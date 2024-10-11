Heartbreaking: Tim Walz Made Minnesota SO UNRECOGNIZABLE, Lifelong Resident FLED the State He Once Loved

The other day, we told you about the damage Tim Walz has done -- and continues to do -- to Minneapolis, thanks to his radical, Chinese commie inspired politics. He took a great city and surrendered it to criminals, and now it's full of vacant buildings, homeless encampments, and crime.

Here's a more personal story about how, thanks to 'America's Cool Dad', a family that loved Minnesota left the state because it became intolerable:

Dad lived in Minnesota for 65 years.

He loved the state:

He lived in the same neighborhood.

This is a family that lived and breathed Minnesota.

Sounds very much like this writer's childhood: Lutheran father, Catholic mother. Hits very close to home.

Kara and her dad knew Minnesota and it connected them to other Minnesota residents.

He wanted to stay in Minnesota until he died, he loved the state that much.

But it changed.

The George Floyd riots Tim Walz allowed, because his weirdo wife liked the smell of burning neighborhoods.

The George Floyd riots Kamala Harris raised bail money for.

They -- Kamala and Walz -- broke this man.

Tim Walz was such a terrible governor, he drove a man who lived in the same neighborhood his entire life to flee the state, fearing for his safety, and unable to recognize the state he once loved. It's heartbreaking.

It's very clear that Kamala and Walz plan to take the policies that have ruined Minnesota and make them federal policies: increased crime, deteriorating cities, lockdowns, school closures, gun control. You name it, they'll do it.

All we have to do is look at their records to know it'd be a terrible decision to elect them.