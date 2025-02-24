Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep...
Roman Gabriel III and SoldOut TV
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...
Head of 'Project Liberal' Gets TROUNCED for Posting Edited Video of Elon Musk...
Stop the Steal: Progressive Group Engaged In Shady GOTV Effort to Get Leftist...
Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88
MSNBC Learned NOTHING from the Election and Will Lean Into 'Progressive Roots' While...
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They...
Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5...
ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys...
Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...

DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His Network

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Townhall Media

It's hard to keep track of all the journalists who've quit or been fired in the past several weeks. Joy Reid is out at MSNBC, joining Chuck Todd, and Jim Acosta left CNN.

Now NBC Nightly News is losing Lester Holt:

More from The New York Post:

'NBC Nightly News' anchor Lester Holt announced Monday he will step down after a decade of helming the network’s evening broadcast.

Holt, 65, will remain with NBC in a full-time role at 'Dateline,' where he has been the principal anchor for nearly 15 years, according to a memo shared with staffers.

Holt said he would continue anchoring the evening news until 'the start of summer.'

They must see the writing on the wall.

MSNBC also just settled a massive defamation suit. NBC is its parent company, so there have to be financial considerations here.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Heh.

We had forgotten about that. Thanks for reminding us.

What a bunch of propagandist bull.

They'll learn one way or another.

It wouldn't surprise us at all.

EL. OH. EL.

This is so good.

We don't despise the media enough.

They sure are.

And, like Santa Claus, President Trump keeps delivering the wins.

We told you about that when it happened.

Wonder if Trump will comment on this as he did with Joy Reid's firing.

