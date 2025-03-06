The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends Tariffs Until April

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has been using tariffs as a negotiating tool to get countries like Mexico and Canada to work with the U.S. on illegal immigration and other concerns.

Canada has been pretty obstinate in their objection to the tariffs -- including a suggestion to use nukes to defend against Trump -- and Trump's suggestion they become the 51st state.

Mexico, on the other hand, has been working with Trump on the issues. Perhaps because Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said we'd address the cartel problem if Mexico didn't (and declaring the cartels terrorist organizations gives the U.S. wide latitude to do so).

After some discussion with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, President Trump has paused some tariffs until the start of April.

Trump removes tariffs on anything under the USMCA agreement with Mexico until April 2nd. pic.twitter.com/JasZNtepdn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2025

This signals progress, we hope.

And this is what the USMCA Agreement is.

The USMCA, or United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, is a trade agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which had been in place since 1994. The USMCA was signed on November 30, 2018, and went into… — Angie 🇺🇲 (@Angie_on_X) March 6, 2025

All eyes are on Canada now.

Trump knows exactly what he’s doing! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) March 6, 2025

The naysayers on the Left scream about this, but Trump seems to come out on top every single time.

Tariffs are a negotiating tool and that’s what President Trump is doing, negotiating. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2025

Yes he is.

Quac is less extra again!!! pic.twitter.com/tymxVaoV2p — ShareBear (@ShareBear1776) March 6, 2025

This made us laugh. Hard.

X users said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could learn a thing or two.

Yo Trudeau, see? — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) March 6, 2025

It was that easy.

Trudeau right now pic.twitter.com/TOy5Vxt6EN — Sam - Freedom is Art (@forbidden_sam) March 6, 2025

Pretty much.

Team Canada has no idea what they are doing. Take a lesson from Mexico. https://t.co/oiB4QbX4sA — Roaring_Pussy (@roaring_pussy) March 6, 2025

What do you expect from a country that thinks pulling liquor it's already paid for off the shelves is a legitimate form of protest?

The art of the deal in real time folks. Best President of my lifetime. https://t.co/JIt4Y0XFdA — the_constitutionalist (@germanconservat) March 6, 2025

He wrote the book on deals.

🔥🔥🔥 this is a huge Jab at Trudeau lol https://t.co/tUxpnKmD7H — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 6, 2025

Yes, it is. We love it.

Castros son is going to give Trump more strong words lol https://t.co/cPjZ98Fq4p — Josh Kerns (@JoshKerns7) March 6, 2025

We're sure Temu Castro will have a strongly worded statement ready by this afternoon.