Boston's Mayor Tells Illegal Immigrants 'This Is Your Home'
VIP
Democrats Eschew the Rule of Law in Favor of 'Poetic Justice'
Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval...
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to...
VIP
Here's More Video for Those Jasmine Crockett 2028 Ads
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding...
Raising Canes: Chuck Schumer and the Dems Struggle to Counter Trump Because Yelling...
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users...
Wildcard Wednesday: Democrats Dour Display Was Dumb
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any...
Trump Slaps Down Fake News Flop: Biden’s $8M Trans Mice Obsession Laid Bare
Michael Cohen (No, Not THAT Guy) Says Trump Is Racist for Mocking Liz...
Trump to Hamas: 'This Is Your Last Warning'
Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...

Canadian Newspaper Devotes Front Page to Three Words: 'Strong and Free'

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on March 05, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Is it just us, or does Canada seem to have a real inferiority complex? Can't they take a little trolling from President Donald Trump about being annexed as the 51st state? Apparently not. They're now ordering "Canadacanos" instead of Café Americanos from coffee shops and removing Jack Daniels and other American spirits from the liquor store shelves. There was of photo of Mike Meyers going around earlier this week wearing a T-shirt reading "Canada Is Not for Sale."

Advertisement

Not that it would affect Meyers, since he's lived in the United States his entire adult life.

Writer, teacher, and Canadianist J.D.M. Stewart thought the Globe and Mail made a bold statement with its nearly blank front page. 

Imagine a historian coming across this front page in the future. He'd probably think Canada was in a world war or something, not getting smacked with tariffs.

"Canada is not for sale," "Strong and free" — lighten up, guys. And we wouldn't brag too much about being free after Prime Minister Justin "Blackface" Trudeau evoked a wartime Emergencies Act against truckers protesting vaccine mandates. It was even called the Freedom Convoy, and the government tried to starve it by freezing truckers' bank accounts.

Recommended

'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They've partially addressed that by officially adopting the acronym 2SLGBTQI+, which includes the "two-spirited" indigenous peoples.

Advertisement

What makes Canada think the United States seriously wants it as its 51st state?

***

Tags: CANADA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions
Amy Curtis
New DNC Chair Tells Elon Musk and His DOGE Teens to 'Go to Hell'
Brett T.
Joke Signals: Animated Signer Proves Calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ is Funny in Any Language
Warren Squire
Doug Collins Puts Democrats on BLAST and Shares the FACTS on VA Funding During Fox News Interview
Amy Curtis
Heartwarming: Watch Honorary Secret Service Agent DJ Daniel and President Trump at Oval Office Meeting
Amy
Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Injury
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Did a Woman Design This?' Pics of So-Called 'Man Cave' Have X Users Cracking Jokes and Asking Questions Amy Curtis
Advertisement