ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly Unearned Sanctimony'

Doug P.  |  1:06 PM on January 31, 2025
Meme

Donald Trump taking office for a second term seems to have ushered in with it an age of winning the U.S. hasn't seen in quite some time. 

The legacy media continues to crumble, and that downfall has been mostly self-inflicted. This week saw Trump-triggered "Resistance" journo Jim Acosta, who helped lie CNN all the way to the bottom of the cable news ratings, head for the door. In a final display of self-unawareness, Acosta delivered a lecture about "Truth" on the way out. Acosta will now try out "new media," and, yeah, this looks really compelling: 

Acosta really should have thought through that logo what with all the Photoshop potential it provides.

But we're not here to talk about Jim Acosta for the full story, because another legacy media figure is heading for the exit. This time it's NBC News' Chuck Todd:

Stop! We can't take any more WINNING.

It really was, and there's likely more to come.

Ha! That seems to be the direction Todd's headed in.

Tags: CHUCK TODD JIM ACOSTA NBC NEWS

