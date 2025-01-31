ANOTHER Legacy Media Departure Makes It a 'Bad Week for Fans of Wholly Unearned Sanctimony'

Donald Trump taking office for a second term seems to have ushered in with it an age of winning the U.S. hasn't seen in quite some time.

The legacy media continues to crumble, and that downfall has been mostly self-inflicted. This week saw Trump-triggered "Resistance" journo Jim Acosta, who helped lie CNN all the way to the bottom of the cable news ratings, head for the door. In a final display of self-unawareness, Acosta delivered a lecture about "Truth" on the way out. Acosta will now try out "new media," and, yeah, this looks really compelling:

WATCH: Jim Acosta's New Show on Substack Is Even Worse Than Expectedhttps://t.co/k7FUXlOIsK pic.twitter.com/Fe2wdje7Rc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 30, 2025

Acosta really should have thought through that logo what with all the Photoshop potential it provides.

But we're not here to talk about Jim Acosta for the full story, because another legacy media figure is heading for the exit. This time it's NBC News' Chuck Todd:

Legacy media continues its downfall.



Chuck Todd out at NBC! pic.twitter.com/0XdJWDDPa8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: “Sleepy Eyes” Chuck Todd is OUT at NBC, per multiple reports



Man, these anti-Trump hacks are dropping like flies 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/pdjvSGz83Q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2025

Stop! We can't take any more WINNING.

Chuck Todd and Jim Acosta both gone. Bad week for fans of wholly unearned sanctimony. https://t.co/7YC5DPrkIz — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 31, 2025

It really was, and there's likely more to come.

Chuck Todd joining Cillizza on Substack https://t.co/06rEUXL4Ri pic.twitter.com/ubAoHpi3Hk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2025

Ha! That seems to be the direction Todd's headed in.