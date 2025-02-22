New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over Trade War Anger

As trade and possible statehood continue to be a point of contention with Canada, some of our neighbors to the north are so mad they're canceling trips to the U.S., according to The New York Post:

‘Mad as hell’ Canadians cancel US travel en masse as trade war escalates https://t.co/yP1Pxbqne2 pic.twitter.com/yvRG4Sb6Xg — New York Post (@nypost) February 22, 2025

The NYP reports:

The next front in Canada’s trade war against the US is being waged in airports, gas stations and gift shops, as Canadians cancel their American vacations en masse, The Post has learned. Both air and land travel have been impacted, as the US northern neighbors protest the impact of tariffs on their country’s economy — an offensive that could cost the American economy $2.1 billion and 14,000 jobs, the US Travel Association has estimated. Carlo Tarini from Montreal traded his family’s April vacation to New York City for the Bahamas instead. 'We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,' Tarini told The Post, adding that the US is wiped off the map for the next four years as far as his family’s travels are concerned.

Okay.

These are the same people that wanted to jail their fellow citizens for peacefully protesting with their trucks over not being force vaccinated. Stay on your side of the border, commies. — 🇺🇸 HOCKEY MOM 🇺🇸 (@jeepgirl9272) February 22, 2025

Canada is the antithesis of freedom.

OH NO! Maybe they really show us what they got and stop pouring across our border for actual health care! — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) February 22, 2025

That's when we'll know they're really serious.

There is an exchange in the film Casablanca between Rick and Ugarte that sums up my feelings about Canada.



"You despise me, don't you?"



"If I gave you any thought, I probably would." — Free Burn (@returnofthefree) February 22, 2025

+1000 for the 'Casablanca' reference.

Oh, please, we hear this every year in Florida how people are going to quit coming here because of Governor DeSantis’s policies, but our tourism industry gets stronger every year. — SoFlo MAGA DOGE Girl 🙏🇺🇸💯🐕💰 (@SoFloDoge) February 22, 2025

Yeah, this.

Trudeau is so unpopular he's resigned as party leader. So take the news with a grain of salt.

Don’t believe everything you read. I spent time in the central adn western Canadian provinces during Trump’s first term and most of the people I spoke with were so angry with Trudeau adn his provinces that they gladly want to join America. Except those living in BC. — Haz (@Michael_Haz) February 22, 2025

Fair points.

This meme will always fit Canada-US relations a little too well https://t.co/5BGnAcX92c pic.twitter.com/bfXNOOARb6 — Allie (@Cluffalo) February 22, 2025

It sure does. That was the first thing this writer thought of.

I live on the border, more of them come here than us going there, which I always found fascinating. Other than that, tell your government to just get along with ours. Problem solved https://t.co/Bgo9VcATKE — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) February 22, 2025

It's that easy. Get along with Trump.

NOT TRUE, To buy $2100 US Dollars it will cost a Canadian $3000. Canada dollar has no worth. I can't afford to travel, Not because of a silly trade dispute. Because of an inept liberal government. https://t.co/ulgMBwMeyI — Charlie (@RockwellChuck) February 22, 2025

Canada's government is beyond inept.