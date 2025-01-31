Breaking News: Philadelphia Neighborhood in Flames from Plane Crash (WATCH)

Emergency crews in Northeast Philadelphia are responding to a small plane crash. Police say two people were aboard the plane. There are multiple injuries reported on the ground and several homes engulfed in flames.
Here’s the latest video from the scene. (WATCH)
🚨 UPDATE: MASSIVE blaze at the scene of the Philadelphia plane crash.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025
Debris and smashed cars everywhere.
Holy hell. https://t.co/oHe8dWQFqD pic.twitter.com/OKtgVQJPPy
Here is earlier video from the scene. (WATCH)
🚨 #BREAKING: A plane has just crashed into a row of houses in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025
A massive fire has broken out, and casualties are being reported.
HUGE emergency response underway. pic.twitter.com/FqLNml3e4e
It happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Friday. https://t.co/dQ7TlJ5GXc pic.twitter.com/GAPAQhVexh— Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) January 31, 2025
Video of the plane crashing into the apartments was captured on video. Many say it looks like a missile struck the neighborhood. (WATCH)
🚨 HOLY CRAP! The plane in Philadelphia just slammed into a row of houses like a freaking MISSILE.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025
WTF? https://t.co/w9rHje9RWc pic.twitter.com/eTf0nlUARR
Authorities do not know why the plane crashed or where it was coming from or going. This is a developing story.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member