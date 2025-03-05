Temu Castro Says Canadians Will Continue Boycotting U.S. Travel, Liquor and Boo Our National Anthem

Canadians aren't doing well with the ongoing trade war. They changed the name of the Americano coffee drink (hello, cringe!), and are boycotting travel to the U.S.

They're also forgoing bourbon, removing the American liquor from store shelves (the fact that the stores already paid for the liquor is conveniently overlooked).

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says Canadians will continue to boo the American national anthem.

TRUDEAU: "We're going to choose not to go on vacation in Florida. We're going to forgo bourbon."



"We're probably going to keep booing the American anthem." pic.twitter.com/Zk7j4t4p8u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2025

As the header image says, their boos mean nothing. We've seen what makes them cheer.

Might I remind you all, Canada tariffs us way harder than we do them. 200% tariffs on some goods?! Really? pic.twitter.com/lWfyB2T5lc — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) March 4, 2025

They sure do.

There’s no way Trudeau can handle bourbon — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) March 4, 2025

Not a chance, says this Wisconsin-based writer.

When Canadians are unable to access needed healthcare, I doubt they're going to care about your two-year-old like tantrum. — MJ (@misfittoyMJ) March 5, 2025

We doubt the travel boycott extends to life-saving healthcare they can't get in Canada.

So to recap



- Less crowded beaches this spring break

- More bourbon for me

- I don’t go to hockey games



Yeah, I think we’ll survive temu Castro — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) March 5, 2025

We're so totally stealing 'Temu Castro.'

Never forget what this dictator did to the truckers. https://t.co/el9XRkGSDl — ISawTheLightMAGA🇺🇸 (@JettPlain9) March 4, 2025

Which is why his boos and criticism mean nothing.

This is an absolute win.

How will we live https://t.co/INzhoiNjBJ — Brion McClanahan (@BrionMcClanahan) March 5, 2025

Somehow, we'll manage.

We are going to choose not to go on vacation in Vancouver. We are going to forgo Canadian Club. https://t.co/QBI3Iikg8Y — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) March 5, 2025

Sacrifices have to be made.

Last time you frosties booed the anthem, we kicked your ass. may not wanna brag about being beat up. https://t.co/w0TS9bBEvY — Sinatra 🥃 (@Sinatra_Says) March 4, 2025

Speaking of being beat up, the late actor Matthew Perry once beat up Trudeau. He deserved it.