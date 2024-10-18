Tone Deaf Alert! Harris Camp Hoping Rich Lib Celebs Can Convince Blue City...
Tim Walz Is a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Son Who Just Admitted He Doesn't Help His Mom

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 18, 2024
Townhall Media

Tim Walz is a self-admitted knucklehead. But even a knucklehead should know better than to admit he's a bad son in public when he's running for Vice President.

But Tim Walz is, well, special. And just told the world he can't be bothered to take care of his mom, who relies on her social security check to eat.

WATCH:

Jeez.

Oh, but he did.

What a stand up guy.

BUT TRUMP!

REPUBLICANS!

ARGLE BARGLE!

That's the Left.

Very weird flex.

We shouldn't.

An excellent question.

God bless you.

Imagine how the Left would melt down if J.D. Vance said something like this.

All talk.

We hadn't considered the possibility he's lying.

Either way, it's a bad, bad look.

Nailed it.

Heh. Several of his family are, so wouldn't surprise us.

Sums it up.

As someone said above, he's either lying to try and make a point or he's really this awful.

Either way, he embodies the Democratic Party mentality: taking care of people is the government's job, not our personal responsibility.

And it's so, so wrong.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MOM SOCIAL SECURITY 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

