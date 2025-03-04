How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to Protect Canada from Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 04, 2025
AngieArtist

This writer is old enough to remember when Leftists were anti-war and anti-nuke, and how they hated George W. Bush for being a 'war monger' and 'war criminal.'

She even used to fight with loony members of Code Pink.

But the tables have turned, and now it's the Leftists agitating to go to war and use nukes to protect Canada from Donald Trump.

No, really:

More from Newsweek:

A politician vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's next leader has suggested forming a closer alliance with Britain and France as the NATO nations possess nuclear weapons, which could help safeguard the Canadians against potential threats posed by President Donald Trump.

Trump has repeatedly said that the United States should annex Canada and absorb the country as the 51st state. Officials have raised alarm bells about the president's threats, saying they undermine Canada's sovereignty. Trudeau has rejected the possibility of his country becoming part of the U.S.

Chrystia Freeland, former deputy prime minister under Trudeau, warned that Trump poses a direct "threat" to Canada's sovereignty by saying that the country could potentially become the 51st U.S. state.

Trump has said that Canada is "not viable as a country" without U.S. trade.

Seems an unnecessary escalation, but okay.

Tell us more about how women should run everything because they'd bring about world peace, Lefties. 

Spoiler alert: they cannot protect Canada, either.

It's actually insane.

Womp womp.

What could possibly go wrong?

And it looks like Chrystia Freeland.

EL. OH. EL.

Britain didn't even want Canada, but they're going to nuke the U.S. to defend it.

Freeland is a moron.

Watch Canada elect this fruit loop as the next Prime Minister.

Trump will have to build a wall along the northern border to keep the crazy nuke-happy lady at bay.

