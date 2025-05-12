Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures' Is a HUGE WIN for America

An unhappy and disappointed leftist is the best kind of leftist. At least that's our philosophy. We've been seeing plenty of that in the last few months as the good news for the "America first" crowd just keeps on coming.

TSUNAMI OF POSITIVE NEWS FOR TRUMP-U.S.



Fox Business Stuart Varney starts this hour as Dow surges 1,000 points:



“Where do you start? We have a tsunami of positive news which investors just can’t get enough of…”



pic.twitter.com/1IO3qdYIW0 — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) May 12, 2025

The "Brooklyn Dad Defiant" account has been doing the bidding of the Left for quite a while, but Republican Sen. Mike Lee pointed out exactly why the list of Trump administration "failures" is actually excellent news for Team America. Yeah, these Trump Cabinet members have "failed," but here's why:

They’re all failures—at advancing Marxism



Terrific! pic.twitter.com/qr6ayG01Lo — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) May 12, 2025

Nailed it!

He must have some weird method of measuring success. It looks to be like they're all killing it. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) May 12, 2025

Makes me like even more. — Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) May 12, 2025

The Democrats are rudderless, spastic and angry, which means the Trump administration has been crushing it so far. Better yet, the Left still has no idea exactly why they lost the November election so badly. This makes us optimistic for the future.