'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at Iowa Town Hall (WATCH)

It really doesn't take much for Democrats to reveal their true racist, xenophobic colors.

All you have to do is be a person of color or an immigrant who doesn't toe the Democratic Party line and the party of tolerance and anti-racism will turn on you in a heartbeat.

After getting his weirdo butt handed to him in the election, Tim Walz and his five supporters continue to think he's got any chance of being elected to higher office.

In some ways, this writer hopes the Democrats are stupid enough to make him the nominee because Walz has written all the GOP's ads for them.

WATCH:

“There’s nothing conservative about an unelected South African nepo baby firing people at the VA” Tim Walz says at town hall in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/IfEEvBuzKP — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) March 14, 2025

That's just a bit racist, no?

Nobody likes Tim Waltz — Brian B (@BrianRBnwIN) March 14, 2025

His mom might.

Oh, wait.

Nevermind.

Democrats love reminding you that Musk is somehow “less than” American.



Why don’t they do this with brown and black immigrants? — PunishedNixon🚁🇺🇸 (@NixonPunished) March 14, 2025

They have to find out how they voted, first.

Why do they think that Elon is doing this? He makes the recommendations and the government officials listen or don't listen.



I can't believe this many people listen to this insanity. — Olivia1999 (@Mimi202215) March 15, 2025

As this writer said last night, these are all Democrat-paid shills and government employees (but that's redundant) who were mandated to attend.

As a Minnesotan, I can testify that life has become a living hell in the state because of the actions of the communist tampon Timmy. How do you lose $18 billion of surplus and turn it into $6 billion of deficit in 2 years? I’ve lived my life in Minnesota and up until recently,… — Sunshine Sunnybunz (@SunshineS58469) March 15, 2025

You're not alone. As this writer reported back in October, lifelong MN residents are leaving the state for greener pastures. Thanks to Tim Walz.

Remember when this guys entire life was proven to be a lie in less than 48 hours? That was fun — Skip Donahue (@SkipDonahue210) March 15, 2025

That was fun.

That is why running him for POTUS would be hilarious.

For us.

Imagine being so retarded you call Elon Musk a “nepo baby”?



Imagine being so xenophobic, you don’t think South Africans should be allowed in government. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) March 15, 2025

This is who the Democrats really are.

Iowa, the only city in Minnesota where Tim won't face criticism. https://t.co/aExVmoh8R4 — The Friar of Frogtown 🇺🇲 👍✌️ (@tsn_says) March 15, 2025

Oh, that's brilliant. Well done!

It’s mostly funny because Tim Walz refered to @elonmusk as a “South African Oligarch” earlier this week to local media.



Looks like he’s testing out his talking points for his 2028 run for president.



Here’s the full audio: https://t.co/3gCgm11Xd2 pic.twitter.com/EqnBJuBYKT — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 15, 2025

He sure is testing talking points for 2028.

As if any of this will matter by then.

It’s like Tim Walz woke up this week, forgot the election happened, and picked up exactly where he left off on messaging.



Let’s hope he stays active. https://t.co/jTL2iMJWYz — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 15, 2025

It'll go so well for Democrats if he does.

Man, after years of decrying it, they sure turned to xenophobia quick didn't they?



And this valor-stealing imbecile calling Musk a "nepo baby" is insane. He grew up middle class and started his first company from nothing (which would later be sold for $300 million). https://t.co/SVCiXZTuGM — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 15, 2025

Remember, Walz is the guy who attacked Vice President J.D. Vance -- a man who grew up in abject poverty -- for 'leaving' Ohio to attend Yale.

Tim Walz also has unelected officials in his administration. However, he’s not a conservative so it’s fine. https://t.co/25l762zvZz — JJ Rosener (@jjrosener) March 15, 2025

We'll leave Timmy with this question: who voted for Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee?

When he can answer that question, he can lecture us about Elon Musk.