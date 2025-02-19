GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations

There was talk of President Donald Trump classifying Mexican gangs and cartels as foreign terrorist organizations since his inauguration, and now the Trump administration has declared several groups as such:

Advertisement

🚨 The U.S. has officially declared the following as Foreign Terrorist Organizations: Tren de Aragua, MS-13, the Sinaloa Cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the United Cartels, the Gulf Cartel, the Northeast Cartel, and the Michoacán Family. pic.twitter.com/cgcw9juyEl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 19, 2025

This gives the U.S. government significantly more latitude in how they deal with those entities and their members.

What is the penalty for a sanctuary city or state who knowingly harbors them?



It's time to start going after them criminally and not just civilly. Ahem @PamBondi — Sha (@quip1) February 19, 2025

This writer has a feeling we're going to find out.

Rightly so!! This will make it much easier to deport! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 19, 2025

Yep.

This made us laugh out loud.

Now, use the full weight and might of the United States Military to wipe their existence off the map.



Thank you and God Speed 🙏🏻 🫡 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 19, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

About time. These cartels aren’t just drug dealers, they’re terrorist organizations running human trafficking, extortion, and mass murder. Now let’s see real action, military intervention, and full-scale dismantling. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 19, 2025

This would be a huge win for Trump, and very hard for a Democrat to undo down the road.

Buckle up, indded.

(Great movie, by the way.)

Brilliant.



This simple classification changes everything. https://t.co/RJXKvlp75I — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) February 19, 2025

It really does. Amazing it wasn't done until now.

@TheDemocrats throughout the US will continue protecting them.

Until one of them is jailed. https://t.co/6KypPiAnk3 — Republicanvet91 (@Republicanvet91) February 19, 2025

That's all it'll take. Throw the leaders of a sanctuary city or state in prison and the rest will fall in line.

I now recall a lot of people I've worked with speaking Spanish and me hearing these names. I'm starting to get a better understanding of the playing field to some extent. https://t.co/13KEsEGRzO — COMI𝕏 VILLAIN (@ComixVillain) February 19, 2025

It's a big playing field, and Trump just leveled it in our favor.

We certainly hope so.