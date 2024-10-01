David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
Tim Walz: 'I've Become Friends With School Shooters'

Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Asked why he flip-flopped on an assault weapons ban, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned that he'd sat down with the Sandy Hook parents. He also mentioned in passing that he'd become friends with school shooters. Obviously a gaffe, but a bad one.

Advertisement

Yes, he did.


***

