick our butts.

Wondered why Democrats' messaging isn't resonating with voters while rambling about Trump.

Exposed how racist and xenophobic he really is.

Whined about Trump calling out Elizabeth Warren's cultural appropriation.

Oh, and he's probably running for POTUS in 2028.

Please, keep Timmy off the leash. He's doing such a good job!

Tim Walsh unleashed < 5 November 2024. — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) March 19, 2025

We saw some of Timmy's weirdness bubble up during the debate, and it didn't help him win. It actually hurt the ticket, including in Minnesota.

But we won't stop the Left from making Walz a thing.

I like how he shakes hands with his wife — The Real Fred Garvin (@Pbizzlemyshizzl) March 19, 2025

They deserve one another.

Tim Walz sounds great until he is asked a hard question or is challenged. Then he falls apart like in the VP debate. — Darren Hodge (@djeff43) March 19, 2025

Because he's an idiot and a very shallow, petty man.

Although his saying he 'made friends' with school shooters was one of the funniest things this writer has ever seen.

LMAO - yes king liar Tampon Tim - keep goin! You’re dong GREAT! Winning over masses I’m sure — Guyddog (@guyddog) March 19, 2025

The Left thinks if they keep pushing the things voters rejected, it'll boomerang back and finally work in their favor.

Tim Walsh was unleashed during the Summer of Love. Remember? When his wife relished the smell of tires burning? — Epistóletes रम् रुव (@Epi_sto_letes) March 19, 2025

And how police shot people sitting on their porches with paintballs?

In the name of 'safety' of course.

Yeah, the big problem with Tim Walz was he wasn’t out there in front of voters enough https://t.co/ijnw9paw8u — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 19, 2025

The Left always thinks the issue isn't the message, but the messaging.

Truer words have never been spoken.



“They” took a charismatic, tough, smart, plain-talking guy who had an FDR-like core and turned him into a smiling robot droning from a script.



“Unleashed” Tim Walz needs to be the next President. https://t.co/Q3KnTftsPF — Anthony Holler (@anthonyholler) March 19, 2025

Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

Oh, wait, he's serious.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

No one takes Tim seriously. Just another democrat clown, that performs like a dancing bear. https://t.co/yrZBqPBmMG — Hillbillylogic, 62% Disruptive😊 (@dalesviews) March 19, 2025

Voters rejected him for a reason.