Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)

Emergency crews in Northeast Philadelphia are responding to a small plane crash. Police say two people were aboard the plane. There are multiple injuries reported on the ground and several homes engulfed in flames.

Here’s the latest video from the scene. (WATCH)

Here is earlier video from the scene. (WATCH)

It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/dQ7TlJ5GXc pic.twitter.com/GAPAQhVexh — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) January 31, 2025

Video of the plane crashing into the apartments was captured on video. Many say it looks like a missile struck the neighborhood. (WATCH)

Authorities do not know why the plane crashed or where it was coming from or going. This is a developing story.