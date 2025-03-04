Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to Protect Canada from Trump

This writer is old enough to remember when Leftists were anti-war and anti-nuke, and how they hated George W. Bush for being a 'war monger' and 'war criminal.'

She even used to fight with loony members of Code Pink.

But the tables have turned, and now it's the Leftists agitating to go to war and use nukes to protect Canada from Donald Trump.

No, really:

NEW - British nuclear weapons can protect Canada against Trump, Liberal party leader Chrystia Freeland running to replace leftist Justin Trudeau has said — Telegraph pic.twitter.com/q2xINtdslC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 4, 2025

More from Newsweek:

A politician vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Canada's next leader has suggested forming a closer alliance with Britain and France as the NATO nations possess nuclear weapons, which could help safeguard the Canadians against potential threats posed by President Donald Trump. Trump has repeatedly said that the United States should annex Canada and absorb the country as the 51st state. Officials have raised alarm bells about the president's threats, saying they undermine Canada's sovereignty. Trudeau has rejected the possibility of his country becoming part of the U.S. Chrystia Freeland, former deputy prime minister under Trudeau, warned that Trump poses a direct "threat" to Canada's sovereignty by saying that the country could potentially become the 51st U.S. state. Trump has said that Canada is "not viable as a country" without U.S. trade.

Seems an unnecessary escalation, but okay.

Tell us more about how women should run everything because they'd bring about world peace, Lefties.

Europe refuses to protect Europe but sure they'll rise to protecting Canadia — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) March 4, 2025

Spoiler alert: they cannot protect Canada, either.

imagine thinking anyone cares enough about Canada to assure destruction of the entire planet over their continued faggotry. — Jeff (@CensoredJeff) March 4, 2025

It's actually insane.

British nuclear weapons are built and maintained by...the U.S.



Oh, she's a smart one alright.



Not to mention Britain wouldn't nuke us to protect Canada, LOL. — ❌Not Rich, Not White, Not Liberal (@Marcus_Porcius2) March 4, 2025

Womp womp.

Need more extremely smart women like this in power in Canada to continue making very strategic decisions such as this one — Matt (@DeadMattBounce) March 4, 2025

What could possibly go wrong?

If batspit crazy had a face....now it does. — MarthaStemberg1 (@MStemberg1) March 4, 2025

And it looks like Chrystia Freeland.

Reminder that while the Canadian counterpart to a hypothetical American invasion as envisioned by “War Plan Red” was to fight a delaying action until the Brits arrived to render aid, the British plan was to let America have Canada because the juice really wasn’t worth the squeeze https://t.co/n7jWIeAhZN pic.twitter.com/wzcRCeKFSQ — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 4, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

Britain didn't even want Canada, but they're going to nuke the U.S. to defend it.

Freeland is a moron.

This lady is insane and is running to hand Canada over to China on a silver platter. She is a menace. A dangerous fascist.



And by the way, the UK’s nuclear deterrent is sea-based, carried by its submarines.



Guess where those missiles are stored & serviced?



Georgia, USA. https://t.co/S7nwVDnqFE — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 4, 2025

Watch Canada elect this fruit loop as the next Prime Minister.

Trump will have to build a wall along the northern border to keep the crazy nuke-happy lady at bay.