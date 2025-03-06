Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends Tariffs Until April

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has been using tariffs as a negotiating tool to get countries like Mexico and Canada to work with the U.S. on illegal immigration and other concerns.

Canada has been pretty obstinate in their objection to the tariffs -- including a suggestion to use nukes to defend against Trump -- and Trump's suggestion they become the 51st state.

Mexico, on the other hand, has been working with Trump on the issues. Perhaps because Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said we'd address the cartel problem if Mexico didn't (and declaring the cartels terrorist organizations gives the U.S. wide latitude to do so).

After some discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, President Trump has paused some tariffs until the start of April.

This signals progress, we hope.

And this is what the USMCA Agreement is.

All eyes are on Canada now.

The naysayers on the Left scream about this, but Trump seems to come out on top every single time.

Yes he is.

This made us laugh. Hard.

X users said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could learn a thing or two.

It was that easy.

Pretty much.

What do you expect from a country that thinks pulling liquor it's already paid for off the shelves is a legitimate form of protest?

He wrote the book on deals.

Yes, it is. We love it.

We're sure Temu Castro will have a strongly worded statement ready by this afternoon.

