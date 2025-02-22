New York Post Says Canadians Are 'Poutine' U.S. Travel Plans on Hold Over Trade War Anger

If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mike Householder

As trade and possible statehood continue to be a point of contention with Canada, some of our neighbors to the north are so mad they're canceling trips to the U.S., according to The New York Post:

The NYP reports:

The next front in Canada’s trade war against the US is being waged in airports, gas stations and gift shops, as Canadians cancel their American vacations en masse, The Post has learned.

Both air and land travel have been impacted, as the US northern neighbors protest the impact of tariffs on their country’s economy — an offensive that could cost the American economy $2.1 billion and 14,000 jobs, the US Travel Association has estimated.

Carlo Tarini from Montreal traded his family’s April vacation to New York City for the Bahamas instead.

'We’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore,' Tarini told The Post, adding that the US is wiped off the map for the next four years as far as his family’s travels are concerned.

Okay.

Canada is the antithesis of freedom.

That's when we'll know they're really serious.

+1000 for the 'Casablanca' reference.

Yeah, this.

Trudeau is so unpopular he's resigned as party leader. So take the news with a grain of salt.

Fair points.

It sure does. That was the first thing this writer thought of.

It's that easy. Get along with Trump.

Canada's government is beyond inept.

Tags: CANADA TARIFFS TRAVEL

