Slippery Slope: Canadian Doctors Demonstrate Evils of MAID Program With Ghoulish Organ Donation Idea

Just when you think Canada's Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program can't get any worse, it does. MAiD started out with the goal of letting terminally ill patients commit suicide with the help of doctors rather than face a painful death from illnesses like Cancer.

Except it's evolved into an euthanasia program that terminates the poor, the disabled, the homeless, and those with mental health issues like depression. It's now the fifth leading cause of death in Canada, and claims more lives per capita than American gun deaths.

So it's no surprise that the next stop on this slippery slope is organ harvesting:

More from The Federalist:

Canadian doctors have suggested killing euthanasia victims by taking their organs, according to multiple reports, whistleblowers, and public talks. Medical freedom advocates are documenting emerging ties between 'medical assistance in dying' (MAID) and organ harvesting. 'The best use of my organs, if I’m going to receive a medically assisted death, might be to not first kill me and then retrieve my organs, but to have my mode of death — as we medically consider death now — to be to retrieve my organs,' said Rob Sibbald, an ethicist of the London Health Sciences Centre in Ontario.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Holy crap. This evil is actually a thing.

Here's is additional information from the NIH website.https://t.co/PmvxEeBXJJ pic.twitter.com/91XWxERNhp — Abby (@NoCRTinSchools) January 20, 2025

And all this will do is make people less likely to become organ donors, for fear they'll be allowed to die to harvest their organs.

No lies detected.

Ain't socialized medicine grand?

I write about this in Love Thy Body:



According to personhood theory, if you are mentally disabled, if you no longer have an arbitrarily prescribed

level of neocortical functioning, then you are no longer a person—even though you are obviously still human.



At that point, many… — Nancy Pearcey (@NancyRPearcey) January 20, 2025

The entire post reads (emphasis original):

At that point, many bioethicists say, you are not a person any more, you are 'only' a body and you can be unplugged,

your treatment withheld,

your food and water discontinued,

your organs harvested. Being biologically human is not enough for human rights.

We see this in the Left's abortion argument: the baby isn't human because he isn't fully self-aware. To which this writer always asks: what about people in a coma or with dementia? They're not self-aware, so an we euthanize them?

She never gets a straight answer.

Now we know why.

Save government money by unaliving yourself and then the government will sell you for parts.



Welcome to "free healthcare" — Clara Winslow (@clara_winslow) January 20, 2025

And with 'free' healthcare you get what you pay for.

And there it is. Convince people to kill themselves and then harvest their organs. https://t.co/TwQw8IS6Ze — know buddy (@GoFastCarCrash) January 21, 2025

Eventually they'll do away with the 'convince' part, too.

The slippery slope just became a cliff https://t.co/UrugMNsafP — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) January 20, 2025

Canadian doctors are going to push patients off of it.

I used to think we were living in 1984. Then I decided it was more like A Brave New World. Now I realize it's actually Soylent Green. https://t.co/McDyYXqFut — C. L. Dennhardt (@CLDennhardt) January 20, 2025

What a time to be alive.

Socialist medicine at its finest. https://t.co/onhwdo6Yw8 — Gregory Webb (@Gregory27459260) January 21, 2025

The inevitable outcome of government controlling health care.