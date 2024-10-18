Tim Walz Is a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Son Who Just Admitted He Doesn't Help His Mom

Tim Walz is a self-admitted knucklehead. But even a knucklehead should know better than to admit he's a bad son in public when he's running for Vice President.

But Tim Walz is, well, special. And just told the world he can't be bothered to take care of his mom, who relies on her social security check to eat.

WATCH:

Wow. @Tim_Walz claims his mother waits for her social security check every month to feed herself.



Tim has a net worth of over $1 million, and yet has his 90 year old mom depending on her social security check for basic necessities like food.



What a piece of sh-t! pic.twitter.com/pIgAN5nw4r — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 17, 2024

Jeez.

There’s no way that this man is actually saying that in front of people openly in public. What on earth is wrong with these people? — LSP (@investedintel) October 17, 2024

Oh, but he did.

He abandoned her after having heart surgery. pic.twitter.com/M4WJQQLwQj — Abe Froman™🇺🇸 (@WerIstDeinPa) October 17, 2024

What a stand up guy.

Does he know that he’s partners with the people that raided SS to pay for the flailing green new deal? pic.twitter.com/OAwVtBRmfN — ImTHATBitch.. (@13Revelation22) October 17, 2024

BUT TRUMP!

REPUBLICANS!

ARGLE BARGLE!

That's the Left.

"My Mom is Broke and Can't afford Groceries and I don't help her" is a weird flex... — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) October 17, 2024

Very weird flex.

Tim if you can’t take care of your mother how in the world do you expect us to trust you with anything? Your running mate is responsible for the high prices. — Kathy Frisby (@kathy_frisby) October 17, 2024

We shouldn't.

He sounds like a nice son. If he treats his own mother like that, how do you think he will treat the rest of us? — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) October 17, 2024

An excellent question.

I sent money to my grandmother every month without fail so she didn't have to depend on her social security alone. Later I found out my brother, my aunt, and my mother did the same thing.



No one had to twist our arms to take care of the woman who raised us. We just did it. — Sweet Dreams (@SweetDreams5771) October 17, 2024

God bless you.

My mom is on Social Security and I make far less than Tim Walz.



Dropped off groceries to her today and her fridge is full and she has a stockpile. She hasn’t had to buy groceries in years.



I coupon and pinch every penny to make sure our family is taken care of.



Where you at… — Jen Pop Patriot (@jenpop7725) October 17, 2024

Imagine how the Left would melt down if J.D. Vance said something like this.

Liberals aren't very compassionate. It's all talk. — Patrick Fahlen (@PatrickFahlen) October 17, 2024

All talk.

Can’t anyone in that campaign play this game?

Is it a lie that someone thought helped them - or God forbid is it true and they really picked someone this awful? https://t.co/wor7p4iUeN — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) October 18, 2024

We hadn't considered the possibility he's lying.

Either way, it's a bad, bad look.

Liberals desire a welfare state so they can avoid feeling guilty about being total pieces of s**t to those close to them. https://t.co/HjEiLkvAjz — Free Northerner (@FreeNortherner) October 18, 2024

Nailed it.

This is why she's voting for Trump. https://t.co/Ea4R57EMjn — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) October 17, 2024

Heh. Several of his family are, so wouldn't surprise us.

"I’m so mad at my mother. She’s 102 years old, and she called me the other day. She wanted to borrow $10 for some food! I said, ‘Hey, I work for a living!’ " https://t.co/Htw8vl1LUt — Renna (@RennaW) October 18, 2024

Sums it up.

Why would Walz tell people that he allows his mother to worry about food at the end of the month?



Could he and Gwen not help? https://t.co/t1MocXtTvw — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) October 18, 2024

As someone said above, he's either lying to try and make a point or he's really this awful.

Either way, he embodies the Democratic Party mentality: taking care of people is the government's job, not our personal responsibility.

And it's so, so wrong.