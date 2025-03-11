Lefty Goon Ron Filipkowski Tries Dunking on J.D. Vance, Accidentally Admits Jussie Smollett Lied Instead

The other day, we told you about Vice President J.D. Vance's encounter with some pro-Ukraine protesters who terrified his three-year-old daughter. The Left will argue that Hunter Biden -- a man in his 50s -- is 'off limits' because he's Joe Biden's son. That Hunter was elbows-deep in his father's business (both when Biden was VP and as POTUS) is apparently irrelevant.

On the other hand, Vance's adorable toddler is fair game for harassment and abuse because the Left doesn't like her dad or his policies.

They're awful, and we commend Vance for his patience in dealing with them (this mama bear wouldn't have been so mignanimous).

But because the Left is awful, they not only can't see the problem with accosting the Vice President and his young daughter, they'll go so far as to accuse Vance of making it up.

Like Ron Filipkowski here:

As we said, the encounter is on video.

But we're thrilled Ron's admitted Jussie Smollett made up his late-night hate crime at the hands of 'MAGA' people. In Chicago.

There are, of course, those who support Ron:

Once again: It's. On. Video.

They don't learn, do they?

Others dragged Ron, and rightly so:

Being wrong is what Ron does best.

He did.

And then he admitted he also believes Jussie made up the attack.

Honestly, Ron should probably get a medal for the logic pretzels he just made in posting this, because it's quite the accomplishment.





There is no joke.

Ron isn't trying to be funny. He's 100% serious in two things: he thinks J.D. Vance is lying (Vance is not) and he's admitting Jussie Smollett lied about his attack.

Ron thought this was a clever gotcha on the Vice President, but all he did was make a fool of himself. Which Ron does quite frequently and with zero self-awareness.





This is solid advice.

Don't be like Ron, and you'll live a happy life.

*****

