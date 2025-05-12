Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures' Is a HUGE WIN for America

Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Doug P. | 4:40 PM on May 12, 2025
Meme

An unhappy and disappointed leftist is the best kind of leftist. At least that's our philosophy. We've been seeing plenty of that in the last few months as the good news for the "America first" crowd just keeps on coming. 

The "Brooklyn Dad Defiant" account has been doing the bidding of the Left for quite a while, but Republican Sen. Mike Lee pointed out exactly why the list of Trump administration "failures" is actually excellent news for Team America. Yeah, these Trump Cabinet members have "failed," but here's why:

Nailed it!

The Democrats are rudderless, spastic and angry, which means the Trump administration has been crushing it so far. Better yet, the Left still has no idea exactly why they lost the November election so badly. This makes us optimistic for the future. 

