GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:10 PM on February 19, 2025
Sarah D.

There was talk of President Donald Trump classifying Mexican gangs and cartels as foreign terrorist organizations since his inauguration, and now the Trump administration has declared several groups as such:

This gives the U.S. government significantly more latitude in how they deal with those entities and their members.

This writer has a feeling we're going to find out.

Yep.

This made us laugh out loud.

We'd be okay with this.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

