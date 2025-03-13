Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors
'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad...
SWING STATE: As Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidates Debate, Here's What's at Stake in...
Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels...
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC...
Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's...
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because...
Exposing Chuck Schumer
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading...
Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York...
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...

Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air Traffic Control Exam

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis

The Left has spent all of 2025 blaming President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for a few tragic, high-profile plane crashes. There was the catastrophe at D.C.'s Reagan Airport, where 67 people died after a military helicopter collided with a landing American Airlines plane and a second deadly crash of a medical flight in Philadelphia. They even tried to blame Trump when a Delta flight went belly-up on the runway at the Toronto airport.

Advertisement

Of course, the Left is ignoring the fact such incidents are down under Trump vs. Biden, but when did they ever let the facts get in the way of a good narrative? The problem stems from the Left's love of DEI and their dangerous FAA hiring practices, something Trump called out at the end of January.

And now here's some damning audio of DEI activist Shelton Snow bragging about giving answers to the air traffic controller exam to minority candidates:

Give it a listen:

The entire post reads:

The Daily Mail says they now have audio of Shelton Snow promising to give test answers for an aviation entry exam.

'There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email,' he could be heard saying, in audio allegedly from 2014.

'I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.'

The scandal went viral years ago however the audio proof appears to be new.

Snow was an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York, as reported by the outlet.

The Daily Mail reports that the information was given to black people, women, and other minorities but kept from whites to 'minimize competition.'

A former National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE) member says he knows multiple people who cheated and are 'controlling planes as we speak.'

Recommended

Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors
Brett T.
Advertisement

So President Trump was right.

Again.

He doesn't seem to care.

If they die for equity, he'll probably consider it a moral victory.

Exactly this.

Yes.

And they don't care. That's the scary part.

They really believe their ideology is more important than our lives.

How many planes need to crash? This writer's cynical answer is 'however many the Left thinks it'll take to get them back into power.'

Advertisement

This is the actual systemic racism the Left claimed to oppose.

We do not matter to the Left.

We're completely expendable to them.

It's almost breathtaking in its ignorance and hubris.

Tags: AIRPLANE FAA TESTING WOKENESS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors
Brett T.
'Your Hate Fuels Me': Nick Sortor Is ANGRY and DEFIANT After His Dad and Sister Were Both Swatted
Amy Curtis
Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't Shutdowns in 2023
Doug P.
Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception
Amy Curtis
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'
Doug P.
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reporter Says Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Can Be Heard Screaming Through the Doors Brett T.
Advertisement