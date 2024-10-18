Tim Walz Is a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Son Who Just Admitted He Doesn't Help His Mom

Tim Walz is a self-admitted knucklehead. But even a knucklehead should know better than to admit he's a bad son in public when he's running for Vice President.
But Tim Walz is, well, special. And just told the world he can't be bothered to take care of his mom, who relies on her social security check to eat.
WATCH:
Wow. @Tim_Walz claims his mother waits for her social security check every month to feed herself.— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 17, 2024
Tim has a net worth of over $1 million, and yet has his 90 year old mom depending on her social security check for basic necessities like food.
What a piece of sh-t! pic.twitter.com/pIgAN5nw4r
Jeez.
There’s no way that this man is actually saying that in front of people openly in public. What on earth is wrong with these people?— LSP (@investedintel) October 17, 2024
Oh, but he did.
He abandoned her after having heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/M4WJQQLwQj— Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) October 17, 2024
What a stand up guy.
Does he know that he’s partners with the people that raided SS to pay for the flailing green new deal? pic.twitter.com/OAwVtBRmfN— ImTHATBitch.. (@13Revelation22) October 17, 2024
BUT TRUMP!
REPUBLICANS!
ARGLE BARGLE!
That's the Left.
"My Mom is Broke and Can't afford Groceries and I don't help her" is a weird flex...— Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) October 17, 2024
Very weird flex.
Tim if you can’t take care of your mother how in the world do you expect us to trust you with anything? Your running mate is responsible for the high prices.— Kathy Frisby (@kathy_frisby) October 17, 2024
We shouldn't.
He sounds like a nice son. If he treats his own mother like that, how do you think he will treat the rest of us?— Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) October 17, 2024
Recommended
An excellent question.
I sent money to my grandmother every month without fail so she didn't have to depend on her social security alone. Later I found out my brother, my aunt, and my mother did the same thing.— Sweet Dreams (@SweetDreams5771) October 17, 2024
No one had to twist our arms to take care of the woman who raised us. We just did it.
God bless you.
My mom is on Social Security and I make far less than Tim Walz.— Jen Pop Patriot (@jenpop7725) October 17, 2024
Dropped off groceries to her today and her fridge is full and she has a stockpile. She hasn’t had to buy groceries in years.
I coupon and pinch every penny to make sure our family is taken care of.
Where you at…
Imagine how the Left would melt down if J.D. Vance said something like this.
Liberals aren't very compassionate. It's all talk.— Patrick Fahlen (@PatrickFahlen) October 17, 2024
All talk.
Can’t anyone in that campaign play this game?— Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 18, 2024
Is it a lie that someone thought helped them - or God forbid is it true and they really picked someone this awful? https://t.co/wor7p4iUeN
We hadn't considered the possibility he's lying.
Either way, it's a bad, bad look.
Liberals desire a welfare state so they can avoid feeling guilty about being total pieces of s**t to those close to them. https://t.co/HjEiLkvAjz— Free Northerner (@FreeNortherner) October 18, 2024
Nailed it.
This is why she's voting for Trump. https://t.co/Ea4R57EMjn— FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) October 17, 2024
Heh. Several of his family are, so wouldn't surprise us.
"I’m so mad at my mother. She’s 102 years old, and she called me the other day. She wanted to borrow $10 for some food! I said, ‘Hey, I work for a living!’ " https://t.co/Htw8vl1LUt— Renna (@RennaW) October 18, 2024
Sums it up.
Why would Walz tell people that he allows his mother to worry about food at the end of the month?— Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) October 18, 2024
Could he and Gwen not help? https://t.co/t1MocXtTvw
As someone said above, he's either lying to try and make a point or he's really this awful.
Either way, he embodies the Democratic Party mentality: taking care of people is the government's job, not our personal responsibility.
And it's so, so wrong.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member