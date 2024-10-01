Tim Walz: 'I've Become Friends With School Shooters'

Asked why he flip-flopped on an assault weapons ban, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned that he'd sat down with the Sandy Hook parents. He also mentioned in passing that he'd become friends with school shooters. Obviously a gaffe, but a bad one.

"I've become friends with school shooters." Huh? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 2, 2024

***