UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!) Trump and Musk

The Left desperately want President Donald Trump to fail, and they don't care who is hurt in the process. They want economic collapse, and they want people to suffer because they think it will give them political power.

They can't offer alternatives or a vision for the future, so they have to resort to hoping for catastrophe instead.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter and The Atlantic editor David Frum is one of those people.

Delta slashes profit forecast because of declining air travel. Trump's recession? Or Musk's wave of airplane crashes? — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 11, 2025

Weird how Frum seems to have forgotten Delta had a pretty high-profile crash a couple of weeks ago, which might explain the issue.

I didn't know Musk was flying those planes. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) March 11, 2025

Apparently he was.

Well played.

Or maybe it’s because every Delta flight is delayed or cancelled, especially if it goes through ATL. pic.twitter.com/n23p58nGwf — Micha (@EruditeAlchemy) March 11, 2025

Gah. Don't say that. This writer is flying Delta to Greece in June.

Oh, look at that.

Total number of fatal crashes in the first 51 days of Biden: 10

Under Trump: 5



Care to walk back your nonsense or are just going to go with a blatant lie? — ImUrCactusEnema (@Huckleberry60) March 11, 2025

He's all in on the lies.

Was he flying the one that landed upside down? Or the one that flew into a plane? 🤡🤡🤡 — Gaeta1986 🍊 (@jameslaura86) March 11, 2025

You probably mean the tragic crash at Reagan Airport in D.C., which was an issue for years, as the AP now admitted.

Or maybe Delta landing planes upside down. https://t.co/Cqj7rnGqei — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 11, 2025

That'll do it.

Should have know this tard writes for The Atlantic https://t.co/hbzvosrV7c — MyTurbinIsDirty (@TurbinIsDirty) March 11, 2025

Least surprising news ever.

This man hates Trump so much, he’s rooting for America to fail https://t.co/yfjvJj5i6u — Enough (@EnoughPartisan) March 11, 2025

So are a lot of his followers.

Because they're ghouls.