WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation'...
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for...
Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's...
VIP
POLITICO Says Americans Are Too Stupid to Realize They Live in a DREAM...
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad,...
WHOA! Kamala's ACTUAL Performance Review As SF City Attorney Says SO Much and...
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of...
Ad Filled With SUPER Manly Leftist Men Claiming They're MAN ENOUGH to Vote...
Kamala Harris Says If Elected This Will Be Her First Call (Apparently Her...
HOO BOY, Bow Howdy, and WHOO DAWGIE, Do We Have Some BIG News...
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the...
'You and Kamala DISAGREE?!' WATCH Tim Walz Fall FLAT on His Weird, Puffy...
RCP's Current Electoral College Map Might Make Harris and Walz Want to Re-Up...
Just a PHOTO-OP! NC National Guard Allegedly Helped Kamala Pull a Fast One...

Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State He Once Loved

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 11, 2024
Townhall Media

The other day, we told you about the damage Tim Walz has done -- and continues to do -- to Minneapolis, thanks to his radical, Chinese commie inspired politics. He took a great city and surrendered it to criminals, and now it's full of vacant buildings, homeless encampments, and crime.

Advertisement

Here's a more personal story about how, thanks to 'America's Cool Dad', a family that loved Minnesota left the state because it became intolerable:

Dad lived in Minnesota for 65 years.

He loved the state:

He lived in the same neighborhood.

This is a family that lived and breathed Minnesota.

Sounds very much like this writer's childhood: Lutheran father, Catholic mother. Hits very close to home.

Kara and her dad knew Minnesota and it connected them to other Minnesota residents.

He wanted to stay in Minnesota until he died, he loved the state that much.

But it changed.

The George Floyd riots Tim Walz allowed, because his weirdo wife liked the smell of burning neighborhoods.

The George Floyd riots Kamala Harris raised bail money for.

They -- Kamala and Walz -- broke this man.

Recommended

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
Advertisement

Tim Walz was such a terrible governor, he drove a man who lived in the same neighborhood his entire life to flee the state, fearing for his safety, and unable to recognize the state he once loved. It's heartbreaking.

It's very clear that Kamala and Walz plan to take the policies that have ruined Minnesota and make them federal policies: increased crime, deteriorating cities, lockdowns, school closures, gun control. You name it, they'll do it.

All we have to do is look at their records to know it'd be a terrible decision to elect them.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MINNEAPOLIS MINNESOTA RIOTS BLM THREAD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview
Sam J.
So ... ABOUT That Men Being Man Enough to Vote for Kamala Ad, Here's Who Those MANLY Men REALLY Are
Sam J.
WUT?! Tim Walz Calls the Prices You SEE at the Grocery Store 'Misinformation' and 'Price Gouging'
Amy Curtis
JD Vance's Reaction to Woman SCREAMING at His NC Rally a Reminder of How DAMN Good He Is at This (Watch)
Sam J.
Mollie Hemingway ZINGS Tim Walz About His Upcoming 'Man-Focused Media Blitz' and It's SAVAGE Perfection
Sam J.
Unburdened? LOL! Kamala Harris Appears on the Cover of Vogue and OMG the Memes Are Brutally GLORIOUS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Got My PERIOD Listening to It': Greg Gutfeld Takes Howard Stern APART for His Kamala Lapdog Interview Sam J.
Advertisement