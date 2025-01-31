ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly Unearned Sanctimony'

Donald Trump taking office for a second term seems to have ushered in with it an age of winning the U.S. hasn't seen in quite some time.
The legacy media continues to crumble, and that downfall has been mostly self-inflicted. This week saw Trump-triggered "Resistance" journo Jim Acosta, who helped lie CNN all the way to the bottom of the cable news ratings, head for the door. In a final display of self-unawareness, Acosta delivered a lecture about "Truth" on the way out. Acosta will now try out "new media," and, yeah, this looks really compelling:
WATCH: Jim Acosta's New Show on Substack Is Even Worse Than Expectedhttps://t.co/k7FUXlOIsK pic.twitter.com/Fe2wdje7Rc— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 30, 2025
Acosta really should have thought through that logo what with all the Photoshop potential it provides.
But we're not here to talk about Jim Acosta for the full story, because another legacy media figure is heading for the exit. This time it's NBC News' Chuck Todd:
Legacy media continues its downfall.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025
Chuck Todd out at NBC! pic.twitter.com/0XdJWDDPa8
🚨 JUST IN: “Sleepy Eyes” Chuck Todd is OUT at NBC, per multiple reports— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025
Man, these anti-Trump hacks are dropping like flies 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/pdjvSGz83Q
Stop! We can't take any more WINNING.
Chuck Todd and Jim Acosta both gone. Bad week for fans of wholly unearned sanctimony. https://t.co/7YC5DPrkIz— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 31, 2025
Recommended
It really was, and there's likely more to come.
Chuck Todd joining Cillizza on Substack https://t.co/06rEUXL4Ri pic.twitter.com/ubAoHpi3Hk— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2025
Ha! That seems to be the direction Todd's headed in.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member