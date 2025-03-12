'Legend'! Tom Homan's Reaction to Lefty Loons Melting Down Right in Front of...
UPSIDE DOWN: David Frum Blames Delta's Slashed Profit Forecast on (You Guessed It!) Trump and Musk

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 12, 2025
Transportation Safety Board of Canada via AP

The Left desperately want President Donald Trump to fail, and they don't care who is hurt in the process. They want economic collapse, and they want people to suffer because they think it will give them political power.

They can't offer alternatives or a vision for the future, so they have to resort to hoping for catastrophe instead.

Former George W. Bush speechwriter and The Atlantic editor David Frum is one of those people.

Weird how Frum seems to have forgotten Delta had a pretty high-profile crash a couple of weeks ago, which might explain the issue.

Apparently he was.

Well played.

Gah. Don't say that. This writer is flying Delta to Greece in June.

Oh, look at that.

He's all in on the lies.

You probably mean the tragic crash at Reagan Airport in D.C., which was an issue for years, as the AP now admitted.

That'll do it.

Least surprising news ever.

So are a lot of his followers.

Because they're ghouls.

