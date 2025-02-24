DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His Network

It's hard to keep track of all the journalists who've quit or been fired in the past several weeks. Joy Reid is out at MSNBC, joining Chuck Todd, and Jim Acosta left CNN.

Advertisement

Now NBC Nightly News is losing Lester Holt:

Lester Holt leaving ‘NBC Nightly News’ after a decade https://t.co/yjVcC10aSP pic.twitter.com/mrhnQ6lCq5 — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2025

More from The New York Post:

'NBC Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt announced Monday he will step down after a decade of helming the network’s evening broadcast. Holt, 65, will remain with NBC in a full-time role at 'Dateline,' where he has been the principal anchor for nearly 15 years, according to a memo shared with staffers. Holt said he would continue anchoring the evening news until 'the start of summer.'

They must see the writing on the wall.

Now that NBC failed at keeping Trump out of office they obviously feel the need to find younger, cheaper propagandists to fail in place of Reid and Holt. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 24, 2025

MSNBC also just settled a massive defamation suit. NBC is its parent company, so there have to be financial considerations here.

They should ask him for an email confirming 5 points of propaganda he knowingly spread last week.... — BTC + 🧡 (@mark_ippol51515) February 24, 2025

Heh.

Holt was the warmup act for North Korea propaganda during the 2018 Seoul Winter Olympics that the MSM plays for Hamas today:pic.twitter.com/wABB95iEdD — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) February 24, 2025

We had forgotten about that. Thanks for reminding us.

What a bunch of propagandist bull.

Who wants to tell these media companies it won’t make a difference, they’ve already ruined their credibility in the public’s eyes? We have no trust in the media. pic.twitter.com/ybshqFOe8K — Suz (@Suzmgee) February 24, 2025

They'll learn one way or another.

Basically he is quitting before getting fired. — Adam (@RMEChief) February 24, 2025

It wouldn't surprise us at all.

<Before putting away her notebook, she realizes she has time for one more>



<With her red sharpie cap still loose, she flicks it off, presses her marker and draws a straight line over the name “Lester Holt”>



<Her face remains stoic as she turns the page> https://t.co/VPkxhOrvub pic.twitter.com/Vz1dRC79pe — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 24, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

This is so good.

Lester Holt and NBC stalked the parents in my town when they were the first in the nation fighting to take back our school board from radical Marxists. They ignored the minority parents leading the charge because it compromised their false narrative. Good riddance. https://t.co/nQKgUhCbew — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

We don't despise the media enough.

They sure are.

Every day is Christmas. https://t.co/JV77TYnEEb — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) February 24, 2025

And, like Santa Claus, President Trump keeps delivering the wins.

Reminder that this f**ker blamed Trump for an assassination attempt. https://t.co/dCsi92SNAY pic.twitter.com/Pw1w44Lct0 — Dunkle Fumb (@Fumshway) February 24, 2025

We told you about that when it happened.

Wonder if Trump will comment on this as he did with Joy Reid's firing.