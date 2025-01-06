'GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS'! Justin Trudeau's Resignation Sparks BIG Shoutouts to 'the Real Winners'

Today Donald Trump's election win is being made official by Congress and Kamala Harris will have to do the certifying (pass the popcorn), meaning Joe Biden will be out of office in just a couple of weeks.

The other big news of the day is that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he is resigning:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he intends to resign as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a new party leader is determined. "I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process," he said Monday from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. Trudeau will serve as prime minister until March 24. He will then be replaced by a new Liberal Party leader.

Wow, the "wins" just keep on coming!

Jan 6:

- Kamala has to certify election

- Trudeau steps down



It’s official, there are now 13 days of Christmas. — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) January 6, 2025

On CNN, Scott Jennings traced Trudeau's political downfall back to the Canadian truckers:

🚨 'GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS': Scott Jennings says the Canada truckers who protested Justin Trudeau's draconian COVID policies are the real winners amid the PM's incoming resignation.



"There's a direct line from those truckers to what's happening today [to Trudeau]. Good… pic.twitter.com/4rnAdXr7ug — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

God bless the Canadian truckers! https://t.co/lDvjs7UlGx — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 6, 2025

Rob Schneider and others are also applauding the truckers who fought back against Trudeau's totalitarian BS:

To the Patriotic Canadian Truckers, THIS Dictator and tyrant who wrongly called you ‘Terrorists’ and Froze your bank accounts and arrested you for fighting to restore your rights, is FINALLY BEING SHOWN THE DOOR! History will not be kind to him.



Onward!



I couldn’t agree more… https://t.co/UE1CGZBrAH — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 6, 2025

Who are the big winners so far in 2025?



Canadian truckers. — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) January 6, 2025

Here's a great idea:

All the Canadian Truckers should gather and honk to celebrate Justin Trudeau's resignation! — Whatsup - The Purple Whale (@80strolls) January 6, 2025

Yes, please make this happen!