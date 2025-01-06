'GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS'! Justin Trudeau's Resignation Sparks BIG Shoutouts to 'the Real Winners'

BREAKING: Trump's Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Doug P.  |  12:14 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitter

Today Donald Trump's election win is being made official by Congress and Kamala Harris will have to do the certifying (pass the popcorn), meaning Joe Biden will be out of office in just a couple of weeks. 

The other big news of the day is that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he is resigning:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he intends to resign as Liberal Party leader and prime minister once a new party leader is determined.

"I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide, competitive process," he said Monday from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Trudeau will serve as prime minister until March 24. He will then be replaced by a new Liberal Party leader.

Wow, the "wins" just keep on coming!

On CNN, Scott Jennings traced Trudeau's political downfall back to the Canadian truckers:

Rob Schneider and others are also applauding the truckers who fought back against Trudeau's totalitarian BS:

Here's a great idea:

Yes, please make this happen!

