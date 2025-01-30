'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy at Reagan Plane Crash Presser

During a press conference about the deadly mid-air collision between a military helicopter and American Airlines plane, Donald Trump pointed to the FAA's DEI policies as part of the problem.

WATCH:

Trump calls out FAA's DEI push to hire people with "severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities." pic.twitter.com/OUijOzIwmX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

The Left will be upset about this, but Trump is correct.

This is what Trump was referring to when he called out the FAA for their DEI hiring practices to hire people with “severe psychiatric and intellectual disabilities.”



It's real. You can't make this up. https://t.co/twuulb2qEN pic.twitter.com/1iYUB8KUVq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 30, 2025

There it is, in black and white.

A job listing for air traffic controllers (ATCs) welcoming people with psychiatric issues and intellectual delays.

We don't know what caused this crash (yet). But even The New York Times reported SEVERAL near misses at airports across the country. That being said, prior to last night, the last major plane crash in America was in 2009 and there have been tens of millions of safe flights between then and yesterday.

It's still a tragedy and we still have to address the dangers of DEI in high-stakes jobs like ATCs, of course.

This is part of making sure such an accident doesn't happen again.

The FAA is literally trying to hire psychos and r*tarded people to do the most sensitive work imaginable.



We live in a clown world. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) January 30, 2025

An absolute circus.

Put a dollar in the “Trump is right” jar pic.twitter.com/kK6RurBlJn — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) January 30, 2025

Gonna have a lot of dollars in that jar.

DEI is dangerous and costing lives. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 30, 2025

And not just in the FAA. In healthcare, too.

It's dangerous and deadly and needs to go away.

This is completely unacceptable! Hiring should be based on qualifications only! pic.twitter.com/MV60dVrfyW — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) January 30, 2025

Yes, it should be.

Trump's right to call out the FAA's DEI push. Hiring based on diversity over competence is dangerous, especially in critical roles like aviation. Safety should always come first, not political correctness. This is about protecting lives, not quotas. — Trump Gunner (@KingLagoswa) January 30, 2025

The Left has gotten to the point where they put their politics and policies before safety and actual lives.

And that's terrifying.

Somehow, a significant number of people will be offended by this common sense statement. — AMAC (@AMACforAmerica) January 30, 2025

Absolutely.

A year ago, this was the priority for the Biden administration.

They don't care how many planes crash as long as less than one percent of the "marginalized" population is represented. The 95 percent of regular people, your lives mean absolutely nothing to the commies. https://t.co/KpyaliVewY — Liberty@AllCosts (@Xrunbycommies) January 30, 2025

This is precisely the mentality here.

You may die, but the Left had their diversity quotas met, so take one for the team.

It's MESSED UP.