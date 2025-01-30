Journo Tries Deleting Ugly Post Politicizing DC Crash and Backpedals Like a MOFO,...
'I Don't Think So': Trump CALLS OUT the FAA's Dangerous DEI Hiring Policy at Reagan Plane Crash Presser

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

During a press conference about the deadly mid-air collision between a military helicopter and American Airlines plane, Donald Trump pointed to the FAA's DEI policies as part of the problem.

WATCH:

The Left will be upset about this, but Trump is correct.

There it is, in black and white.

A job listing for air traffic controllers (ATCs) welcoming people with psychiatric issues and intellectual delays.

We don't know what caused this crash (yet). But even The New York Times reported SEVERAL near misses at airports across the country. That being said, prior to last night, the last major plane crash in America was in 2009 and there have been tens of millions of safe flights between then and yesterday.

It's still a tragedy and we still have to address the dangers of DEI in high-stakes jobs like ATCs, of course.

This is part of making sure such an accident doesn't happen again.

An absolute circus.

Gonna have a lot of dollars in that jar.

And not just in the FAA. In healthcare, too.

It's dangerous and deadly and needs to go away.

Yes, it should be.

The Left has gotten to the point where they put their politics and policies before safety and actual lives.

And that's terrifying.

Absolutely.

A year ago, this was the priority for the Biden administration.

This is precisely the mentality here.

You may die, but the Left had their diversity quotas met, so take one for the team.

It's MESSED UP.

