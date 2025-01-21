Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Donation Idea

Recently Pardoned J6er Creates New Party Game ... Spot the Best Reaction from...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 21, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Just when you think Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program can't get any worse, it does. MAiD started out with the goal of letting terminally ill patients commit suicide with the help of doctors rather than face a painful death from illnesses like Cancer.

Except it's evolved into an euthanasia program that terminates the poor, the disabled, the homeless, and those with mental health issues like depression. It's now the fifth leading cause of death in Canada, and claims more lives per capita than American gun deaths.

So it's no surprise that the next stop on this slippery slope is organ harvesting:

More from The Federalist:

Canadian doctors have suggested killing euthanasia victims by taking their organs, according to multiple reports, whistleblowers, and public talks. Medical freedom advocates are documenting emerging ties between 'medical assistance in dying' (MAID) and organ harvesting.

'The best use of my organs, if I’m going to receive a medically assisted death, might be to not first kill me and then retrieve my organs, but to have my mode of death — as we medically consider death now — to be to retrieve my organs,' said Rob Sibbald, an ethicist of the London Health Sciences Centre in Ontario.

What could possibly go wrong here?

And all this will do is make people less likely to become organ donors, for fear they'll be allowed to die to harvest their organs.

No lies detected.

Ain't socialized medicine grand?

The entire post reads (emphasis original):

At that point, many bioethicists say, you are not a person any more, you are 'only' a body and you can be unplugged,
your treatment withheld,
your food and water discontinued,
your organs harvested.

Being biologically human is not enough for human rights.

We see this in the Left's abortion argument: the baby isn't human because he isn't fully self-aware. To which this writer always asks: what about people in a coma or with dementia? They're not self-aware, so an we euthanize them?

She never gets a straight answer.

Now we know why.

And with 'free' healthcare you get what you pay for.

Eventually they'll do away with the 'convince' part, too.

Canadian doctors are going to push patients off of it.

What a time to be alive.

The inevitable outcome of government controlling health care.

