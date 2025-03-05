Canadian Newspaper Devotes Front Page to Three Words: 'Strong and Free'

Is it just us, or does Canada seem to have a real inferiority complex? Can't they take a little trolling from President Donald Trump about being annexed as the 51st state? Apparently not. They're now ordering "Canadacanos" instead of Café Americanos from coffee shops and removing Jack Daniels and other American spirits from the liquor store shelves. There was of photo of Mike Meyers going around earlier this week wearing a T-shirt reading "Canada Is Not for Sale."

Advertisement

🔥🚨BREAKING: Hollywood actor Mike Meyers was spotted wearing a “Canada Is Not For Sale” shirt during SNL in attempt to take shots at President Trump and defend Prime Minister Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/j1Rkkv4o4R — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) March 2, 2025

Not that it would affect Meyers, since he's lived in the United States his entire adult life.

Writer, teacher, and Canadianist J.D.M. Stewart thought the Globe and Mail made a bold statement with its nearly blank front page.

It's pretty hard to achieve this online. This is just another of the reasons I love the printed newspaper. You can say so much with design and front pages.



You can imagine a historian going back into newspaper archive to write about this. And coming across this front page. pic.twitter.com/cCF0g9p5UC — J.D.M. Stewart (@jdmstewart1) March 5, 2025

Imagine a historian coming across this front page in the future. He'd probably think Canada was in a world war or something, not getting smacked with tariffs.

"Canada is not for sale," "Strong and free" — lighten up, guys. And we wouldn't brag too much about being free after Prime Minister Justin "Blackface" Trudeau evoked a wartime Emergencies Act against truckers protesting vaccine mandates. It was even called the Freedom Convoy, and the government tried to starve it by freezing truckers' bank accounts.

Weak and censored. — Scott Gordon 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@GreycupChump) March 5, 2025

VIRTUE signalling old school style. — HappyCamper (@HappyCamperLAX) March 5, 2025

STRONG AND FREE (except for the King, we grovel and lick his expensive boots). — Yabal (@JoshiBruceL) March 5, 2025

The trouble is that Canada is neither of those things in reality. — Melanie Bennet (@finkledusty) March 5, 2025

This line would have been more accurate: "Effeminate, Censorious, and Devoted to Foreign Cultures" — Dr. Ricardo Duchesne (@dr_duchesne) March 5, 2025

It's a shame it's neither. — 0bs3rver (@0bs3rver_X) March 5, 2025

Another meaningless slogan that is backed up by nothing more than an overinflated sense of importance.



If it were true, we would not be in the current predicament.



Meanwhile, no functioning government. — Chris Best (@881411) March 5, 2025

But I though Canada was a post-national state with no identity that commits genocide and steals land? Help me out here. — \\ Bionic Dag \\ (@IrwinJMainway) March 5, 2025

They've partially addressed that by officially adopting the acronym 2SLGBTQI+, which includes the "two-spirited" indigenous peoples.

Advertisement

We literally forget Canada exists yet they're obsessed with us. It's creepy. — George (@Rhomai0n) March 5, 2025

What makes Canada think the United States seriously wants it as its 51st state?

***