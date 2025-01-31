Mother Jones Earns EPIC Ratio After Asking Who Will Rebuild L.A. Once Trump...
Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  7:25 PM on January 31, 2025
Emergency crews in Northeast Philadelphia are responding to a small plane crash. Police say two people were aboard the plane. There are multiple injuries reported on the ground and several homes engulfed in flames.

Here’s the latest video from the scene. (WATCH)

Here is earlier video from the scene. (WATCH)

Video of the plane crashing into the apartments was captured on video. Many say it looks like a missile struck the neighborhood. (WATCH)

Authorities do not know why the plane crashed or where it was coming from or going. This is a developing story.

