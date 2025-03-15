Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at Iowa Town Hall (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 15, 2025
It really doesn't take much for Democrats to reveal their true racist, xenophobic colors.

All you have to do is be a person of color or an immigrant who doesn't toe the Democratic Party line and the party of tolerance and anti-racism will turn on you in a heartbeat.

After getting his weirdo butt handed to him in the election, Tim Walz and his five supporters continue to think he's got any chance of being elected to higher office.

In some ways, this writer hopes the Democrats are stupid enough to make him the nominee because Walz has written all the GOP's ads for them.

WATCH:

That's just a bit racist, no?

His mom might.

Oh, wait.

Nevermind.

They have to find out how they voted, first.

As this writer said last night, these are all Democrat-paid shills and government employees (but that's redundant) who were mandated to attend.

You're not alone. As this writer reported back in October, lifelong MN residents are leaving the state for greener pastures. Thanks to Tim Walz.

That was fun.

That is why running him for POTUS would be hilarious.

For us.

This is who the Democrats really are.

Oh, that's brilliant. Well done!

He sure is testing talking points for 2028.

As if any of this will matter by then.

It'll go so well for Democrats if he does.

Remember, Walz is the guy who attacked Vice President J.D. Vance -- a man who grew up in abject poverty -- for 'leaving' Ohio to attend Yale.

We'll leave Timmy with this question: who voted for Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee?

When he can answer that question, he can lecture us about Elon Musk.

Tags: ELON MUSK SOUTH AFRICA XENOPHOBIA TIM WALZ

