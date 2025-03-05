Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
Temu Castro Says Canadians Will Continue Boycotting U.S. Travel, Liquor and Boo Our National Anthem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on March 05, 2025
imgflip

Canadians aren't doing well with the ongoing trade war. They changed the name of the Americano coffee drink (hello, cringe!), and are boycotting travel to the U.S.

They're also forgoing bourbon, removing the American liquor from store shelves (the fact that the stores already paid for the liquor is conveniently overlooked).

Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says Canadians will continue to boo the American national anthem.

WATCH:

As the header image says, their boos mean nothing. We've seen what makes them cheer.

They sure do.

Not a chance, says this Wisconsin-based writer.

We doubt the travel boycott extends to life-saving healthcare they can't get in Canada.

'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics
Amy Curtis
We're so totally stealing 'Temu Castro.'

Which is why his boos and criticism mean nothing.

This is an absolute win.

Somehow, we'll manage.

Sacrifices have to be made.

Speaking of being beat up, the late actor Matthew Perry once beat up Trudeau. He deserved it.

CANADA TARIFFS TRADE JUSTIN TRUDEAU

