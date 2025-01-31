Communist News Network: Jim Acosta Debuts Sad Substack Show with Prominent Socialist Symbolism

Raise your fist for Acosta! The overdramatic ‘journalist’ recently quit CNN to strike out on his own on Substack. The Jim Acosta Show debuted Thursday with Acosta chatting with sometimes CNN analyst, Norm Eisen. It was awkward and horrible, made worse with Acosta’s communist iconography hitting viewers in the face.

Advertisement

Enjoy your ‘red’ scare. (WATCH)

WATCH: Jim Acosta's New Show on Substack Is Even Worse Than Expectedhttps://t.co/k7FUXlOIsK pic.twitter.com/Fe2wdje7Rc — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 30, 2025

Acosta appeared lost without a producer to hand him scripts. Jim's guest reminded commenters of a character from an old Saturday Night Live skit.

I'm watching a man who just lost his job interview Stuart Smalley. — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) January 31, 2025

Daily affirmations with Jim Acosta. — Rex Kramer, Danger Seeker (@fweedomwuver) January 31, 2025

“I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, Jen Rubin likes me!” — Johnny Malloy (@mistercecil) January 31, 2025

Jim’s debut was an endurance test. Let’s see how much cringe posters tolerated before setting their eyes and ears on fire.

Made it to 1:07 but I can't do one moment more lmao — ChutzpahToLive (@Glutton4Pnshmnt) January 31, 2025

Thank you for putting in the work. I didn't even make it that far. — Rex Kramer, Danger Seeker (@fweedomwuver) January 31, 2025

Punched out at 32 seconds. — Basil Frankweiler (@BasilFranken) January 31, 2025

The show did have its electric moments. Nobody brings the excitement like Norm Eisen! We're kidding, of course.

This was exciting to see Jim Acosta and this guy, who holds Jen Rubin in such high regard, getting to “bro out” as Jim so interestingly put it. — Johnny Malloy (@mistercecil) January 31, 2025

Is Norm Eisen just the male alter-ego of Jen Rubin? — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) January 31, 2025

Love the red commie fist lol — Jimmy T™ (@Shall_Issue) January 31, 2025

The most disturbing thing was Acosta choosing to use communist imagery on his show. His show's logo is a symbol from a poster one of Acosta's fans gave to him. Does he even know what it means?

A Communist fist logo for “the son of a Cuban immigrant”, huh? — Brutus Maximus (@BRVTVSMAXIMVS) January 31, 2025

The Antifa Fist?? At least now his allegiances are on full display. — Old Curmudgeon (@1oldcurmudgeon) January 30, 2025

It's called the 'Red Salute', & is a symbol of Communism. It's essentially the Far-Left equivalent of the Nazi's lightning bolts. — Kallo 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@Kallough) January 31, 2025

Exactly what a communist propaganda show would look like. — judge of random sticks (@dumbluck2010) January 31, 2025

That means the logo is perfect! Guess everyone was on point referring to CNN as the ‘Communist News Network’ for all these years.