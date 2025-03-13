Trump Was RIGHT (Again)! DEI Activist Brags About Helping People Cheat on Air Traffic Control Exam

The Left has spent all of 2025 blaming President Donald Trump and Elon Musk for a few tragic, high-profile plane crashes. There was the catastrophe at D.C.'s Reagan Airport, where 67 people died after a military helicopter collided with a landing American Airlines plane and a second deadly crash of a medical flight in Philadelphia. They even tried to blame Trump when a Delta flight went belly-up on the runway at the Toronto airport.

Of course, the Left is ignoring the fact such incidents are down under Trump vs. Biden, but when did they ever let the facts get in the way of a good narrative? The problem stems from the Left's love of DEI and their dangerous FAA hiring practices, something Trump called out at the end of January.

And now here's some damning audio of DEI activist Shelton Snow bragging about giving answers to the air traffic controller exam to minority candidates:

Give it a listen:

DEI activist is allegedly caught promising to share exam answers with minority air traffic controller candidates in audio obtained by the Daily Mail.



The Daily Mail says they now have audio of Shelton Snow promising to give test answers for an aviation entry exam.



"There are… pic.twitter.com/nf1CUdntr7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2025

The entire post reads:

The Daily Mail says they now have audio of Shelton Snow promising to give test answers for an aviation entry exam. 'There are some valuable pieces of information that I have taken a screenshot of and I am going to send that to you via email,' he could be heard saying, in audio allegedly from 2014. 'I am about 99.99 percent sure that it is exactly how you need to answer each question.' The scandal went viral years ago however the audio proof appears to be new. Snow was an air traffic operations supervisor based out of New York, as reported by the outlet. The Daily Mail reports that the information was given to black people, women, and other minorities but kept from whites to 'minimize competition.' A former National Black Coalition of Federal Aviation Employees (NBCFAE) member says he knows multiple people who cheated and are 'controlling planes as we speak.'

So President Trump was right.

Again.

Holy moly. That’s just wrong on so many levels. Does he or his family not fly ? He’s putting their lives in danger. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 12, 2025

He doesn't seem to care.

If they die for equity, he'll probably consider it a moral victory.

If you want to argue "DEI doesn't mean lower outcomes", fine, but you have to prove that the level of merit is the same when DEI practices are applied. This is the opposite



"cheat on the test" wouldn't be necessary if you believed everyone was equal in merit.



Let diversity… — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) March 12, 2025

Exactly this.

This is gonna get people k!lled. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) March 12, 2025

Yes.

And they don't care. That's the scary part.

They really believe their ideology is more important than our lives.

This is outright corruption and a direct threat to public safety. Lowering standards for “diversity” in air traffic control isn’t just unfair, it’s deadly. How many planes need to crash before people end DEI programs and their madness over merit? Keep the skies safe! — Unknown Ruler (@unknownruler8) March 12, 2025

How many planes need to crash? This writer's cynical answer is 'however many the Left thinks it'll take to get them back into power.'

Good old DEI is all about diversity except for white people, equity for all except white people, and inclusion; everyone is included except for? White people, that's right, and add it all up, and it's racism and discrimination, and now I want reparations. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) March 12, 2025

This is the actual systemic racism the Left claimed to oppose.

DEI CANDIDATES cheating on the ATC exam only makes the argument stronger that hiring, based on DEI, is FAILING to create the best of the best, safest of the safe AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL teams.



People dying due to DEI incompetence doesn't matter to Leftists. Agenda matters, not YOU. https://t.co/EokAJ3Xppj — Fay Moore (@MooreFay) March 13, 2025

We do not matter to the Left.

We're completely expendable to them.

DEI activist sharing air traffic controller exam answers is CONSISTENT with the DEMOCRAT’s stigma of CHEATING, LYING and STEALING. DEMOCRATS lack of Common Sense is truly IMPRESSIVE. https://t.co/7UzYVxkxiv — Ken Brandon (@K_Brand) March 12, 2025

It's almost breathtaking in its ignorance and hubris.