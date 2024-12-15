MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat U.S. Gun Deaths

Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 15, 2024
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Back in March, Canada added mental illness to its list of MAiD-eligible conditions. What's MAiD? It's Canada's 'Medical Assistance in Dying' program. It was meant to help patients with terminal illnesses die with 'dignity' and now it's devolved into being used to off the poor, Canadian military veterans, the disabled, and the mentally ill.

This writer has written about MAiD several times, and now here's some number from 2023. 

FIVE PERCENT of Canadian deaths were medically-assisted suicide last year.

The story in question is about Kathrin Mentler, a woman who struggles with suicidal ideation. She sought help for a crisis and was offered assisted suicide rather than suicide prevention:

More from Castanet:

“It was pretty disheartening and made me feel helpless,” Mentler says. “I’m coming here because I’m looking for help and you’re telling me there is no help.”

That’s when the counsellor asked Mentler if she’d ever considered medically assisted suicide.

Mentler says she was “shocked” and “sickened” because she came to the Access and Assessment Centre for help, “not for recommendations on how to kill myself.”

She says the counsellor explained how MAID worked and said lots of patients asked about it, adding patients don’t “suffer” because they take benzodiazepines before receiving the lethal injection.

Mentler says the counsellor also told her about another patient who had several mental health diagnoses and had been taking several different medications when they’d drowned.

“She said she felt sad but that she also felt relief for this person to pass away,” Mentler says.

The story — and the counsellor’s “relief” — disturbed Mentler. She says it felt like the counsellor was making a judgement that it was better for that patient to have died.

Lord have mercy.

The Canadian government just banned pretty much all guns, too.

Nothing good comes from this.

They'll keep rising, because welfare is expensive too.

Make it make sense.

It's monstrous.

Not very.

Always.

There are no words.

That's basically what it is.

They're culling the poor, the disabled, the mentally ill, those with eating disorders.

It is a genocide.

Remember this as Trudeau lectures us on not being progressive enough to elect a woman POTUS or ban guns. Five percent of their deaths are state-sanctioned murder. They don't have a moral leg to stand on.

