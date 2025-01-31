Communist News Network: Jim Acosta Debuts Sad Substack Show with Prominent Socialist Symbolism

Sen. Josh Hawley Says Tulsi Gabbard's Confirmation for Director of National Intelligence i...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on January 31, 2025
Twitchy

Raise your fist for Acosta! The overdramatic ‘journalist’ recently quit CNN to strike out on his own on Substack. The Jim Acosta Show debuted Thursday with Acosta chatting with sometimes CNN analyst, Norm Eisen. It was awkward and horrible, made worse with Acosta’s communist iconography hitting viewers in the face.

Enjoy your ‘red’ scare. (WATCH)

Acosta appeared lost without a producer to hand him scripts. Jim's guest reminded commenters of a character from an old Saturday Night Live skit.

Jim’s debut was an endurance test. Let’s see how much cringe posters tolerated before setting their eyes and ears on fire.

The show did have its electric moments. Nobody brings the excitement like Norm Eisen! We're kidding, of course.

The most disturbing thing was Acosta choosing to use communist imagery on his show. His show's logo is a symbol from a poster one of Acosta's fans gave to him. Does he even know what it means?

That means the logo is perfect! Guess everyone was on point referring to CNN as the ‘Communist News Network’ for all these years.

Tags: CNN COMMUNISM COMMUNIST FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA JOURNALISM

